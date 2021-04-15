Successfully reported this slideshow.
Geography chapter 1 India size and location
SIZE INDE X LOCATION
Introduction  India is a ancient developed countries.  India is the seventh largest  it has shown a massive economic de...
Location  India is a vast country it entirely lies in the northern hemisphere -Latitudinal location 8˚4’ N and 37˚6’N -...
The southern most tip of India was ‘Indira point’ which was submerged in 2004 tsunami. Did you know!!
SIZE Total land mass 3.28 million square km India’s total land in globe is about 2.4‰. Land boundary 15,200km Coastal bo...
INDIA AND THE WORLD Central location between east and west Asia. Indian ocean routes connect Europe in the west and countr...
These routes have contributed in the exchange of Indian commodities since ancient times. idea of:  Upanishads Ramayana ...
INDIA’S NEIGHBOURS Pakistan and Afghanistan in north west. China(Tibet),Nepal, Bhutan in the North-east Sri Lanka and M...
Presentation by V. Vidhya Lakshmi Asian Christian Academy, Hosur Tamilnadu
India size and location

it is about the lesson of class 9 geography chapter 1

India size and location

