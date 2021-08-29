Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Escuela de Ingeniería Agro...
8000 A.C 3000 A.C La ingeniera tuvo sus inicios, en la revolución agrícola en el año Siendo la necesidad quien hizo a los ...
Ingeniería Romana Una innovación durante este periodo fue la invención del alumbrado público en la ciudad de Antioquía, ap...
Los chinos fueron de los primeros constructores de puentes, con características únicas. Algunos de sus puentes más antiguo...
Siglo XVIII Revolución Industrial Durante este periodo se vivió el mayor conjunto de transformaciones económicas, tecnológ...
Historia de la Ingeniería. Análisis La Ingeniería es una actividad que, en general, ha sido definida como la aplicación cr...
En la actualidad un ingeniero tiene que ser muy competitivo por el amplio desarrollo de fábricas y de que todo actualmente...
Referencias Bibliográficas https://grupocarman.com/blog/2019/03/11/historia-de-la-ingenieria/ HistoriaDeLaIngenieria.pdf...
Engineering
Aug. 29, 2021
Linea de tiempo. historia de la ingenieria

Engineering
Aug. 29, 2021
Historia de la Ingeniería. Evolucion

Linea de tiempo. historia de la ingenieria

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Escuela de Ingeniería Agronómica Extensión Mérida. Nombre y Apellido González Fajardo Víctor Javier C.I: 26467014 Asignatura : Ética y Deontología profesional Facilitador: Patricia Márquez Historia de la Ingeniería
  2. 2. 8000 A.C 3000 A.C La ingeniera tuvo sus inicios, en la revolución agrícola en el año Siendo la necesidad quien hizo a los primeros ingenieros. convirtiéndose así, la ingeniera militar en la primera en desarrollarse. Ingeniería Mesopotámica Alrededor de 2000 a. de J.C., los asirios lograron un avance significativo en el transporte. Aprendieron que el caballo se podía domesticar y servía rara cabalgar, lo que les produjo una ventaja militar considerable: inventaron la caballería. Ingeniería Egipcia Importante destacar que la construcción de pirámides, que comenzó alrededor de 3000 a. de J.C., duró solamente unos cien años Aparte de las pirámides, la construcción de diques y canales también fue de gran importancia, siendo utilizados para la producción agrícola Sus primeros precursores fueron: El faraón Keops fue quien mando construir ¨la gran pirámide de Guiza¨ siendo diseñada por el arquitecto Hemiunu. Kanofer Arquitecto real de Menfis. Imhotep, arquitecto. también considerado como el primer ingeniero y hijo de Kanofer Los edificios mas importantes eran el templo y el palacio. siendo estas las mas resaltantes: templo, morada de los dioses, palacio de Nínive, templo de Zigurat. Murallas para las ciudades, diseñadas para protegerlas. En la agricultura realizaron canales. 2000 A.C Línea de Tiempo. Historia de la Ingeniería 4000 A.C
  3. 3. Ingeniería Romana Una innovación durante este periodo fue la invención del alumbrado público en la ciudad de Antioquía, aproximadamente hacia el año 3~0 d. de J.C Ingeniería Griega La historia griega comienza hacia el año 700 a.c, y al periodo desde el 500 hasta 400 a.c, se le llama "Edad de Oro de Grecia" 700 A.C Un gran aporte para la ingeniería fue el refuerzo con hierro forjado en las vigas de mármol, este se constituyó como el primer uso conocido del metal como componente en el diseño de un edificio. Principales construcciones: Erecteón templo de Zeus, El Partenón es uno de los principales templos, construido entre los años 447 y 432 A.C. los griegos dieron un gran aporte a la ingeniería, la cual fue, el descubrimiento de la ciencia. Maestro Platón, Arquímedes, matemático e ingeniero, alumno Aristóteles. Sus mayores aporte a la ingeniería fueron: Carreteras siendo la Vía Apia la mas Reconocida, Acueductos acueducto de Segovia, Edificios públicos Coliseo Romano, Puentes Puente de alcántara. 400 D.C 100 D.C Ingeniería Oriental Innovaciones mas importantes: Muralla china, tiene una distancia de un extremo a otro del muro es de aproximadamente 2.240 Km. Otro descubrimiento importante de los chinos fue la brújula, que rápidamente se extendió, para ser de uso común alrededor de 1200 d. de J.C.
  4. 4. Los chinos fueron de los primeros constructores de puentes, con características únicas. Algunos de sus puentes más antiguos fueron de suspensión, con cables hechos de fibra de bambú Tsai Lun escribió un informe a su emperador sobre un procedimiento para hacer papel, siendo así los productores del primer papel moneda del mundo. Ingeniería Europea El oscurantismo es el periodo que media entre el año 600 y el 1000 d. de J.C Durante este periodo no existieron las profesiones de ingeniero o arquitecto el cañón apareció en Alemania en el siglo XIV, y para el siglo XV los castillos ya no se podían defender. Filippo Brunelleschi fue un ingeniero militar y civil, al igual que arquitecto y artista. El Renacimiento, que literalmente significa “volver a nacer", comenzó en Italia durante el siglo XV Los inventos de Tomás Edison, que iniciaron la industria de la energía, y el invento de Lee De Forest de la “válvula electrónica" (tubo al vacío), En 1804, Richard Trevithick fue el primero en lograr que una locomotora de vapor corriera sobre rieles. Leonardo de Vinci fue uno de los grandes genios de todos los tiempos. La invención de los anteojos en 1286 Andrea Palladio el primer ingeniero que comprendió realmente las fuerzas en las armaduras. John Smeaton, fue el primero en darse el título de ingeniero “civil” En 1570 diseñó puentes para Venecia. 500 D.C
  5. 5. Siglo XVIII Revolución Industrial Durante este periodo se vivió el mayor conjunto de transformaciones económicas, tecnológicas y sociales de la historia de la humanidad desde el neolítico, que vio el paso desde una economía rural basada fundamentalmente en la agricultura y el comercio a una economía de carácter urbano, industrializada y mecanizada. Maravillas del Mundo Antiguo Las siete maravillas del mundo antiguo fueron un conjunto de obras arquitectónicas y escultóricas que los autores griegos, especialmente los del período helenístico, consideraban dignas de ser visitadas. •La gran pirámide de Giza. •Mausoleo de Halicarnaso. •Estatua de Zeus. •Jardines Colgantes de Babilonia. •El Faro de Alejandría. •Templo de Artemisa. •Coloso de Rodas. Actualidad Es una nueva disciplina que busca integrar los conocimientos de la ingeniería mecánica, electrónica e informática en el desarrollo de nuevas tecnologías que solucionen problemas de maquinaria inteligente.
  6. 6. Historia de la Ingeniería. Análisis La Ingeniería es una actividad que, en general, ha sido definida como la aplicación creativa de principios científicos al diseño o desarrollo de estructuras, máquinas, aparatos, o procesos de manufactura; o construir u operar las mismas cosas con conocimiento completo de su diseño; o la predicción de su comportamiento bajo condiciones específicas de funcionamiento; todo esto con objetivo preciso: Economía de operación y seguridad de la vida y la propiedad”. La ingeniería es muy bonita e importante en el mundo desde hace mucho tiempo, por el simple hecho de llevar un proceso y optimizarse, se puede decir que desde hace años la ingeniería existe porque desde siempre todo ha llevado una técnica pero se ha ido desarrollando y mejorando atreves de los años , y como dice en la historia, se podría decir que un avance importante fue en la revolución agrícola donde se mejoraron las técnicas de producción en la agricultura, además de que señores pioneros de la ingeniería aportaron mucho a esta , como son Frederick Taylor y jean Perronet con sus estudios lograron métodos para la mejora de la producción. Las ingenierías han ido evolucionando rápidamente ya que van paso a paso con el desarrollo de las tecnologías de la humanidad. Ya que en cada momento todas las áreas de ingeniería están trabajando para poder sacar al mercado nuevos productos que satisfagan las necesidades de la sociedad.
  7. 7. En la actualidad un ingeniero tiene que ser muy competitivo por el amplio desarrollo de fábricas y de que todo actualmente se crea y se hace mediante un proceso por lo cual el campo laboral de un ingeniero es muy amplio y cada vez más difícil y complejo, además de que la tecnología es un factor muy importante en la actualidad por que un ingeniero tiene que estar actualizado y a la vanguardia para poder seguir desarrollando y mejorando el control de la empresa y que siga siendo sustentable y este al día.
  8. 8. Referencias Bibliográficas https://grupocarman.com/blog/2019/03/11/historia-de-la-ingenieria/ HistoriaDeLaIngenieria.pdf.Disponible:http://www.fi.unsj.edu.ar/asignat uras/introing/HistoriaDeLaIngenieria.pdf https://www.iagua.es/blogs/juan-jose-argudo-garcia. Disponible: https://www.iagua.es/blogs/juan-jose-argudo-garcia/gestion- agua-distintas-civilizaciones-grecia-actualidad-ii LA INGENIERÍA – Dialnet. Disponible: file:///C:/Documents%20and%20Settings/usuario/Mis%20documentos/D ownloads/Dialnet-LaIngenieria-3625478.pdf

Historia de la Ingeniería. Evolucion

