Es un estilo artístico que predominó en Italia desde (1530) hasta los comienzos del período Barroco, hacia el año 1600. Se...
 Se representa a la figura a los desnudos retratados en posturas complicadas.  Las figuras son representadas con las ext...
EL MANIERISMO  Se caracteriza por el uso de modelos muy plásticos  Figuras exageradas, con posturas forzadas  Efectos d...
 Es un estilo para las clases sociales elevadas,  Es el producto de una sociedad escéptica y preocupada por el gozo y el...
Tiziano El Greco Tintoretto Veronés Giorgio Vasari Correggio ENTRE LOS MÁS IMPORTANTES FIGURAN
1. Doncella sentada junto a Cupido y siendo asistida por la diosa Venus. 2. Las rosas en su mano derecha, 3. El cinturón (...
La curación del ciego el Greco
SAN MARTÍN Y EL POBRE, 1595 EL GRECO GALERÍA NACIONAL DE WASHINGTON
LA SANTÍSIMA TRINIDAD DEL GRECO, 1577 MUSEO PRADO
LA RESURRECCIÓN DEL GRECO 1600-1605
Danae-Tintoretto
Leda y el Cisne -Tintoretto
TINTORETTO NACIMIENTO DE SAN JUAN BAUTISTA 1550 MUSEO ERMITAGE
ADAN Y EVA DEL TINTORETTO, Jacopo Robusti, IL Tintoretto (1518-1594), pintor manierista veneciano, fue uno de los artistas...
Verones Volcano y Venus 1560-61 Villa Barbaro, Maser https://sites.google.com/site/veronesepintor/venus
Correggio Leda y el Cisne Antonio Allegri nació en el pueblo de Correggio, del que tomó su nombre. Fue el pintor de Padua ...
Perso y Andromeda, Giorgio Vasari
VENUS DE URBINO, DEL TIZIANO (1538). EN ESTA OBRA SE APRECIAN LA RIQUEZA CROMÁTICA Y LA MAESTRÍA COMPOSITIVA CARACTERÍSTIC...
VENUS DORMIDA DEL GIORGIONI Y TIZIANO DRESDE
VENUS Y CUPIDO DEL TIZIANO, VENECIA SIGLO XVI
VENUS RECREANDOSE EN EL AMOR Y LA MÚSICA, DEL TIZIANO, 1555, MUSEO DEL PRADO MADRID.
TIZIANO VECELIO 1490 – 1576 LA MAGDALENA PENITENTE 1560 MUSEO EL ERMITAGE
NOLI METANGERE, NO ME TOQUES PORQUE AUN NO HE SUBIDO A MI PADRE, ANTONIO ALLEGRI EL CORREGIO, MUSEO EL PRADO PINTOR MANIER...
EROS Y PSIQUE, GALERÍA BORGHESE, ROMA, DE JAPOPO ZUCCHI PINTOR MANIERISTA ITALIANO
Bronzino Venus, Cupido y el satiro
La Madona del cuello largo Parmigianino
La nota principal va a ser el exceso de formas curvas, casi girando sobre sí mismas en las representaciones físicas de los...
Las obras se realizan a partir de un único bloque de material a partir del cual cada autor elimina la parte sobrante.  Te...
Benvenuto Cellini
Perseo con la cabeza de Medusa Juan de Bolonia
Perseo con la cabeza de Medusa Juan de Bolonia El rapto de las Sabinas
Leone Leoni Carlos V triunfo sobre fury Stefano Maderno Pietro Bernini. Madonna con niño y San Juan, 1601. Museo de San Ma...
ARQUITECTURA MANIERISTA  La arquitectura se va a caracterizar principalmente por la profusión de elementos arquitectónico...
Características Monumentalidad. Tensión y abstracción en las formas en contraposición con los cánones clásicos. Obras m...
VIGNOLA Jacopo Barozzi da Vignola (1507-1573)
IL GESU
Il Gesu VIGNOLA Nuevo Modelo inspirado en la Contrarreforma Amplio salón sin obstáculos columnarios que permite la visión ...
Cubierta por bóveda de cañón Pilastras pareadas Iluminada por lunetos abiertos en la propia bóveda. Bóveda de horno del áb...
Cuerpo bajo con un orden de pilastras dobles como en el interior Cuerpo superior terminado en frontón. Supera en el exteri...
PALLADIO
VILLA CAPRA O ROTONDA
Villa Barbaro en Maser Andrea Palladio proyectó la villa Barbaro hacia 1560. En ella se observan algunos rasgos caracterís...
  1. 1. Es un estilo artístico que predominó en Italia desde (1530) hasta los comienzos del período Barroco, hacia el año 1600. Se originó en Venecia, gracias a los mercaderes y en Roma gracias a los papas Julio II y León X, pero finalmente se extendió hasta España, Europa Central y del norte. Era estilo de imitación de los Grandes Maestros.
  2. 2.  Se representa a la figura a los desnudos retratados en posturas complicadas.  Las figuras son representadas con las extremidades graciosas y alargadas, cabezas pequeñas y semblante estilizado, mientras sus posturas parecen difíciles o artificiales es decir alla maniera. Edward Burne-Jones, El árbol del Perdón
  3. 3. EL MANIERISMO  Se caracteriza por el uso de modelos muy plásticos  Figuras exageradas, con posturas forzadas  Efectos dramáticos,  Elección arbitraria del color.  En el manierismo, hasta las pinturas religiosas resultaban inquietantes para el espectador.
  4. 4.  Es un estilo para las clases sociales elevadas,  Es el producto de una sociedad escéptica y preocupada por el gozo y el refinamiento, sólo entusiasmada por rodearse de belleza.  El ideal de belleza se forma en la mente del artista y es resultado, no de la imitación, sino de la especulación y el invento
  5. 5. Tiziano El Greco Tintoretto Veronés Giorgio Vasari Correggio ENTRE LOS MÁS IMPORTANTES FIGURAN
  6. 6. 1. Doncella sentada junto a Cupido y siendo asistida por la diosa Venus. 2. Las rosas en su mano derecha, 3. El cinturón (símbolo de la castidad). 4. La figura vestida sujeta en sus manos una vasija llena de oro y gemas, que simboliza la efímera felicidad de la Tierra 5. La diosa, desnuda, sostiene una lamparilla con la llama ardiendo de Dios que simboliza la felicidad eterna del Cielo. Tiziano - Amor Sacro y Amor Profano (Galería Borghese, Roma, 1514)
  7. 7. La curación del ciego el Greco
  8. 8. SAN MARTÍN Y EL POBRE, 1595 EL GRECO GALERÍA NACIONAL DE WASHINGTON
  9. 9. LA SANTÍSIMA TRINIDAD DEL GRECO, 1577 MUSEO PRADO
  10. 10. LA RESURRECCIÓN DEL GRECO 1600-1605
  11. 11. Danae-Tintoretto
  12. 12. Leda y el Cisne -Tintoretto
  13. 13. TINTORETTO NACIMIENTO DE SAN JUAN BAUTISTA 1550 MUSEO ERMITAGE
  14. 14. ADAN Y EVA DEL TINTORETTO, Jacopo Robusti, IL Tintoretto (1518-1594), pintor manierista veneciano, fue uno de los artistas más destacados del último tercio del siglo XVI ESCUELA VENECIANA
  15. 15. Verones Volcano y Venus 1560-61 Villa Barbaro, Maser https://sites.google.com/site/veronesepintor/venus
  16. 16. Correggio Leda y el Cisne Antonio Allegri nació en el pueblo de Correggio, del que tomó su nombre. Fue el pintor de Padua más importante de su época
  17. 17. Perso y Andromeda, Giorgio Vasari
  18. 18. VENUS DE URBINO, DEL TIZIANO (1538). EN ESTA OBRA SE APRECIAN LA RIQUEZA CROMÁTICA Y LA MAESTRÍA COMPOSITIVA CARACTERÍSTICAS DE TIZIANO
  19. 19. VENUS DORMIDA DEL GIORGIONI Y TIZIANO DRESDE
  20. 20. VENUS Y CUPIDO DEL TIZIANO, VENECIA SIGLO XVI
  21. 21. VENUS RECREANDOSE EN EL AMOR Y LA MÚSICA, DEL TIZIANO, 1555, MUSEO DEL PRADO MADRID.
  22. 22. TIZIANO VECELIO 1490 – 1576 LA MAGDALENA PENITENTE 1560 MUSEO EL ERMITAGE
  23. 23. NOLI METANGERE, NO ME TOQUES PORQUE AUN NO HE SUBIDO A MI PADRE, ANTONIO ALLEGRI EL CORREGIO, MUSEO EL PRADO PINTOR MANIERISTA ITALIANO
  24. 24. EROS Y PSIQUE, GALERÍA BORGHESE, ROMA, DE JAPOPO ZUCCHI PINTOR MANIERISTA ITALIANO
  25. 25. Bronzino Venus, Cupido y el satiro
  26. 26. La Madona del cuello largo Parmigianino
  27. 27. La nota principal va a ser el exceso de formas curvas, casi girando sobre sí mismas en las representaciones físicas de los personajes, resaltando por encima de todo los escorzos imposibles y la llamada “serpentinata” (que también se aprecia en la pintura), donde los cuerpos se representan en una especie de zig-zag o forma de “S” abrupta. ESCULTURA
  28. 28. Las obras se realizan a partir de un único bloque de material a partir del cual cada autor elimina la parte sobrante.  Tendencia a la monumentalidad.  Los escultores dan dinamismo a sus obras a través de las líneas curvas y las formas serpenteantes.  Canon más alargado y figuras retorcidas.  Interés por el hombre y el cuerpo humano. Naturalismo y antropocentrismo.  Multifacialidad Característica de una escultura realizada para ser vista desde diferentes ángulos
  29. 29. Benvenuto Cellini
  30. 30. Perseo con la cabeza de Medusa Juan de Bolonia
  31. 31. Perseo con la cabeza de Medusa Juan de Bolonia El rapto de las Sabinas
  32. 32. Leone Leoni Carlos V triunfo sobre fury Stefano Maderno Pietro Bernini. Madonna con niño y San Juan, 1601. Museo de San Martino
  33. 33. ARQUITECTURA MANIERISTA  La arquitectura se va a caracterizar principalmente por la profusión de elementos arquitectónicos… que no tendrán una finalidad real, como fruto del rechazo a los cánones establecidos, a las normas, evidenciando su carácter transgresor.  Lo grotesco adquiere significación desde el punto de vista decorativo, con figuras zoomórficas y antropomórfica
  34. 34. Características Monumentalidad. Tensión y abstracción en las formas en contraposición con los cánones clásicos. Obras más pláticas y decorativas. Los elementos arquitectónicos son utilizados de forma arbitraria. Algunos arquitectos manieristas fueron Vignola y Palladio.
  35. 35. VIGNOLA Jacopo Barozzi da Vignola (1507-1573)
  36. 36. IL GESU
  37. 37. Il Gesu VIGNOLA Nuevo Modelo inspirado en la Contrarreforma Amplio salón sin obstáculos columnarios que permite la visión absoluta del altar una sola nave y capillas entre los contrafuertes Deriva de las góticas de salón
  38. 38. Cubierta por bóveda de cañón Pilastras pareadas Iluminada por lunetos abiertos en la propia bóveda. Bóveda de horno del ábside La cúpula sobre pechinas y tambor Crucero luminoso, bajo la cúpula, está el altar y se coloca el predicador –la verdad = luz- .
  39. 39. Cuerpo bajo con un orden de pilastras dobles como en el interior Cuerpo superior terminado en frontón. Supera en el exterior las dimensiones desiguales de la nave alta y las capillas bajas mediante volutas La fachada la construyó Giacomo della Porta
  40. 40. PALLADIO
  41. 41. VILLA CAPRA O ROTONDA
  42. 42. Villa Barbaro en Maser Andrea Palladio proyectó la villa Barbaro hacia 1560. En ella se observan algunos rasgos característicos en la obra de este arquitecto, como las fachadas clasicistas y las combinaciones de arcos y dinteles.

×