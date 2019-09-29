[GIFT IDEAS] Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays by Joan Didion

The â€œdazzlingâ€? and essential portrayal of 1960s America from the author of South and West and The Year of Magical Thinking (The New York Times). Capturing the tumultuous landscape of the United States, and in particular California, during a pivotal era of social change, the first work of nonfiction from one of American literatureâ€™s most distinctive prose stylists is a modern classic. Â In twenty razor-sharp essays that redefined the art of journalism, National Book Awardâ€“winning author Joan Didion reports on a society gripped by a deep generational divide, from the â€œmisplaced childrenâ€? dropping acid in San Franciscoâ€™s Haight-Ashbury district to Hollywood legend John Wayne filming his first picture after a bout with cancer. She paints indelible portraits of reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes and folk singer Joan Baez, â€œa personality before she was entirely a person,â€? and takes readers on eye-opening journeys to Death Valley, Hawaii, and Las Vegas, â€œthe most extreme and allegorical of American settlements.â€? Â First published in 1968, Slouching Towards Bethlehem has been heralded by the New York Times Book Review as â€œa rare display of some of the best prose written today in this countryâ€? and named to Time magazineâ€™s list of the one hundred best and most influential nonfiction books. It is the definitive account of a terrifying and transformative decade in American history whose discordant reverberations continue to sound a half-century later. Â

Simple Step to Read and Download By Joan Didion :

1. Create a FREE Account

2. Choose from our vast selection of EBOOK and PDF

3. Please, see if you are eligible to Read or Download book Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays - By Joan Didion

4. Read Online by creating an account Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays READ [MAGAZINE]

Go to: https://ratatouillemakmudes.blogspot.com/?book=B06XRSTBMN

