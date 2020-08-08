Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. z By: Vidhyavati Suryawanshi Lecturer (Electrical Engineering Dept) ABCD Parameters
  2. 2. z ABCD Parameters of Transmission Line  Transmission of power from generating unit to distributing units can be done through the transmission line. During transmission, many losses occur in the transmission line which decreases the efficiency of a line. For improving the proficiency of the transmission, two port networks are used.
  3. 3. z  A network having two input and two output terminals is known as a two port network. The network shown below has four terminals in which A and B represents the input port where as C and D represents the output port.  port-network The voltage and current in the output and input terminals of a two-port network are given by the equations shown below
  4. 4. z  Vs = sending end voltage  Is = sending end current  Vr = receiving end voltage  Ir = receiving end current  A, B, C and D are the constants also known as the transmission parameters or chain parameters. These parameters are used for the analysis of an electrical network. It is also used for determining the performance of input, output voltage and current of the transmission network.
  5. 5. z equations can also be written in a matrix form for easy calculations shown below The matrix transmission-matrix is called the transfer or transmission matrix of the network.
  6. 6. z ABCD parameters for open circuit In the open circuit, the output terminals are open, and the voltage measure across them is Vr. Since the circuit is open at the receiving end, the current Ir remains zero.
  7. 7. z ABCD parameters for short circuit
  8. 8. z Relation between ABCD parameters  For determining the relation between various types of network, like passive or bilateral network reciprocity theorem is applied. The voltage V is applied to the sending end, and the receiving end is kept short circuit, so the voltage becomes zero.
  9. 9. z Consider, the network is passive, i.e. it contains only passive components in the circuit like inductance, resistance, etc. So the current remains same Is = Ir.
  10. 10. z dividing the above equation from -V/B we get This relation helps in determining the fourth parameters if we know any three parameters.
  11. 11. z For a symmetrical network, the input and output terminal may be interchanged without affecting the network behaviour.
  12. 12. z Parameter Specification Unit A = VS / VR Voltage ratio Unit less B = VS / IR Short circuit resistance Ω C = IS / VR Open circuit conductance mho D = IS / IR Current ratio Unit less
  13. 13. z

