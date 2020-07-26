20200726-SINICA-自造生態監測系統工作坊

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 自造生態監測系統工作坊 Victor Su 2020/07/26
蘇彥文 [ FB : Victor Sue ] 白天是系統廠網通產品的攻城獅 晚上是熬夜做專案的Maker 專⾧ : FW( MCU / Linux )、電路設計、感測器、 無線傳輸(Wi-Fi、BT/LE、Zigbee、LoRa、Sigfox)
Agenda • 自造環境感測網路 • Arduino 簡介 • ESP32 簡介 • Arduino範例1-Hello World • Arduino範例2-MIC output • Raspberry Pi 錄音與分析 • The Next...
自造環境感測網路 • https://paper.dropbox.com/doc/--A4SiRXaOt8YsJ251PFl5MUDlAg- 4d4u4VrnLa7TQu2Gcw2aL
Arduino 簡介 • Arduino的誕生 • Arduino最初是針對不會寫程式，也不懂電子 學，沒有任何技術背景的學生而設計，他們是義 大利北部伊夫雷亞（Ivrea）互動設計學院 （Interaction Design Institut...
Arduino 簡介 (cont.) • What is Arduino Hardware Framework Arduino SW Community Prototyping Open Source artists & designers
Arduino 簡介 (cont.) • Why Arduino • 基於創用CC開源的電路圖設計。 • 免費下載，也可依需求自己修改，但需遵照姓名標示。您必須按照作者或授權人所指定 的方式，表彰其姓名 • 依相同方式分享，若您改變或轉變著作，...
Arduino 簡介 (cont.) • Physical Computing • Physical Computing is about prototyping with electronics, turning sensors, actua...
Arduino 簡介 (cont.) • 最受歡迎的Arduino Uno
Arduino 簡介 (cont.) • Arduino Boards And More ~
Arduino 簡介 (cont.) • Arduino Shields And More ~
Arduino 簡介 (cont.) • 開發步驟 Idea Find Module//Shield/Board Coding Upload Verify
Arduino 簡介 (cont.) • 推薦入門書籍
ESP32 簡介
ESP32 簡介 (cont.) • ESP32 / ESP8266 / Arduino Uno
ESP32 簡介 • ESP32 boards ESP32-DevKitC ESP-EYE ESP32 CAM ESP32-Korvo ESP32-LyraTD-DSPG WiFi LoRa 32 TTGO T-Call M5StickC
ESP32 簡介 • ESP32 Development Platforms • ESP-IDF • https://github.com/espressif/esp-idf • Arduino core for ESP32 • https:/...
Arduino範例1-Hello World • 安裝開發環境 1.下載Arduino IDE https://www.arduino.cc/en/Main/Software 請選擇對應的OS版本並進行安裝 2.安裝CP2102驅動程式(僅Wi...
Arduino範例1-Hello World (cont.) • USB連接開發版 USB
Arduino範例1-Hello World (cont.) • 開啟範例 Start Setup loop
Arduino範例1-Hello World (cont.) • 板子相關設定
Arduino範例1-Hello World (cont.) • 燒錄程式到板子上 • 驗證(編譯程式) • 上傳
Arduino範例1-Hello World (cont.) • 開啟序列觀察視窗, 觀察運行結果
Arduino範例2-MIC output • 用Arduino搭配 MEMS MIC量測聲音 • Code • https://github.com/victorsue0891/SINICA-Soundscape- Arxuino- Work...
Arduino範例2-MIC output (cont.) • ESP32-DevKitC Pinout
Arduino範例2-MIC output (cont.) • 接線 =================== ESP32 <-> SPH0645LM4H =================== GND <-> GND 3.3V <-> 3.3V...
Arduino範例2-MIC output (cont.) • 序列繪圖家
Arduino範例2-MIC output (cont.) • 延伸範例 • FFT分析即時MIC的資料 • https://github.com/victorsue0891/SINICA-Soundscape- Arxuino-Worksho...
Raspberry Pi 錄音與分析 • 用Raspberry Pi搭配MEMS MIC錄音並分析 • Raspberry Pi • 是基於Linux的單晶片電腦，由英國樹莓派基金會開發，目 的是以低價硬體及自由軟體促進學校的基本電腦科學教 育...
Raspberry Pi 錄音與分析 (cont.) • 接線
Raspberry Pi 錄音與分析 (cont.) • 執行錄音 • arecord -D plughw:0 -c2 -r 48000 -f S32_LE -t wav -V stereo -v file_stereo.wav • 分析音檔 ...
The Next? • 低功耗生態錄音系統 • 公民科學套件 • Edge AI : TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers • https://www.tensorflow.org/lite/microcon...
