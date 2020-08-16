Types of drilling methods for installing a sand spear- new

Learn the difference in the types of sand spears that you can install, allowing you to make the best informed decision

Sand Screens to suit your budget and Your Project

From the Budget Sand spear to the Highest quality Stainless Steel Sand Spears that will Give you the maximum yield your Bore will deliver

These Sand Spears have been designed around the Person who has the need for a small bore but does not have a budget like the mineral exploratory have



By Putting in a Spear Point in the right ground conditions is not that difficult for you to do yourself with some simple backyard tools or if you are so inclined take the simple road and engage a driller who has had experience in putting these small bores down quickly.

These screens are designed for ground conditions where water can be extracted from a depth of approximately 1.5 to 3.0M in sandy conditions.

SCA: Is the only Manufacturer and Supplier of such a complete range of Sand Spears

Please Note that some Country Laws state that you can only drill a hole to below 3M or a drilling permit is needed, so if necessary please check your local rules before drilling as every state and countries have different rules.

Sand Spears are used for several reasons, there main use is to extract clear clean water from aquifers in sand formations.

Uses are:

Clean water when camping on the beach- Temporary supply

Holiday House near the beach - Permanent supply

Watering the garden

Water supply when water bans are in place.

Water supply for temporary work Sites

