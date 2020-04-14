Nguyễn Hiền - Hành Trình tự học IELTS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 2 N I DUNG BA...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 3 L I NÓI Đ U...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 4 BACKGROUND ...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 5 Huyền thích...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 6 Rồi Huyền l...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 7 thêm, ….), ...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 8 QUÁ TRÌNH T...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 9 T H C LISTE...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 10 B c 1 Nghe...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 11 Th ờng thì...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 12
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 13 TÀI LI U L...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 14 các lo i c...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 15 T H C READ...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 16 D ng Short...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 17 B c 3  tr...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 18 V y là Huy...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 19 NH NG KHÓ ...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 20 8.0”, nh n...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 21 Khóa h c I...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 22 T H C SPEA...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 23 https://ww...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 24 luôn đ c t...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 25 Quyển này ...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 26 Website: h...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 27 T H C WRIT...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 28 100 đề IEL...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 29 TÀI LI U T...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 30 M T S HÌNH...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 31 Lúc Huyền ...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 32 Vở Speakin...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 33 Vở theo dõ...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 34 Huyền chép...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 35 Ngoài ra, ...
IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 36 L I K T Tr...
Nguyễn Hiền - Hành Trình tự học IELTS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nguyễn Hiền - Hành Trình tự học IELTS

14 views

Published on

Nguyễn Hiền - Hành Trình tự học IELTS

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nguyễn Hiền - Hành Trình tự học IELTS

  1. 1. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 2 N I DUNG BACKGROUND & QUÁ TRÌNH TR C LÚC BI T Đ N IELTS............................................4 QUÁ TRÌNH T H C IELTS....................................................................................................8 T H C LISTENING............................................................................................................9 QUÁ TRÌNH H C..............................................................................................................9 TÀI LI U..........................................................................................................................13 T H C READING.............................................................................................................15 QUÁ TRÌNH H C............................................................................................................15 TÀI LI U..........................................................................................................................20 T H C SPEAKING ..........................................................................................................22 QUÁ TRÌNH H C............................................................................................................22 TÀI LI U..........................................................................................................................24 T H C WRITING..............................................................................................................27 QUÁ TRÌNH H C............................................................................................................27 TÀI LI U..........................................................................................................................29 M T S HÌNH NH T V ÔN IELTS C A HUY N...........................................................30
  2. 2. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 3 L I NÓI Đ U Dành cho những b n đang đ c quyển ebook nhỏ này: Huyền mong rằng quyển ebook này s một phần nào đó hỗ trợ các b n trong việc học ti ng Anh nói chung, IELTS nói riêng. Đây là tóm tắt về quá trình tự học của Huyền, những khó khăn Huyền đã tr i qua và cách Huyền gi i quy t chúng như th nào để đ t được mục tiêu IELTS của b n thân! Không có điều gì có giá trị mà l i quá dễ dàng c ! Mọi thứ chúng ta muốn dường như được định sẵn là s khó khăn hay vô cùng khó khăn ấy chứ! Nhưng Huyền tin rằng n u chúng ta kiên định và tập trung với mục tiêu mình đã đặt ra thì nhất định chúng ta s làm được! N u Huyền có thể hỗ trợ b n được gì trong quá trình học IELTS, xin hãy liên l c với Huyền qua fanpage , facebook cá nhân hoặc website nhé. Trên website https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ Huyền đã đăng tải khá nhiều tài liệu và bài học IELTS hữu ích, bài nào cũng dịch từ chi tiết và đi kèm ví dụ cụ thể. Các bạn có thể lên website tải tài liệu về để ôn thi nhé. Đối với những bạn học tại nhà, các bạn có thể tham khảo các bài học trên website nhé. Thân ái Nguyễn Huyền
  3. 3. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 4 BACKGROUND & QUÁ TRÌNH TR C LÚC BI T Đ N IELTS Chào các b n mình là Huyền, “tác gi ” của quyển sách nhỏ này! Huyền sinh ra ở Thái Bình, lớn lên t i Đồng Nai, h c đ i h c và làm vi c t i Tp HCM. Ch c hẳn Huyền cũng giống nh nhiều b n, là “dân tỉnh lẻ” lên thành phố h c đ i h c, cầm l y t m bằng và đi xin vi c. Huyền đề c p đến xu t thân của mình vì Huyền muốn m i ng ời biết rằng Huyền cũng giống m i ng ời, xu t thân hết sức bình th ờng!!! Gia đình Huyền cũng r t bình th ờng, không hề giàu có hay quá khá gi . Huyền chuyên Toán năm lớp 6, chuyên Văn năm lớp 7,8, chuyên Anh năm lớp 9^^. Nói là chuyên Anh nh ng thực ch t Huyền chỉ tự tin về ngữ pháp thôi. Nếu b n nào cũng là dân tỉnh giống Huyền thì có thể hiểu đ ợc! Ch ng trình đào t o tiếng Anh ở tỉnh chỉ t p trung vào ngữ pháp, do đó kỹ năng nghe, nói, viết Huyền hầu nh không đ ợc đào t o bài b n nh các b n trên thành phố, đặc bi t là các b n có c hội tham gia các trung tâm tiếng Anh. Trong suốt ch ng trình h c 1-12, Huyền chỉ đi h c thêm tiếng Anh kho ng 2 tháng cuối c p để ôn thi đ i h c, còn l i chỉ đi tới tr ờng và tự h c t i nhà. Nhà Huyền bán quán nhỏ, nên Huyền ph i ở nhà trông quán và trông em, vừa h c vừa trông quán nên cũng không đi h c thêm đ ợc! Sáng Huyền đi h c trên tr ờng, buổi tr a từ 13h-17h Huyền trông quán, vừa trông vừa l y cái ghế ra làm thành cái bàn h c và h c tiếng Anh. Nhà Huyền nền xi măng, nên Huyền h c từ vựng tiếng Anh bằng cách dùng ph n viết lên nền nhà (cho đỡ tốn vở), ai vào mua hàng cũng ph i né cái chỗ Huyền viết ra^^. Huyền h c từ vựng thế đ y, cho tới năm lớp 12 Huyền vẫn h c kiểu đ y! Huyền thực sự c m n thời gian đó, nó thách thức sự t p trung và sự tự l p của Huyền và trong kho ng thời gian đó, Huyền đã tích lũy đ ợc một vốn từ vựng “kha khá”! Thời gian trôi đi, rồi tới kỳ thi đ i h c. Nói là chuyên Anh chứ thi đ i h c điểm tiếng Anh của Huyền t nh t trong 3 môn (H thi khối D1), điểm Anh có 6.5 à!
  4. 4. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 5 Huyền thích làm giáo viên Tiếng Anh ngay từ c p 3 rồi, Huyền dự tính thi vào đ i h c S ph m chuyên Anh, nh ng khi nhìn th y số điểm tuyển sinh là 27 điểm, Huyền sợ hết hồn. Huyền không biết là tiếng Anh nhân đôi!!! Th t sự lúc đó cũng không có ai t v n, ở d ới quê hầu hết m i ng ời đều làm nông nghi p, nhà Huyền cũng v y, nên có ai biết mà t v n đâu^^!!! Huyền tìm hiểu thì th y tr ờng Khoa h c Xã hội và nhân văn và ngo i th ng có đào t o ngành tiếng Anh, nh ng th y điểm cũng cao quá, nên sợ cũng chẳng dám nộp đ n. Đến ngày cuối cùng h n chót nộp hồ s rồi, Huyền lên internet tìm đ i một tr ờng, th y Khoa kinh tế đ i h c quốc gia (bây giờ đổi tên thành Đ i h c Kinh-tế Lu t, thuộc khối Đ i h c quốc gia TP HCM), th y cái tên cũng hay hay nên Huyền nộp đ i vào tr ờng này, ngành Tài chính- ngân hàng.  4 năm h c 1 cái ngành mà Huyền không thích là c 1 gánh nặng kinh khủng nh t mà Huyền từng ph i tr i qua! Ch ng trình đào t o của tr ờng r t tốt, thầy cô t n tâm nh ng cái chính là Huyền không thích những gì Huyền đang h c, nó không ph i đam mê của Huyền! Tuy nhiên, Huyền biết rằng t m bằng đ i h c là t m vé để Huyền có thể có đ ợc 1 vi c làm sau khi ra tr ờng, nên Huyền vẫn ph i cố g ng! H ở ký túc xá Đ i h c quốc gia ở Thủ Đức, ở đ ợc 1 thời gian mới th y sao tiếng Anh của mình “cùi b p” thế không biết! Lúc ở quê, Huyền cũng kiểu nh “nh t lớp, nh t khối” này n , lên đây mới th y mình chỉ là “h t cát vô danh trong sa m c”. Một số ng ời b n trong phòng mình cũng dân tỉnh Đồng Nai, nh ng hầu nh ở Biên Hòa hoặc gần đó, còn Huyền ở tút hút 1 huy n xa i là xa, huy n cuối luôn^^, giới thi u mà trong phòng còn không biết! Một số b n đ ợc đi h c ở trung tâm hoặc tr ờng chuyên, tiếng Anh r t tốt. Huyền còn nhớ cái ngày “đ nh m nh”, cái ngày mà mình quyết tâm c i thi n trình độ Listening là ngày mà c phòng xúm vào cùng nghe và d ch bài hát Bad day. Các b n trong phòng nghe, d ch và hiểu đ ợc khá nhiều từ, còn Huyền, nói sợ quê chứ Huyền ch hiểu gì c !!!!  Sự th t là v y!!! Thế là xác l p mục tiêu trong đầu, ghi ra gi y, lên m ng search xem h c Listening nh thế nào! Huyền còn nhớ, ngày đó, Huyền ph i h c từ những video đ n gi n “Good morning, how are you today,…”, rồi mi t mài h c cái bộ English have a go
  5. 5. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 6 Rồi Huyền lên m ng copy transcript của các bài hát tiếng Anh (lúc đó th ờng Huyền t i bài hát của Westlife và Backstreet Boys), d ch transcript rồi h c  cách này cũng đ ợc vài ba hôm, n n rồi bỏ. Chỉ có cái bộ “English have a go” là Huyền duy trì đ ợc tốt! y thế mà 3 tháng sau, trình nghe cũng lên hẳn, nghe đ ợc nhiều từ h n tr ớc^^. Rồi đ ợc 1 thời gian, l i không ôn luy n nữa. Bỏ 1 thời gian dài, trình nghe xuống hẳn! Điển hình là: mỗi lần tới kỳ kiểm tra tiếng Anh, lớp Huyền ph i nghe 10 câu (theo kiểu đề Toeic ak)  Nói th t chứ Huyền không nghe đ ợc câu nào!!!! Nh ng không sao, Huyền có 2 đứa b n thân, nghe khá tốt, lúc nào Huyền cũng ngồi giữa 2 đứa, tr ớc khi kiểm tra H luôn “xin” tr ớc 2 b n lát chỉ cho Huyền với, ý là cho Huyền “ăn copy” với^^ Nên điểm số nghe cũng khá tốt hehe^^  Nói đến đây các b n cũng hiểu “trình nghe” của Huyền “siêu” tới cỡ nào rồi đó!!!! Nếu b n nào có trình nghe đang thuộc level giống Huyền lúc đó thì các b n có thể hoàn toàn tự tin là các b n có thể đ t đ ợc điểm IELTS 8.0 nhé. Có thể tới đây nhiều b n không tin, th t ra ngày x a Huyền cũng v y thôi. Nh ng Huyền luôn nh c nhở b n thân rằng “N u người khác làm được, chắc chắn mình cũng s làm được, n u chưa ai làm được thì mình s là người đầu tiên”  Niềm tin này đã giúp Huyền đ t đ ợc r t nhiều mục tiêu mà Huyền đặt ra trong h c t p cũng nh cuộc sống! Trở l i câu chuy n h c tiếng Anh thời đ i h c của Huyền, Huyền chỉ nghe bộ “English have a go” là chính. Đ ợc một thời gian Huyền cũng b sao nhãng bởi những v n đề khác, thế là không dành thời gian cho tiếng Anh nữa. Trong suốt thời kỳ đ i h c Huyền cũng không hề tham gia một trung tâm tiếng Anh nào c . Huyền th y vi c tham gia các trung tâm là r t tốt vì giáo viên sẽ giúp mình đẩy nhanh quá trình, mình sẽ không ph i tự mò mẫm từ đầu nữa! Nh ng ch c do Huyền l ời, với l i có 1.5 tri u để sống à, tiền đâu mà h c thêm hehe^^! Giỡn thôi chứ do Huyền may m n có đ ợc thói quen tự h c từ nhỏ rồi! Cũng c m n gia đình Huyền là không ép Huyền h c, t t c để cho Huyền tự nh n thức! Mẹ chỉ kể những câu chuy n giống cổ tích để Huyền nh n thức rõ h n đâu là đúng đâu là sai mà thôi! Năm 3 và nguyên kỳ 1 năm 4 Huyền không hề dành xíu nào cho tiếng Anh. H đi làm thêm là nhiều (bán báo d o, bán vòng, bán đồ hand-made, bán sách, bán socola, bán n ớc, d y
  6. 6. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 7 thêm, ….), nên điểm tiếng Anh cũng không bằng năm 1, năm 2. Tuy nhiên, qua kỳ 2 năm t , Huyền biết là ngày ra tr ờng c n kề đến rồi! Lúc đó kinh tế nhà Huyền xuống hẳn, gia đình cực kỳ khó khăn, lúc gửi tiền lên cho Huyền, bố mẹ gửi làm nhiều lần, mỗi lần 500.000đ. Nếu Huyền ra tr ờng mà không tìm đ ợc vi c, hoặc làm vi c mà l ng quá bèo b t thì những đứa em của Huyền có khi không thể nào tiếp tục đ ợc đi h c mà nghỉ rồi làm công nhân cũng nên! Thế là Huyền ngồi l i tự xem xét b n thân! Mình thực sự muốn gì? Mục tiêu của mình là gì? Mình làm gì để đ t đ ợc mục tiêu đó? Huyền suy ngẫm và tự tr lời những câu hỏi đó! Huyền muốn làm giáo viên tiếng Anh, Huyền không muốn làm trong ngành ngân hàng. Sau đó Huyền lên internet, gõ vào tìm vi c làm giáo viên tiếng Anh, xem thử ng ời ta đòi hỏi những gì. Lúc đó có 2 thứ mà Huyền ch a có là chứng chỉ IELTS và bằng TESOL.  th t ra Huyền có biết 2 cái này là gì đâu, tự lên m ng tìm hiểu. Đối với bằng TESOL, Huyền biết là mình không tự h c đ ợc, ph i tham gia khóa h c của ng ời ta để ng ời ta c p bằng, nên Huyền để sau khi ra tr ờng rồi mới đi h c. Còn IELTS thì Huyền th y là nếu mình t p trung thì mình có thể tự h c đ ợc! Sau khi tìm hiểu IELTS là gì, Huyền b t đầu lên kế ho ch h c!!!
  7. 7. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 8 QUÁ TRÌNH T H C IELTS Phần lớn các trung tâm lúc đó yêu cầu bằng IELTS là 6.5 hoặc 7.0 (bây giờ thì h n rồi, Huyền th y ng ời ta yêu cầu 7.5+ là nhiều), nên Huyền đặt mục tiêu là có đ ợc bằng IELTS 7.0 vào cuối tháng 7 hoặc đầu tháng 8/2014, để còn đi xin vi c và tháng 9 sẽ có vi c  cái này là Huyền tự ho ch đ nh trong đầu^^ Huyền ph i nói th t chứ cái quá trình tự mò mẫm, tự h c 100%, không hề có ai chỉ b o nó v t v , gian nan, n n chí vô cùng!!!! Huyền ph i m t kho ng 3 tháng để chỉ đi tìm tài li u và kiểm tra xem tài li u nào phù hợp với mình. Huyền m t thêm kho ng 1 tháng nữa để ôn thi kỳ thi cuối kỳ để ra tr ờng. Lúc đó các quyển Cambridge cũng chỉ có đáp án, chứ không có gi i thích chi tiết nh bây giờ, nên nhiều khi Huyền làm sai Huyền cũng chẳng biết t i sao câu đó l i sai!!!! Bây giờ Huyền xin phép chia sẻ từng kỹ năng cụ thể Huyền đã ôn nh thế nào. Huyền sẽ đính kèm file t i hoặc mua (vì 1 số tài li u in ra quá mờ, hoặc ch a có b n in nên Huyền nghƿ mình nên đầu t , Huyền sẽ ghi chú và review các tài li u chi tiết dựa trên kinh nghi m b n thân của Huyền để các b n có thể quyết đ nh xem tài li u nào phù hợp với mình).
  8. 8. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 9 T H C LISTENING QUÁ TRÌNH H C Nếu b n nào đã đ c phần Background thì các b n biết trình Listening của Huyền nh thế nào rồi đó!!!! Vì không có ai chỉ b o và th y thời gian còn ít nên ngay từ đầu Huyền gi i đề IELTS Listening trong bộ Cambridge luôn. Huyền gi i 1 phát 4 section, 40 câu luôn và kết qu là….9/40  t ng đ ng với 3.5, cũng không quá t y nhỉ!!! Nh ng 2 tuần liên tiếp gi i đề, câu đúng cũng chỉ dừng ở mức 9-12 câu/40 câu  vẫn chỉ dao động 3.5-4.0. Kiểu này mà đòi làm giáo viên tiếng Anh (Huyền tự nói với mình nh thế). Nh ng đ ợc cái là Huyền luôn có niềm tin vào b n thân mình (Nếu mình còn không tin vào b n thân mình, thì ai mà tin mình c chứ, Huyền tâm ni m nh thế đ y, đến giờ vẫn v y hihi^^). Huyền th y điểm số nh v y là không ổn rồi, nên Huyền ng ng gi i đề và phân tích xem t i sao mình không tiến bộ. Sau khi phân tích Huyền th y đ ợc rằng:  Thứ nh t, mình đang ép mình quá, mới có 2 tuần mà.  Thứ hai, mình n m đ ợc s s ý chính, nh ng khi ng ời ta đ c tới đo n chứa đáp án mình l i không xác đ nh đ ợc.  Thứ ba, 1 số từ/cụm từ mới mình không biết nên không hiểu ng ời nói đang nói gì.  Thứ t , mình ch a ch u phân tích transcript mà mình cứ cố gi i đề  gi i nhiều đề mà không dừng l i phân tích thì cũng bằng nhau!!! Dựa trên những phân tích trên Huyền b t đầu t p trung vào vi c phân tích transcript  đây là điểm quan tr ng nh t giúp Huyền đ t đ ợc mục tiêu! V y các b ớc nghe nh thế nào và phân tích transcript ra sao? Huyền xin phép đ ợc chia sẻ ở b ng bên d ới.
  9. 9. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 10 B c 1 Nghe và gi i đề bình th ờng. (Nghe 1 m ch nhé, nghe giống thi v y đó) Nếu b n nào mới h c nghe, thì chỉ nên u tiên gi i Section 1 (10 câu đầu thôi nhé, khi nào số câu đúng là 8,9,10/10 câu thì mình chuyển Section 2, nh thế sẽ đỡ n n h n r t nhiều) Bài thi luôn có kho ng dừng để mình phân tích thông tin trên đề  Kinh nghi m của Huyền là ph i phân tích th t kỹ, xem là thông tin điền vào chỗ trống đó là thông tin gì? (Nếu mình không xác đ nh đ ợc thông tin cần điền trên đề là gì thì mình hầu nh sẽ không nghe đ ợc đáp án). B c 2 Sau khi nghe xong, check đáp án xem mình làm đúng đ ợc bao nhiêu câu. Tốt nh t là nên có 1 quyển vở hoặc file trên máy để ghi l i tiến độ. Các b n có thể làm file theo dõi nh thế này: Phân tích th t kỹ những câu sai  t i sao mình sai và tự đề xu t gi i pháp để c i thi n. Hãy theo dõi th t kỹ tiến độ, ghi chú ngày tháng để xem sau thời gian bao lâu mình lên đ ợc 0.5 band! Ban đầu, khi d ch transcript b n không cần d ch hết đâu vì sẽ r t nhiều từ để h c. B n chỉ cần t p trung vào đo n chứa đáp án là đ ợc rồi. Nh ng ph i đ m b o, phân tích th t kỹ đo n đó, nếu có từ/cụm từ mình không biết là ghi chú xuống vở và cố g ng h c ngay trong ngày hôm đó. Sau này trình nghe lên rồi thì mình có thể d ch toàn bộ transcript, d ch trong đầu thôi, không cần viết ra làm gì cho tốn thời gian. B c 3 Copy file nghe đó vào mp3 hoặc đi n tho i và nghe lúc có thời gian r nh nhé. Huyền hay nghe l i đề tr ớc khi đi ngủ kho ng 30p. Ban đầu nó đ a mình vào gi c ngủ luôn haha!!! Nh ng sau vài tuần t p tành dần dần Huyền cũng có thể t p trung nghe đ ợc, nghe sâu, nghe hiểu rồi mới ngủ!!! Cái gì cũng cần thời gian c ^^ B c 4 Lặp l i các b ớc trên. Đ m b o b n có 1 thời gian biểu cụ thể cho từng kỹ năng nhé. Huyền sợ nh t hi n t ợng, thích h c gì là lôi ra h c cái đó! Th t ra điều này bình th ờng đối với nhiều b n nh ng với Huyền thì Huyền cần 1 l ch trình cụ thể và ép mình làm theo l ch trình đó! Đôi khi có thể linh ho t, nh ng cần 1 l ch trình cụ thể!. Huyền th ờng gi i đề Listening vào 9h sáng, vì thi th t của Listening cũng vào thời điểm này nên Huyền luy n cho quen, m t công tới đó buồn ngủ^^
  10. 10. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 11 Th ờng thì 9h-9h45/10h Huyền gi i đề, buổi chiều thì d ch transcript và phân tích lỗi sai và ghi chú từ vựng để tối h c. L U Ý: Kinh nghi m của Huyền là: chúng ta nên có 1 quyển vở theo dõi tiến độ, mình nên ghi đáp án nghe ra quyển đó và ghi số câu đúng bên c nh để theo dõi tiến độ dần dần. Các b n có thể ghi thêm ngày/tháng/năm để khi nhìn l i mình th y đ ợc tần su t thực hành kỹ năng nghe của mình. Đây là hình Huyền chụp ra từ 1 bài tiến độ của Huyền (lúc đó Listening của Huyền đang dao động kho ng 30-35 câu/40 câu).
  11. 11. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 12
  12. 12. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 13 TÀI LI U Listening trong b sách gi i đ IELTS Cambridge. Bộ Cambridge lúc đó mới có tới quyển 9 ak, bây giờ tới quyển 12 luôn rồi. Bây giờ, các b n có thể ôn từ quyển 7-12 là đ ợc rồi, vì ch t l ợng audio của m y quyển kia không đ ợc tốt, h i rè, quyển Cambridge 6 thì Huyền không tìm đ ợc transcript nên các b n có thể ôn từ quyển 7-12 là đ ợc rồi. Các b n có thể t i các quyển này về rồi đi in ra để h c, link t i t i ĐÂY. BBC 6 minute English H đã tổng hợp r t nhiều bài Listening của Ch ng trình 6-minute English (của BBC) t i đây. Tài li u gồm file audio và file pdf chứa transcript của các bài nghe. Đây là 1 tài li u r t hay, Huyền đã nghe bộ này, d ch và h c từ và trình độ nghe lên r t nhanh. Tuy nhiên, cá nhân Huyền th y, bộ này không phù hợp với các b n mới b t đầu vì nó chứa nhiều từ h c thu t và đôi khi tốc độ nói khá nhanh. Các b n có thể t i các quyển này về rồi đi in ra để h c, link t i t i ĐÂY. Series phim Extra Trên internet có r t nhiều series phim để luy n tiếng Anh, nh ng Huyền không li t kê hết vào đây vì Huyền nghƿ rằng, điều quan tr ng nh t là phân tích phim và nghe 1 cách t p trung. Extra là series phim Huyền thích nh t từ lúc luy n tiếng Anh tới giờ. Phim có phụ đề song ngữ nên r t d hiểu, phim nói về 1 ng ời Argentina đến ở cùng với ng ời b n xứ và b t đầu nâng cao trình độ tiếng Anh. Phim r t hay, tình huống hài h ớc và tốc độ khá ok để các b n beginners có thể b t k p. Các b n có thể xem phim t i ĐÂY. Ebook luy n IELTS Listening c a Huy n Đối với các b n mới luy n nghe IELTS Listening và ch a tìm đ ợc tài li u ôn luy n phù hợp thì các b n có thể tham kh o ebook IELTS Listening của Huyền. Ebook đ ợc thiết kế theo
  13. 13. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 14 các lo i câu hỏi khác nhau với 80 bài t p, từ vựng đ ợc d ch chi tiết để quá trình h c sẽ hi u qu h n. Ngoài ra các b n có thể lên youtube nghe b t cứ chủ đề gì mình thích bằng tiếng Anh nhé. Tuy nhiên, điều quan tr ng là có thời gian biểu cụ thể, luy n hàng ngày, đều đặn và theo dõi tiến trình liên tục! Đôi khi b n có thể c m th y mình cũng nghe nhiều mà sao ch a th y trình nghe đ ợc c i thi n. Huyền cũng tr i qua 1 thời gian nh v y (đặc bi t trong quá trình Huyền gi i Section 3 của bộ Cambridge). Có 1 điều quan tr ng Huyền rút ra sau quá trình này là, cứ tiếp tục nghe đi, chỉ do mình đầu t thời gian và công sức ch a đủ mà thôi! Hãy cứ tiếp tục gi i đề, phân tích transcript và h c từ một cách đều đặn thì không có lý do nào sau 2 hay 3 tháng trình nghe vẫn nh v y!!!! (nếu nó vẫn đứng im, thì mình mở quyển vở tiến độ xem mình có thực hành th ờng xuyên không nhé^^).
  14. 14. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 15 T H C READING QUÁ TRÌNH H C Reading và Writing là 2 kỹ năng Huyền v t v nh t trong quá trình tự h c IELTS. Huyền sẽ chia sẻ chi tiết quá trình h c và những điều Huyền nghƿ là nên làm và không nên làm để tiết ki m thời gian, công sức và tiền b c cho những ai cũng có ý đ nh hoặc đang tự h c nh Huyền ngày x a. Lúc b t đầu tự h c IELTS Reading, Huyền không biết nó có bao nhiêu d ng câu hỏi, mỗi d ng ph i tr lời nh thế nào cho hi u qu . Do đó, ngay từ đầu Huyền lao vào gi i đề Cambridge luôn – 1 điều mà Huyền th y không nên làm đối với những ai mới b t đầu h c IELTS. Trong kho ng thời gian đó, Huyền gặp khó khăn vô cùng với từ vựng h c thu t và từ đồng nghƿa. Huyền tốn r t r t r t nhiều thời gian để d ch bài và h c từ. Bài test lần đầu tiên Huyền tự test (tự in đề, tự làm và tự dò đáp án), đ ợc có 3.5 à. Sau đó tiếp tục gi i đề và số câu đúng cũng chỉ dao động 9-12/40 (cũng giống nh Listening). Sau vài năm tiếp xúc, tìm hiểu và d y IELTS, Huyền mới biết cách h c nh thế chỉ làm mình thêm n n mà hi u qu l i không cao. Sau đó Huyền tìm hiểu và th y rằng các b n mới b t đầu có thể áp dụng theo ph ng pháp sau (Huyền đã áp dụng với các h c viên và th y có hi u qu ). B c 1 Tìm hiểu IELTS Reading là gì, có format nh thế nào, gồm các lo i câu hỏi nào? Các b n có thể l y các thông tin này từ ĐÂY. B c 2 Tìm hiểu cách làm từng d ng câu hỏi và t i bài t p về làm. Huyền đã so n sẵn phần bài t p và bài gi i chi tiết kèm từ vựng để h c cho 1 số d ng, các b n có thể t i t i đây: D ng T/F/NG: Bài t p: t i t i ĐÂY Bài gi i: t i t i ĐÂY
  15. 15. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 16 D ng Short Answer questions + Summary + Matching headings Bài t p: t i t i ĐÂY Bài gi i: t i t i ĐÂY B c 3 Sau khi đã hiểu cách gi i từng d ng bài, bây giờ ta có thể gi i 1 bài văn (passge) trong đề Practice Test. Mỗi test có 3 bài văn, ban đầu chúng ta chỉ nên gi i từng bài một, và cũng đừng căn giờ, cứ gi i bình th ờng. Giai đo n này nếu gi i 3 bài cùng lúc và căn thời gian là 60 phút thì sẽ vô cùng áp lực, nhiều khi n n quá l i l ớt facebook chứ không thèm gi i luôn^^ Sau kho ng 2 tuần hay 1 tháng, b n có thể b t đầu căn 20 phút và cố g ng hoàn thành 1 passage trong vòng 20 phút. Sau 1 thời gian (ng n hay dài tùy vào level ban đầu, tốc độ, sự t p trung, cam kết và kiên trì của mỗi b n), b n có thể chuyển sang gi i 2 passages 1 lúc. Ban đầu không căn giờ, kho ng 2 tuần sau b n căn 40 phút cho 2 passages. Kho ng 1 tháng sau b n có thể chuyển qua gi i 3 bài cùng 1 lúc. Lúc này cũng ch a căn thời gian, cứ gi i theo tốc độ bình th ờng của b n. Sau kho ng 2 tuần b n có thể b t đầu căn giờ. Ban đầu b n có thể căn 60 phút cho 3 bài, tuy nhiên mục tiêu là căn 50 phút thôi vì mình cần 10 phút để chuyển đáp án vào Answer Sheet nữa. Lần thi gần đây nh t, khi gi i đề Reading t i nhà Huyền chỉ căn 50 phút thôi! CÁCH LÀM BÀI C TH Sau đây là các b ớc làm 1 bài reading của cá nhân Huyền và đây cũng là cách Huyền d y h c trò vì Huyền th y hi u qu . B c 1 Đ c đề (title) và phụ đề (subtitle) nếu có. B c 2  Đi xuống đ c câu hỏi, ch a đ c bài văn. Việc đọc câu hỏi trước hay bài văn trước tùy từng cá nhân. Phư ng pháp “Đọc câu hỏi trước, đo n văn sau” phù hợp với Huyền.
  16. 16. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 17 B c 3  trong quá trình đ c câu hỏi  G ch chân từ khóa. Vậy sao bi t được đâu là từ khóa mà g ch???? Các từ sau: tên riêng, số liệu (năm, tháng, số %, tiền,…..), từ/cụm từ được in đậm/in nghiêng, 1 từ nào đó dài i là dài và nhìn l hoắc^^  g ch chân nhé!  Dừng t i b ớc này 1 xíu: Huyền th y nhiều b n (rút ra từ h c trò của H) đ c câu hỏi, g ch chân từ khóa nh ng l i quên m t 1 điều  N M NGHƾA C B N của câu đó. Không cần ph i bi t từng từ mới dịch được, H d y học trò dịch theo kiểu KHÔNG BI T NGHĨA từng từ, nhưng l i nắm được NGHĨA C B N. Không nắm được câu hỏi hỏi gì  Coi như thất b i trước 50% rồi!!! B c 4  Ch y lên đ c bài, tìm xem từ khóa và nghƿa c b n của câu 1 nằm ở đâu. Thông thường, đáp án chỉ nằm trong 1  2 câu trong bài văn mà thôi!  Tìm đúng vùng chứa từ khóa  tìm xem trong vùng đó câu nào có nghƿa giống với câu hỏi nh t  Tìm đáp án trong câu đó nhé! SAU KHI LÀM BÀI XONG  Dò đáp án.  Phân tích th t kỹ câu sai. Ví dụ: câu 26 mình làm sai.  Xem đáp án câu 26 nằm ở đo n nào.  D ch đo n đó ra tiếng Vi t xem t i sao mình l i ch n sai!  Phân tích th t kỹ câu đúng mà ch n đ i (hên hên đúng mà vẫn ch a biết t i sao đúng)  cách phân tích t ng tự nh trên.  Sau đó, tìm từ đồng nghƿa và h c. Nhiều từ quá biết h c từ nào???????????? Kinh nghi m của H: H c từ trong câu hỏi + h c từ trong câu chứa câu tr lời. Ví dụ: Passage: Many seed banks are themselves under threat due to a lack of funds. Question: The works of seed conservation are often limited by insufficient financial resources. Những từ đ ợc g ch chân là keywords  H g ch y chang v y khi làm bài. Từ cùng màu là từ đồng nghƿa với nhau.
  17. 17. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 18 V y là Huyền sẽ ghi vào vở: T trong câu h i Đồng nghĩa trong bài seed conservation seed banks insufficient financial resources. a lack of funds Gi sử trong những từ trên H không biết từ ‘seed’ nghƿa là gì  H sẽ tra từ điển và ghi từ đó vào quyển vocabulary của H. Seed /si:d/ (n):h t giống the small hard part produced by a plant, from which a new plant can grow EX. a packet of wild flower seeds  H vừa ghi ti ng Việt, vừa ghi ti ng Anh, ghi c phiên âm, từ lo i và ví dụ  H quen với cách ghi như th này rồi!  H dùng 3 cây bút màu khác nhau (đỏ, đen và xanh) để ghi. L U Ý: H có 2 l u ý quan tr ng t i đây 1. Luôn rút từ vựng, từ đồng nghƿa để h c sau khi gi i b t kỳ bài Reading nào. Các b n có thể xem video này về cách Huyền rút từ vựng, sau khi gi i bài xong Huyền luôn rút từ vựng nh v y. 2. Làm 1 quyển vở theo dõi tiến độ, cứ kho ng 2 tuần check l i xem tiến độ mình đang ở đâu (bao nhiêu câu đúng?...) (giống nh quyển tiến độ Listening bên trên)
  18. 18. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 19 NH NG KHÓ KHĂN TRONG H C IELTS READING LÀ GÌ? Huyền và phần lớn các h c viên của Huyền c m th y vi c h c từ vựng h c thu t là khó khăn nh t trong quá trình ôn luy n IELTS Reading. Những từ vựng này ít khi nào mình dùng trong giao tiếp hàng ngày và hầu nh cũng chẳng biết ứng dụng vào đâu c nên r t d quên! Th t ra Huyền h c từ nhiều l m, c m y quyển vở từ vựng mà quên ph i h n 2/3. Cách duy nh t mà Huyền áp dụng để nhớ từ vựng là ngoài thời gian dành cho vi c gi i đề, Huyền dành kho ng 10 – 20 phút mỗi ngày đ c báo hoặc các bài IELTS Reading nhỏ. Thực ch t các bài này cũng là các bài báo mà ng ời ra đề l y ra từ các tờ báo nổi tiếng. Các bài đ c trong IELTS có r t nhiều chủ đề, b n có thể đ c chủ đề mà mình yêu thích. Chỉ bằng cách này Huyền mới th y các từ mình h c đ ợc áp dụng. Nhiều từ xu t hi n l i trên các bài khác và nhờ đó mình nhớ nó lâu h n. Vi c dành ra 10-20 phút mỗi ngày để đ c báo là 1 thói quen mà Huyền c m th y khó hình thành, ban đầu Huyền ph i “b t buộc, thúc ép” b n thân mình làm nh v y, dần dần rồi thành quen. D ới đây là các trang mà Huyền hay đ c (phần lớn là trang động lực, vì tự h c nên Huyền ph i h c cách tự động viên b n thân những lúc n n lòng, tự b t mình ph i kỷ lu t,…nói chung cái gì cũng ph i T ^^ Vì tự h c mà^^). http://www.motivation.com https://www.tonyrobbins.com http://www.lifehack.org Trong giai đo n 1 tháng tr ớc thi, Huyền ôn 1 cách “gay g t” và “khốc li t” nh t, 1 ngày số l ợng từ h c lên dao động 50-70 là chuy n bình th ờng. Huyền biết là mình sẽ quên ít nh t 2/3 trong số đó, nh ng chỉ cần h c càng nhiều (cố g ng v n dụng) thì l ợng từ mình nhớ sẽ tăng đáng kể. Sau khi Huyền đ t 8.0, Huyền có chia sẻ điều này và nhiều b n không tin. Có b n comment và gửi tin nh n nói là Huyền nói dối, h nói là không thể nào mà h c đ ợc số l ợng từ vựng nh v y! Th t ra trong quá trình Huyền luy n đôi khi chính b n thân Huyền cũng nghi ngờ “mình không làm đ ợc đâu, mình dân tỉnh lẻ, l i tự h c hoàn toàn, sao mà đ t
  19. 19. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 20 8.0”, nh ng Huyền cũng luôn tự nh c nhở b n thân rằng ng ời khác làm đ ợc, mình nh t đ nh ph i làm đ ợc. Nếu ch a có ai làm đ ợc thì mình sẽ là ng ời đầu tiên! Huyền h c cách “lờ” đi những gì ng ời khác nghƿ về mình để t p trung cho mục tiêu mình đã đặt ra! Huyền cố g ng áp dụng những nguyên t c này trong cuộc sống, cho những v n đề khác chứ không chỉ riêng IELTS. Có 1 số ng ời khi h không làm đ ợc chuy n gì, h sẽ tự mặc đ nh là ng ời khác cũng không làm đ ợc giống h . Huyền đã tr i qua điều này rồi, và những lúc y, Huyền chỉ lờ h đi và t p trung hết sức với kế ho ch của mình! V y nên sau khi tính toán kỹ l ỡng và b n đặt ra mục tiêu 6.5 trong 6 tháng tới (có deadline cụ thể), nếu có ai đang nói với b n là b n không thể đ t đ ợc điều đó đâu, thì hãy cứ “lờ” những câu nói y đi, lên kế ho ch cụ ôn luy n cụ thể và SIÊU T P TRUNG vào kế ho ch của mình. TÀI LI U Trang web: http://ielts-simon.com/ielts-help-and-english-pr/ielts-reading/ Thầy Simon – cựu giám kh o ielts – th ờng xuyên đăng t i các bài Reading nhỏ thuộc các d ng khác nhau trên trang web, các b n có thể t n dụng các bài này để luy n t p r t hay. Bên d ới comment thầy sẽ cho biết đáp án đúng. Reading trong b Cambridge (quy n 7-12) Các b n có thể t i các quyển này về rồi đi in ra để h c, link t i t i ĐÂY. Các video bài gi ng IELTS Reading c a IELTS Nguy n Huy n Huyền có chia sẻ cách gi i chi tiết 1 số d ng bài trong IELTS Reading. Đối với các b n mới h c IELTS, H nghƿ mình đừng vội gi i đề, mình hãy tìm hiểu cách gi i từng d ng bài tr ớc đã. Các b n có thể xem các bài gi ng của H t i ĐÂY.
  20. 20. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 21 Khóa h c IELTS Reading Online c a IELTS Nguy n Huy n Huyền đã thiết kế 1 khóa h c IELTS Reading Online r t chi tiết, bao quát t t c các d ng có thể ra thi trong kỳ thi th t. Điều quan tr ng của khóa h c là: Các ví dụ, bài t p đều đ ợc gi i r t chi tiết qua các video. Sau mỗi ví dụ/bài t p, Huyền đều rút ra từ/cụm từ cần thiết có d ch nghƿa tiếng Vi t + tiếng Anh + ví dụ để các b n có thể h c 1 cách d dàng. Thông tin chi tiết và video h c thử, các b n có thể xem t i: https://ielts- nguyenhuyen.com/khoa-hoc-ielts-reading-online/
  21. 21. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 22 T H C SPEAKING QUÁ TRÌNH H C Huyền là dân tỉnh lẻ lên thành phố h c đ i h c, ch ng trình h c tiếng Anh c p 2 và c p 3 chỉ t p trung ngữ pháp là chủ yếu, nên Speaking Huyền r t yếu, ph n x thì khỏi ph i nói, quá kém!!! Huyền nhớ hồi h c đ i h c có 1 lần Huyền l y hết dũng khí, rủ thêm 1 ng ời b n đón xe buýt từ làng đ i h c ở Thủ Đức lên tới công viên 23/9 ở qu n 1 để xin nói chuy n với ng ời n ớc ngoài. Đi 1 quãng đ ờng xe buýt dài i là dài, lên đó c 2 đứa cứ đi vòng vòng trong công viên, không đứa nào dám b t chuy n với ng ời n ớc ngoài c , mặc dù có r t nhiều khách du l ch ngo i quốc ở đó! Cuối cùng, Huyền l y dũng khí ra, ch y đến nói chuy n với 1 ch du khách, ngồi đ ợc ch a tới 5 phút là t m bi t rồi. Huyền chỉ hỏi đ ợc những câu r t thông th ờng về tên, đến từ đâu, làm nghề gì. Lúc đó ch nói ch là ‘nurse’ mà Huyền có biết nurse là gì đâu! Ch ph i di n t , trong phần di n t có từ “hospital” thì Huyền cũng chỉ biết ch làm gì đó ở b nh vi n thôi. Nói đến đây ch c các b n cũng hiểu trình độ Speaking của Huyền nh thế nào rồi đ y! V y H đã ôn Speaking nh th nào? Huyền còn nhớ là ngay từ hồi c p 2, cụ thể là năm lớp 9, mỗi lần viết từ vựng là Huyền viết thêm c phiên âm. Nhờ đó mà Huyền dần dần h c đ ợc cách phát âm cũng khá chuẩn. Huyền th y rằng phát âm chuẩn là cái nền t ng rồi, mình nói trôi ch y mà phát âm sai là coi nh xong, ng ời nghe không hiểu gì luôn, thế nên Huyền th y thà ban đầu hy sinh “độ trôi ch y”, nói ch m cũng đ ợc, mà ph i “chuẩn” đã thì mới ok! Về vi c phát âm thì th t ra bây giờ trên youtube có r t nhiều video của các thầy cô b n xứ h d y r t bài b n trên đó, cái chính là sau khi xem xong mình ph i áp dụng thực hành ngay! Đây là 1 số kênh mà Huyền th y hay: BBC pronunciation (H đã luy n h t b này) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdRmGvmeY1U&list=PLD6B222E02447DC07 D y pronunciation c a th y Dan – 1 th y giáo r t vui tính, có cách d y dí d m:
  22. 22. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 23 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qejo8-epylk&list=PLYS414m_v8oKmTIvXv-IqbX- FeQSxCJYD Huyền r t thích đ c to, đến c bây giờ vẫn v y. Lúc này – lúc mà Huyền đang viết những dòng này –là một buổi sáng đẹp trời ở HCM, tối hôm qua tr ớc khi viết tới đây, Huyền đã đ c to c 2 bài báo trên trang motivation.com và ghi âm l i, nghe l i để xem phát âm của mình nh thế nào!! Vì 1 số dự án IELTS nên Huyền ch a ra ngoài nhiều để tiếp xúc với ng ời b n xứ. Huyền nh n th y rằng nếu không có môi tr ờng tiếng Anh bao quanh thì mình ph i T T O môi tr ờng cho riêng mình. Một ngày Huyền đ c to 1 tới 2 trang báo, nếu không thì cũng lẩm bẩm tiếng Anh trong mi ng để không b “thụt lùi” ^^ V y là xong phần phát âm c b n nhé! Có nhiều b n nói h c phát âm rồi, xem clip youtube rồi mà vẫn phát âm sai! Huyền nghƿ rằng, đây là ý kiến cá nhân của Huyền thôi nhé^^, b n ch a thực hành đủ mà thôi, b n ch a cố g ng đủ, b n ch a bỏ công sức đủ vào vi c phát âm, b n ch a xem đó là u tiên hàng đầu!!!! Huyền có 1 ng ời b n thân, từ 1 ng ời có thể nói là b t đầu từ con số 0 – số 0 ở đây là m t gốc ngữ pháp, thi m y lần mà mãi mới l y đ ợc Toeic 300 điểm – v y mà sau 1 năm, h c nghiêm túc (b n chỉ h c Huyền 48 buổi IELTS), b n đã l y đ ợc IELTS 6.0 (trong đó Reading 6.5, Speaking 6.0) vào năm nay, cụ thể là tháng 10/2017. B n đúng là 1 t m g ng sống!!! Giờ b n y vẫn đang đầu t thời gian h c tiếp để l y bằng cao h n phục vụ cho sự nghi p t ng lai. Huyền ph i nói đôi chút về Speaking của b n này! Th t ra b n là hàng xóm của Huyền ở d ới quê và bây giờ là 1 trong những ng ời b n thân nh t! B n này mới thực sự là Speaking từ 0 lên 6!!!!! Vì phát âm c b n ban đầu b n cũng m t căn b n luôn!!! V y b n y làm gì mà 6.0 IELTS Speaking? Đầu tiên b n hỏi Huyền về lộ trình h c IELTS Speaking, Huyền nói là ph i b t đầu bằng phát âm c b n, b n hỏi h c ở đâu, Huyền đ a kênh youtube! Thế là b n lên thời gian h c luôn (Huyền không hề d y phát âm cho b n)! Lúc đó tụi Huyền ở chung, mỗi tối Huyền th y b n
  23. 23. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 24 luôn đ c to 1 đo n văn tiếng Anh, từ nào không biết l i l y từ điển ra xem phát âm nh thế nào! B n vô cùng kiên trì và nghiêm túc! Sau vài tháng, phát âm của b n lên rõ r t, bây giờ b n chuyển qua trôi ch y! B n b t đầu h c cách tr lời những câu hỏi trong IELTS. Vì yếu ngữ pháp nên b n không thể tự viết câu tr lời mà ph i lên m ng copy câu mẫu và h c theo. y thế mà khi Huyền kh o bài, b n tr lời khá suôn sẻ, có ngữ đi u lên xuống hẳn hoi. Huyền hỏi b n sao h c đ ợc ngữ đi u v y, b n nói xem phim ak. Thì ra trong kho ng thời gian đó b n đã xem đ ợc r t nhiều t p “How I met your mother” (đầu tiên b n xem song ngữ, dần dần tới giờ là không sub). Sau khi đã đ t IELTS Speaking 6.0 rồi, b n vẫn không dừng l i. B n th y là mình cần có 1 môi tr ờng để h c cách ph n x . Thế là b n y hỏi 1 ng ời b n khác xem có chỗ nào cho ở với ng ời n ớc ngoài không, thì có 1 chỗ ở Bình Th nh, ở giống ký túc xá, nh ng trong phòng có 1 ng ời n ớc ngoài, thế là b n y xách đồ đ c đi tới đó ở! Câu chuy n của b n y Huyền xin phép kể tới đây thôi nhé! Huyền thực sự r t ng ỡng mộ b n y! Nếu b n nào đang đ c quyển ebook này của Huyền, và b n đang lo sợ rằng mình m t gốc ngữ pháp và phát âm thì làm sao mà h c IELTS đ ợc, thì các b n đừng quá lo nữa nhé! Chỉ cần có ng ời t v n lộ trình, ph ng pháp h c phù hợp, tài li u h c phù hợp và b n thực sự nghiêm túc h c thì b n ch c ch n sẽ đ t đ ợc mục tiêu! TÀI LI U Tài li u Huy n tổng h p & d ch t chi ti t Huyền đã tổng hợp r t nhiều bài mẫu của thầy Simon và d ch từ chi tiết, các b n có thể t i bài mẫu t i đây nhé (đầy đủ 3 parts), từ vựng đã đ ợc d ch chi tiết nên r t d h c. https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/category/tai-lieu-speaking/ Quy n IELTS Speaking Recent Actual Tests & Suggested Answers
  24. 24. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 25 Quyển này r t r t r t hay. Quyển sách có c tiếng Vi t lẫn tiếng Anh, cung c p các kỹ năng làm bài, cụm từ r t r t hay hầu nh đã d ch ra tiếng Vi t và có ví dụ đi kèm. Sách cung c p các câu tr lời mẫu cho đề thi th t của các năm tr ớc! Quyển này nên mua, chứ đừng đi in nhé, vì in ra nhìn không th y gì c , Huyền in 2 lần đều bỏ, cuối cùng quyết đ nh mua – quyết đ nh quá đúng đ n vì quyển sách quá hay!!! Các b n có thể xem review của H về quyển sách t i đây nhé. 31 High-Scoring Formulas To Answer The Ielts Speaking Questions Quyển này r t r t r t hay. Quyển cung c p các d ng bài t p khác nhau và từng b ớc chi tiết gi i các d ng đó nh thế nào. Không những thế quyển sách còn cung c p đáp án mẫu, từ vựng, phần gi i thích các c u trúc ngữ pháp quan tr ng và c phần bài t p áp dụng nữa! R t đáng đồng tiền bát g o. Các b n có thể mua sách t i đây nhé. Sách Speaking Allen H đã dùng sách này cho lần thi đầu tiên, lần đó Speaking Huyền đ ợc 7.0 (th t sự Huyền không hy v ng đ ợc 7.0, H cứ nghƿ mình kho ng 6 hay 6.5 thôi chứ^^). Sách r t hay, gồm c 3 phần, nhiều chủ đề khác nhau. B n có thể t i tài li u này t i ĐÂY. Chuyên m c Speaking trên trang web ielts-simon Thầy Simon đăng t i các bài h c hàng ngày về Speaking r t hay. Huyền đã tổng hợp r t nhiều bài Speaking mẫu của thầy và d ch từ vựng chi tiết để các b n có thể h c d dàng h n. Các b n có thể t i tài li u t i link bên d ới nhé. Các nguồn h c Speaking: Kênh youtube Oxford Online English: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FSj6tTWPFE&t=163s Kênh youtube d y các kỹ năng IELTS r t hay, các thầy cô nói khá ch m, có c phụ đề nên r t d h c.
  25. 25. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 26 Website: http://www.ieltsspeaking.co.uk/ielts-vocabulary/ Website có bài mẫu cho nhiều chủ đề, highlight các từ vựng r t hay. Trong thời gian tới, trên website https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ Huyền sẽ đăng t i các tài li u do Huyền tổng hợp, biên so n và d ch chi tiết để hỗ trợ các b n ôn luy n thêm t i nhà, các b n có thể theo dõi website và fanpage để t i các tài li u đ ợc c p nh t liên tục nhé.
  26. 26. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 27 T H C WRITING QUÁ TRÌNH H C Writing là kỹ năng Huyền th y vô cùng khó tự h c! Tự h c đ ợc nh ng thực sự r t v t v , nh t là lúc không có ai sửa bài cho mình c . Lần thi IELTS đầu tiên Writing Huyền đ ợc 6.5. Huyền làm Task 2 trong 15 phút, Task 1 trong 45 phút  nghe có vẻ nực c ời, mà thực sự là v y! Task 1 tới 3 cái bar chart – nhìn mà ho ng c ra!!! V y Huy n ôn Writing nh th nào đ đ t 6.5 trong l n thi đ u tiên? Th t ra chỉ có 3 b ớc quan tr ng nh t mà Huyền làm trong suốt quãng thời gian ôn thi đó. B c 1: ch n tài li u Writing mà Huyền c m th y phù hợp (H ôn chủ yếu ở trang ielts- simon.com) B c 2: Phân tích văn mẫu (Huyền m t hàng giờ đồng hồ chỉ ngồi và phân tích 1 bài văn mẫu, chép l i văn mẫu vào vở, phân tích ý t ởng, g ch chân từ/cụm từ hay/đồng nghƿa) B c 3: H c toàn bộ từ đã rút ra từ các bài văn mẫu. Chỉ có ba b ớc v y thôi, nh ng ph i th t sự đầu t vào b ớc 2 và 3. Có 1 số v n đề khó khăn mà Huyền và r t nhiều b n nh n tin với Huyền cũng nói nh v y: Thi u ý t ng làm bài  B t cứ khi nào thiếu ý t ởng, điều tr ớc tiên Huyền hỏi b n thân là đã lên m ng tìm văn mẫu về đề tài này ch a? Đã phân tích bài văn mẫu đó và ghi chú l i ý t ởng của tác gi ch a? Đã lên m ng đ c 1 vài bài báo về đề tài này ch a? Đã phân tích và ghi l i ý t ởng mà bài báo dùng ch a? Nếu CH A thì hãy làm đi!!!! Có những bài mà đề tài khá thân thuộc với cuộc sống hàng ngày, đối với những đề này thì vi c nghƿ ý t ởng không quá khó. Tuy nhiên có những bài Huyền hầu nh không có ý t ởng (Huyền cũng gặp tr ờng hợp này nhiều rồi, và ch c ch n sẽ còn gặp nữa), những khi nh v y, Huyền ph i tự lên internet tìm ý t ởng!!! Đây cũng là lý do Huyền cho ra m t ebook Ý t ởng & Từ vựng cho
  27. 27. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 28 100 đề IELTS Writing, các từ vựng và ý t ởng đều đ ợc d ch ra tiếng Vi t để các b n có thể d dàng v n dụng. Đ c đ mà không hi u  Cái này Huyền nghƿ phần lớn là do từ vựng. Huyền kh c phục bằng cách in nguyên 1 t p đề thi của các năm tr ớc và ngồi t p d ch. Mỗi lần có từ mới, ghi l i và h c. Nếu các b n làm vi c này th ờng xuyên, nh t là mỗi khi có đề thi th t đ ợc đăng trên m ng, thì các b n cứ t p d ch đề, dần dần vốn từ tăng, vi c hiểu đề không còn là v n đề nữa đâu! Trên website Huyền đã tổng hợp các đề thi IELTS Writing năm 2017 và d ch đề chi tiết. Các b n có thể theo dõi website để có thêm các đề thi mới nhé. Bài vi t sai ng pháp  Đối với v n đề này Huyền nghƿ mình nên tham gia 1 khóa ngữ pháp, hoặc nếu không thì b n có thể mua quyển ngữ pháp có gi i thích đáp án chi tiết của tác gi Mai Lan H ng và “nghiêm túc” + “siêu t p trung” h c! Đối với IELTS Writing, Huyền th y nên có ng ời sửa bài thì mình sẽ tiết ki m đ ợc nhiều thời gian và công sức h n. Nếu b n tham gia các khóa h c IELTS OFFLINE thì Huyền tin là các thầy cô sẽ sửa bài cho mình, nếu không thì b n có thể đăng ký các gói sửa bài bên ngoài. Nếu b n muốn giám kh o IELTS b n xứ sửa bài thì các b n có thể liên l c với thầy John Marks qua email johnmarksielts@gmail.com (giá là £10/ essay với tổng điểm và 1 vài nh n xét, £20/essay với tổng điểm và sửa chi tiết, nhớ là đ n v tiền t là B ng Anh chứ không ph i Đô la Mỹ đâu nhé!). Còn sửa bài ng ời Vi t thì Huyền th y có cô Tố Linh (ieltstolinh) ở Bình Th nh, d ch vụ sửa bài của ieltsplanet, của zim.vn, Huyền cũng có gói sửa bài cho các h c viên Writing Online. H nh n th y rằng, vi c kiên trì phân tích văn mẫu và h c từ ngày này qua tháng n , sau kho ng 3 tháng là b n sẽ th y Writing lên rõ r t, ý t ởng dồi dào h n và cách viết sẽ trau chuốt, di n t ý sẽ m ch l c h n!
  28. 28. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 29 TÀI LI U Tổng h p bài m u v i t v ng đ c d ch chi ti t: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/category/tai-lieu-writing/ Chuyên m c IELTS Writing task 1+2 trên trang web c a th y Simon: http://ielts- simon.com Thầy Simon có lối gi ng d y r t d hiểu, thầy dùng từ ngữ r t d hiểu, các bài mẫu của thầy đ ợc viết theo phong cách đ n gi n nh ng vẫn đ t điểm cao. B n nào thích lối viết đ n gi n, hi u qu thì có thể h c theo ph ng pháp của thầy nhé. Tổng hợp bài mẫu Writing cho c 2 task của thầy Simon kèm thêm 1 số tài li u Writing khác, Huyền đã tổng hợp t i đây: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/category/tai-lieu-writing/ Sách Writing Mat Clark: Sách cung c p các bài văn mẫu thuộc r t nhiều chủ đề theo phong cách “không đ n gi n”  Huyền g i v y bởi vì thầy dùng những c u trúc và từ vựng khá nâng cao cho bài viết. B n nào muốn theo phong cách này thì có thể t i sách của thầy và h c t i ĐÂY nhé. Chu i video bài gi ng Writing c a H: Vì ngày x a Huyền đã m t r t nhiều thời gian và công sức mò mẫn từng tý một, và Huyền th y các b n không cần ph i quá tốn thời gian nh Huyền đâu, nên Huyền đã cho ra các bài gi ng r t chi tiết để các b n có thể đẩy nhanh tiến độ h c Writing của mình. Các b n có thể xem các video, ghi chú từ vựng, s ờn bài và dàn ý xuống vở nhé! Bài gi ng Writing của Huyền các b n có thể xem t i đây: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sy7wJ- oY370&list=PLs6WJV2T7_eL65C5fzyfrSgoN65cPe37h Khóa h c IELTS Writing Online c a H: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/khoa-hoc-ielts-writing-online/ Đây là các video bài gi ng vô cùng chi tiết giúp các b n tiết ki m tối đa thời gian h c Writing. Các làm từng d ng bài, từ vựng theo chủ đề và cách s p xếp, dàn ý nh thế nào để mình có thể hoàn thành task 1 trong 20 phút và Task 2 trong 40 phút.
  29. 29. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 30 M T S HÌNH NH T V ÔN IELTS C A HUY N H đ c báo và ghi chép l i ý t ởng trong các từ báo để cố g ng áp dụng vào bài Writing.
  30. 30. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 31 Lúc Huyền h c từ vựng
  31. 31. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 32 Vở Speaking, ngày đó Huyền th ờng chép l i bài mẫu Speaking, highlight từ vựng và h c.
  32. 32. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 33 Vở theo dõi tiến độ Listening
  33. 33. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 34 Huyền chép l i văn mẫu và highlight, ghi chú từ vựng. Bài này Huyền viết năm 2015.
  34. 34. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 35 Ngoài ra, Huyền có chụp thêm hình nh cho 40 trang vở mà Huyền tự h c Writing năm 2015, các b n có thể t i t i đây nhé: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/photos/pcb.817333235121634/817332555121702/ ?type=3&theater
  35. 35. IELTS NGUY N HUY N Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode/ Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ 36 L I K T Trên đây chính là tóm tắt quá trình tự học IELTS của Huyền! Huyền đang so n thêm các tài liệu chất lượng khác để hỗ trợ các b n học thêm t i nhà. Các b n có thể k t nối với Huyền và t i các tài liệu hay xem thêm một số kinh nghiệm khác t i: Website: https://ielts-nguyenhuyen.com/ Fanpage IELTS Nguyễn Huyền: www.facebook.com/ieltsfocusmode Facebook cá nhân của Huyền: www.facebook.com/misshuyen Huyền mong rằng quyển ebook nhỏ này s theo các b n, ti p thêm động lực cho các b n trên con đường ôn luyện IELTS nhé. Thân ái Nguyễn Huyền

×