Gaceta del asociado edicion 2018

DISTRIBUCIÓN GRATUITA AÑO 18 / EDICIÓN Nº 01 MAYO 2018 EL INFORMATIVO DEL ASOCIADO MENSAJE DEL CONSEJO DIRECTIVO DE LA ASO...
DISTRIBUCIÓN GRATUITA AÑO 18 / EDICIÓN Nº 01 MAYO 2018 EL INFORMATIVO DEL ASOCIADO HOMOLOGACION DE ACUERDO A LA LEY Nº 302...
DISTRIBUCIÓN GRATUITA AÑO 18 / EDICIÓN Nº 01 MAYO 2018 EL INFORMATIVO DEL ASOCIADO La Oficina General de Planificación y P...
DISTRIBUCIÓN GRATUITA AÑO 18 / EDICIÓN Nº 01 MAYO 2018 EL INFORMATIVO DEL ASOCIADO 2017, para el año 2018 se entregará a l...
DISTRIBUCIÓN GRATUITA AÑO 18 / EDICIÓN Nº 01 MAYO 2018 EL INFORMATIVO DEL ASOCIADO Al Sr. Rector, le recordamos que de acu...
DISTRIBUCIÓN GRATUITA AÑO 18 / EDICIÓN Nº 01 MAYO 2018 EL INFORMATIVO DEL ASOCIADO UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL FEDERICO VILLARREA...
DISTRIBUCIÓN GRATUITA AÑO 18 / EDICIÓN Nº 01 MAYO 2018 EL INFORMATIVO DEL ASOCIADO UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL FEDERICO VILLARREA...
  DISTRIBUCIÓN GRATUITA AÑO 18 / EDICIÓN Nº 01 MAYO 2018 EL INFORMATIVO DEL ASOCIADO MENSAJE DEL CONSEJO DIRECTIVO DE LA ASOCIACION DE DOCENTES DE LA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL FEDERICO VILLARREAL - ADUNFV. CON MOTIVO DE LAS PROXIMAS CELEBRACIONES DEL DIA DEL PADRE Y DEL DOCENTE UNIVERSITARIO. 2018. Es propicio en esta fecha de reconocida significación para todos, dirigirme a nombre del Consejo Directivo de la ADUNFV, a la comunidad universitaria y en especial a los Docentes de la Asociación, para poner de relieve nuestro más ferviente deseo en este día del docente universitario, sobre todo, de una voluntad renovada de trabajo en común. La Universidad ha pasado por momentos muy difíciles, y esto nadie puede ignorarlo, y ser ajeno a ello. La Imagen Institucional y del Docente, sufre hoy en día, deterioros, fundamentalmente por las intervenciones institucional y porque no decirlo, por otros múltiples razones. Nosotros, los que integramos esta institución cardinal, tenemos la responsabilidad de dirigir todos nuestros esfuerzos para contribuir a la tarea de restituir la imagen de dignidad, de grandeza, de heroísmo, legado histórico de aquellos colegas que tuvieron la gran sabiduría de constituir y organizar nuestra institución desde los años 1969, cuyo primer presidente Dr. Alejandro Tapia Freses del ADUNFV que empezaron las primeras actividades en nuestra institución. La cultura de la convivencia es nuestro ambiente, nuestro original medio de existencia, pero la cultura de la convivencia igualmente se encuentra amenazada en este tiempo. Por ello es que tenemos la obligación de colaborar para la tarea mancomunada de salvar y engrandecer la cultura de la convivencia docente en la UNFV. . La Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal, de la que forma parte nuestra ADUNFV, ha sido, sigue y seguirá siendo, el Alma Mater de la cultura nacional. Los estudiantes Villarrealinos, los que luego serán los profesionales que dirigirán el país, son los motores de la vida institucional. Nuestra Asociación ha depositado, su fe en la juventud Universitaria Villarrealina. Creemos en la justicia y estamos seguros que la lucha por lograr una sociedad verdaderamente justa y una universidad más dinámica, moderna y en concordancia con los nuevos tiempos, se lograra con el esfuerzo de autoridades, trabajadores docentes, trabajadores administrativos y estudiantes. En esta fecha significativa, nos dirigimos a todos los colegas docentes, estudiantes y trabajadores administrativos, para expresar nuestros deseos, nuestra voluntad de servir a la comunidad Villarrealina desde el puesto de trabajadores docentes y Dirigentes de la Asociación y renovar nuestro compromiso y lealtad con la UNFV. ¡Feliz Día del Docente Universitario!, son los deseos de del Consejo Directivo del ADUNFV.
  DISTRIBUCIÓN GRATUITA AÑO 18 / EDICIÓN Nº 01 MAYO 2018 EL INFORMATIVO DEL ASOCIADO HOMOLOGACION DE ACUERDO A LA LEY Nº 30220 1. Cumplimiento de la homologación de haberes de acuerdo con la Ley Universitaria 30220 y el Estatuto de la UNFV, que en su Art. 193.3, establece que las remuneraciones de los docentes de la universidad, se homologan con las correspondientes a las remuneraciones totales de los magistrados del poder judicial, de acuerdo a la siguiente escala de equivalencias, la del docente principal, con la del vocal supremo, la del docente asociado, con la del vocal superior, la del docente auxiliar, con la del juez de primera instancia. En su art. 179.4 establece que la oficina central de planificación es responsable de prever y gestionar la asignación presupuestal ante el MEF, que permita asegurar el cabal cumplimiento de lo establecido en el presente artículo. Los sueldos actuales no sustentan las necesidades de alimentación, vivienda, salud, educación, materiales didácticos que requieren los docentes, etc. Que, habiéndose incrementado las remuneraciones de los magistrados del Poder Judicial en actividad a partir del mes de julio del año 2011, de conformidad con lo dispuesto por la ley N°29718, que modifica el artículo 4° de la ley N° 28212, en los siguientes términos: las remuneraciones de los altos funcionarios y autoridades del estado señaladas en el artículo 2° se rigen por las siguientes reglas: (……) b). Los congresistas de la república, los ministros de estado, los miembros del tribunal constitucional y del consejo nacional de la magistratura, los jueces supremos, los miembros de la junta de fiscales supremos, el defensor del pueblo y los miembros del jurado nacional de elecciones reciben una remuneración mensual igual, equivalente por todo concepto a seis unidades remunerativas del sector público (URSP). El cual asciende a 15600 nuevos soles (S/. 2600 x 6), Los jueces superiores, perciben una remuneración igual al 89% que equivale a 12636.00 nuevos soles, los jueces especializados y jueces mixtos, su remuneración equivale al 58% que asciende 9048.00 nuevos soles, de lo que percibe un juez supremo. Siendo así y realizando los cálculos que corresponden de acuerdo a la norma legal resultaría la siguiente escala de remuneraciones del personal docente ordinario de la Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal de acuerdo con el artículo 96° de la Ley Universitaria N° 30220, en concordancia con Lo dispuesto en la ley N° 29718. Es necesario tener en cuenta que para realizar los cálculos para la homologación de los docentes Universitarios los jueces de paz letrados reciben una remuneración igual al 81%, 58% y 40%, respectivamente de lo que recibe un juez supremo. POR LO TANTO. LA NUEVA ESCALA DE REMUNERACIONES DEL PERSONAL DOCENTE ORDINARIO de la Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal de conformidad con el artículo 96° de la Ley Universitaria N° 30220; en concordancia con lo dispuesto en la Ley N° 29718; de acuerdo a la siguiente tabla: CATEGORIA REGIMEN DE DEDICACION MONTOS S/. PRINCIPAL D.E. / T.C. 15 600.00 PRINCIPAL T.P. (20H) 7 800.00 PRINCIPAL T.P. (10H) 3 900.00 ASOCIADO D.E. / T.C. 12 636.00 ASOCIADO T.P (20H) 6 318.00 ASOCIADO T.P (10H) 3 159.00 AUXILIAR D.E. / T.C. 9 048.00 AUXILIAR T.P (20H) 4 524.00 AUXILIAR T.P (10H) 2 262.00
  DISTRIBUCIÓN GRATUITA AÑO 18 / EDICIÓN Nº 01 MAYO 2018 EL INFORMATIVO DEL ASOCIADO La Oficina General de Planificación y Presupuesto, realizará las gestiones ante el Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas, para la asignación de Fondos en la Partida 01, de acuerdo con la siguiente tabla: CATEGORIA/ DEDICACION COSTO ACTUAL COSTO HOMOLOGACION DIFERENCIA APORTES 9% TOTAL COSTO + APORTES PRINCIPAL DE 6,707.32 15,600.00 8,892.68 800.34 9,693.02 PRINCIPAL TC 6,707.32 15,600.00 8,892.68 800.34 9,693.02 PRINCIPAL TP 3,553.66 7,800.00 4,246.34 382.17 4,628.51 ASOCIADO DE 3,008.00 ! 636.00 9,628.00 866.52 10,494.52 ASOCIADO TC 3,008.00 .< . ,636.00 9,628.00 866.52 10,494.52 ASOCIADO TP 1,504.00 6,318.00 4,814.00 433.26 5,247.26 AUXILIAR DE 2,008.00 9,048.00 7,040.00 633.60 7,673.60 AUXILIAR TC 2,008.00 9,048.00 7,040.00 633.60 7,673.60 AUXILIAR TP 1,004.00 4,524.00 3,520.00 316.80 3,836.80 Es lamentable, pero hay que decirlo. Nuestras autoridades de la UNFV no tienen un plan de reivindicaciones para el personal docente y administrativo. O no tienen interés por mejorar económica y socialmente la situación del personal docente y administrativo, existen burócratas incapaces, no presentan alternativas de solución a los problemas inherentes al Docente. La Asociación de Docentes de la UNFV. ADUNFV, presentaremos al Sr Rector los temas más urgentes de nuestro pliego de reclamo; para la solución de nuestros planteamientos. 1) Ejecutar la cuarta asignación por productividad, según el Art. 40º, inciso "m" del Estatuto. Exigimos que esta cuarta asignación debe ser por concepto de material bibliográfico y de enseñanza y se pague en el mes de setiembre. 2) Entrega a todos los docentes de la UNFV de dos ternos al año. Desde el año 2007, varias facultades lo han presupuestado, sin embargo solo se ha considerado terno para los docentes nombrados de dedicación exclusiva, tiempo completo, tiempo parcial, en la Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y en otras tres facultades en el año 2009 y
  DISTRIBUCIÓN GRATUITA AÑO 18 / EDICIÓN Nº 01 MAYO 2018 EL INFORMATIVO DEL ASOCIADO 2017, para el año 2018 se entregará a los profesores nombrados tiempo completo y dedicación exclusiva y a los docentes nombrados tiempo parcial a la Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y tres Facultades mas ya que fue presupuestado, exigimos a los Decanos de los demás facultades con carácter de urgente reprogramar su respectivo POI (Presupuesto Operativo Institucional 2018), para incluir el presupuesto correspondiente a ternos a los docentes tiempo completo y parcial. Que es un derecho de los colegas docentes ¿En qué se gastó el dinero? Sería bueno que nos dijeran ¿se entregaran ternos este año, en las facultades que no han presupuestado? Deben entregarnos, pero antes tienen que incorporar a un miembro de la Asociación de Docentes en la Comisión de Licitación. ¡Transparencia señores! 3) Cumplimiento de la R.R. Nº 5809-2007. De reconocimiento del tiempo de servicios y de la categoría de principal a los docentes que fueron separados injustamente en la época de la CORE. Se ha venido aplicando la R.R. Nº 5809-2007, sin embargo la burocracia inepta, anuló Resoluciones de algunos docentes que se les devolvió su categoría y reconocimiento de tiempo de servicio, por cuestiones estrictamente personales y se sigue burlando de la Asamblea y del Consejo Universitario. Pareciera que son los burócratas los que deciden qué y cuándo se hacen las cosas. Otra explicación no encontramos. 4) REMUNERACIONES DE LOS DOCENTES: El Nuevo Estatuto de la UNFV en el art. 179.5º expresa. La universidad otorga a los docentes ordinarios asignaciones adicionales por productividad, cuyos montos y frecuencias son establecidos por el consejo universitario, de acuerdo a la disponibilidad presupuestal y financiera; tales asignaciones no podrán ser inferiores, a las que actualmente viene otorgando en frecuencia y montos. Exigimos que se cumpla el Estatuto. Solo se requiere de buena voluntad y creatividad para hacerlo efectivo. Exijan a los burócratas que presenten alternativas para cumplir con el Estatuto. 5) También debemos percibir el Bono por Cumplimiento de Metas No solo el personal de confianza debe gozar de este privilegio. Los docentes somos el principal estamento de la universidad; además somos lo que generamos los recursos propios de la universidad, por lo tanto, no se nos debe marginar. Exigimos equidad y transparencia en la distribución de los recursos propios.
  DISTRIBUCIÓN GRATUITA AÑO 18 / EDICIÓN Nº 01 MAYO 2018 EL INFORMATIVO DEL ASOCIADO Al Sr. Rector, le recordamos que de acuerdo a la última Asamblea Universitaria año 2017 se aprobó las modificaciones al Estatuto de la Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal. Entre otros artículos señalamos las siguientes, que el Sr. Rector tiene la responsabilidad legal de ordenar la ejecución por ser derechos reivindicativos de la plana docente: Art. 180º: Asignaciones no remunerativas 180.1°. Los docentes ordinarios reciben una asignación equivalente a dos remuneraciones totales al cumplir 25 años efectivos, igualmente reciben una bonificación extraordinaria equivalente a tres remuneraciones totales al cumplir 30 años reconocidos por el Estado en la universidad. Art. 180.2°. Otorgar un subsidio equivalente a dos remuneraciones totales al docente por fallecimiento de un familiar directo (padres, hijos, esposa), y dos remuneraciones
  6. 6. DISTRIBUCIÓN GRATUITA AÑO 18 / EDICIÓN Nº 01 MAYO 2018 EL INFORMATIVO DEL ASOCIADO UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL FEDERICO VILLARREAL ASOCIACION DE DOCENTES DE LA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL FEDERICO VILLARREAL ADUNFV. Fundada el 23 de Julio de 1969 Reconocida con Resolución SUNARP. Nº 124-97- Partida Nº 02296241 Inscrito en la Superintendencia Nacional de los Registros Públicos. SUNARP con el Titulo Nº 2008-00852389 Inscripción: Registrada la asociación en el asiento 1 de Fojas 241 del tomo 12 del Registro de Asociaciones. ADUNFV@hotmail.com INVITACIÓN DE HONOR El Consejo Directivo de la Asociación de Docentes de la Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal. ADUNFV., Se complacen en invitar a Usted. Al almuerzo de confraternidad celebrando el día del Docente Universitario, que se realizará el miércoles 11 de julio del año en curso a la 12:00 a.m. En el Club Departamental APURIMAC Av. Brasil 259 A todos los Docentes de la ADUNFV se les entregará un Presente y habrá Sorteos sorpresas y un buffet gratuito.- Consejo Directivo ADUNFV
