Types of drilling methods for installing a sand spear- new

Installation Methods
Drilling Methods for Installation of a Sand Spear overview
Basically 4 Types Plus one more Method Type
1 - Bail Method Type
2 - Drive Method Type
3 – Wash In Method Type
4 - Auger Method Type
Drilling a Sand Spear View of typical Soil Formation
Method - Auger Use a Machine Auger (Not Highly recommended)
Method - Auger Casing Must follow behind Auger
Method - Auger Issues – Sand and Soil will collapse without support
Method - Auger Issues – Sand may not stay on or in the auger to extract
Wash in Method Or Jetting Installation
The Sand Spear has a high pressure water pumped from the surface through the spear, pushing the sand out of the way, allow...
without the water the sand will stop the spear from entering any further. Just by pushing with your hands. Wash in Method ...
Once Installed with this method, the spear is difficult to be removed and sometimes cannot be removed due to the sand lock...
This method is highly recommended For Ease of Installation Little force is needed Suits PVC Wedge wire screen Wash in Meth...
Issues - Water pressure source is needed. Sand spear is more expensive. Wash in Method or Jetting
Wash in Method - Casing Or Jetting Installation
Wash in Method - Casing Venturi with High pressure water is used to suck sand to surface. As sand is removed, casing is pu...
Wash in Method - Casing The bottom of the Pvc string is slotted. When at depth, cap is put into place
Wash in Method - Casing Screen and rising main is inserted.
Bail In Method Used in Conjunction with Casing
Bail In Method Once the top soil is removed and casing placed the bailing tool is dropped or pushed into the sand
Bail In Method Sand enters the inside of the tube, as the bail is lifted the sand is trapped by the non return valve.
Bail In Method Casing is then pushed into the ground further Bail pulled to the surface and emptied,
Bail In Method Good for PVC Sandspears Use Flat bottom screens, cheaper Easier to remove later
Bail In Method Issues- Can be strenuous if a tripod is not used. Must make or buy Bailing tool, not a general buy off the ...
Drive in Method Or Push In
Drive in Method Sandspear is driven into the ground
Drive in Method The Top section is augured and cased, the Sandspear is then driven into the aquifer by force. This can be ...
Drive in Method Issues – Pvc cannot be used as cannot take the force and will smash. Hard work necessary if you do not hav...
Drive in Method Good For Stainless Sandspears With mechanical tools makes it easy No external pump needed If ground condit...
Wash In Method Most Recommended
Suits all the Materials Why? Very Little force is needed Suits harder formations of sand Few accessories needed
Suit to purpose Decide on drilling method Screen to match Gravel Check on Council regulations Choice the best position Do ...
Mud Soil Driving of PVC Screens Deeper than 3M Air leaks Screen above the Aquifer And try to avoid…
Thank You Thank you for taking the time to look at the information we have created for you. We hope this will be of assist...
Thank You Also look for detailed presentations on the different types of Sandspear installation methods.
“At Your Service” Visit our website at sandspears.com.au or call us at 0438 746 894 Info@sandspears.com.au
Components and Accessories
Sand Spears Solving your Sandspear,Installationand Pumping Challenges with Trust and Integrity
Types of drilling methods for installing a sand spear- new
Learn the difference in the types of sand spears that you can install, allowing you to make the best informed decision
Sand Screens to suit your budget and Your Project
From the Budget Sand spear to the Highest quality Stainless Steel Sand Spears that will Give you the maximum yield your Bore will deliver
These Sand Spears have been designed around the Person who has the need for a small bore but does not have a budget like the mineral exploratory have

Dear Friend,
By Putting in a Spear Point in the right ground conditions is not that difficult for you to do yourself with some simple backyard tools or if you are so inclined take the simple road and engage a driller who has had experience in putting these small bores down quickly.
These screens are designed for ground conditions where water can be extracted from a depth of approximately 1.5 to 3.0M in sandy conditions.
SCA: Is the only Manufacturer and Supplier of such a complete range of Sand Spears
Please Note that some Country Laws state that you can only drill a hole to below 3M or a drilling permit is needed, so if necessary please check your local rules before drilling as every state and countries have different rules.
Sand Spears are used for several reasons, there main use is to extract clear clean water from aquifers in sand formations.
Uses are:
Clean water when camping on the beach- Temporary supply
Holiday House near the beach - Permanent supply
Watering the garden
Water supply when water bans are in place.
Water supply for temporary work Sites
In our FAQ presentation you will have all your questions answered
You will find out things like
What is a Sand spear point bore,
How does a Sandspears work,
Can I install this myself,

