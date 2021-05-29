Perfil electrificacion rural caso practico y plantilla

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 PRESENTACION La Dirección General de Programación Multianual del Sector Público del Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas (M...
2 Material para la Capacitación a Gobiernos Locales: Guías y Casos Prácticos Guía Metodológica para la Identificación, For...
3 INDICE CASO PRACTICO I. ASPECTOS GENERALES ...................................................................... 5 1.1 ...
4
5 MODULO 1 ASPECTOS GENERALES
6 1.1 NOMBRE DEL PROYECTO “ELECTRIFICACIÓN RURAL DE LA CUENCA DEL RIO LURIN: ANTIOQUÍA – SANTA ROSA DE CHONTAY” 1.2 UNIDAD...
7 La participación de LA POBLACIÓN, como principales beneficiarios, consistirá en brindar la información necesaria para lo...
8 Ya en el Año 2000, como parte del Plan de Electrificación Rural, se ejecutó el proyecto Pequeño Sistema Eléctrico Huaroc...
9 MODULO 2 IDENTIFICACIÓN
10 2.1 DIAGNÓSTICO DE LA SITUACIÓN ACTUAL 2.1.1 Antecedentes En las comunidades rurales localizadas en la cuenca del río L...
11 Cuadro 1 Localidades Beneficiarias - Distrito de Antioquía Fuente: Registros de Alcaldía e inspecciones de campo. La po...
12 Referente a los servicios de comunicaciones, algunas localidades cuentan con teléfonos públicos satelitales que trabaja...
13 En el cuadro 3 se muestra la matriz de involucrados: Cuadro 3 Matriz de Involucrados GRUPOS PROBLEMAS PERCIBIDOS INTERÉ...
14 Entidades Privadas en la actividad turística Escasez de los servicios básicos, como son: agua, desagüe, energía eléctri...
15 c.- Escasa inversión en infraestructura para generar energía eléctrica de manera no convencional: Se puede generar ener...
16 alimentos, por consiguiente, resulta en una alta incidencia en enfermedades estomacales. Por un lado, estos efectos lle...
17 2.3 OBJETIVO DEL PROYECTO PROBLEMA CENTRAL OBJETIVO CENTRAL A. OBJETIVO GENERAL ACCESO DE LA POBLACIÓN AL SERVICIO DE E...
18 Aumento de la actividad productiva, comercial y turística: Con la energía eléctrica las comunidades tendrán la posibili...
19 GRAFICO Nº 2 ÁRBOL DE OBJETIVOS 2.4 ANÁLISIS DE MEDIOS FUNDAMENTALES CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS FUNDAMENTALES. Objetiv...
20 RELACION DE MEDIOS FUNDAMENTALES. PLANTEAMIENTO DE ACCIONES. 2.5 ALTERNATIVAS DE SOLUCIÓN Proyecto Alternativo 1 Constr...
21 circuito troncal 3Ø de 35 mm2 aluminio aéreo, en 22,9/13,2 kV, que llega a Antioquia. • Ruta de Líneas en 22,9/13,2 kV....
22 Tipo PAT-2 y PAT-3: Para SS.EE. 1Φ -MRT, tendrán un sistema de puesta a tierra tipo PAT-3 con tres varillas o PAT-2 con...
23 Los paneles solares serán instalados sobre postes de madera de 10 m de altura ubicados en la parte exterior del predio ...
24 MODULO 3 FORMULACIÓN Y EVALUACION
25 3.1 ANÁLISIS DE DEMANDA El análisis de la demanda tiene por objetivo cuantificar la demanda de potencia y energía eléct...
26 • Finalmente se empleó de preferencia los datos recopilados de la zona del proyecto: número de habitantes y número de v...
27 3.1.3 Proyección de la demanda de potencia y energía Información Existente Las consideraciones generales para la proyec...
28 La proyección de la energía total (MWh-año) y de la máxima demanda (kW), se muestran en el Cuadro N° 6 del Anexo Nº 1, ...
29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cuadro 11 Balance Oferta – Demanda A...
30 12 43 0 -43 13 44 0 -44 14 46 0 -46 15 47 0 -47 16 49 0 -49 17 50 0 -50 18 52 0 -52 19 53 0 -53 20 55 0 -55 (*) Oferta ...
31 Fuente:Elaboración Propia
32 3.5 COSTOS A PRECIOS DE MERCADO En esta parte se presenta el detalle del metrado y valorización a precio de mercado de ...
33 Fuente: Elaboración Propia
34 3.5.1 FLUJO DE COSTOS A PRECIOS DE MERCADO En este punto, se encuentra el detalle de los flujos de costos a precio de m...
35 Cuadro 17 Costos de Preinversión, Inversión y valor de recupero. Alternativa 2 - (S/.) COSTO DE INVERSION Año 0 Año 4 A...
36 Cuadro 19 Costo Unitario de Operación y Mantenimiento por SSD Descripción Cant. Precio Unit. S/. Precio Total S/. Costo...
37 12 0 36,109 0 36,109 13 0 37,085 0 37,085 14 0 38,066 0 38,066 15 0 39,055 0 39,055 16 0 40,052 0 40,052 17 0 41,059 0 ...
38 VAN de costos (S/.) 1,465,081 VAN de costos/ conexión (S/. / conexión) 5,412 Fuente:Elaboración Propia 3.6 EVALUACIÓN E...
39 Cuadro 24 Financiamiento de Paneles Solares Descripción Costo Unitario (S/.) Años de Financiamiento Cuota Mensual (S/. ...
40 (S/.) (S/.) 0 0 773,453 -773,453 1 17,972 25,018 -7,046 2 19,864 26,119 -6,255 3 21,692 27,186 -5,494 4 23,468 28,227 -...
41 18 78,533 5,275 73,258 19 80,105 5,275 74,830 20 81,676 5,275 76,402 Fuente: Elaboración Propia 3.6.3 Valor Actual Neto...
42 Para considerar el costo social de la mano de obra calificada y no calificada, se aplican los factores de corrección in...
43 Fuente: Elaboración Propia Cuadro 30 Costo Social de Operación y Mantenimiento Alternativa 1 - (S/.) COSTOS DE OPERACIÓ...
44 ALTERNATIVA 1 613 169 ALTERNATIVA 2 339 511 Fuente:Elaboración Propia 3.7.1c Flujo de Costos sociales netos y su valor ...
45 Para la Alternativa 1, se tiene: Cuadro 36 Flujo de Costos Sociales Netos Alternativa 1 – (S/.) Año Situación con proye...
46 6 - 5,275 - 5,275 7 - 5,275 - 5,275 8 159,257 5,275 - 164,532 9 - 5,275 - 5,275 10 - 5,275 - 5,275 11 - 5,275 - 5,275 1...
47 Cuadro 39 Beneficio Económico de la Electricidad – Alternativa 1 Necesidad Costo Anual Beneficio anual por iluminación:...
48 Cuadro 40 Flujo de Beneficios Increméntales a precios sociales Alternativa 1 - (S/.) Año Beneficio Social Anual Con Pro...
49 Cuadro 42 Flujo de Beneficios Increméntales a precios sociales Alternativa 2 - (S/.) Año Beneficio Social Anual Con Pro...
50 Fuente:Elaboración Propia La alternativa 1, será la elegida por tener un mayor VANS. En el Anexo Nº 2 se muestra una de...
51 0 -794,154 613,169 5% -839,039 607,690 10% -883,923 602,212 Fuente:Elaboración Propia Alternativa 2: Cuadro 45 Análisis...
52 Se concluye también que si los beneficios económicos considerados en la evaluación aumentaran o disminuyeran, siempre l...
53 De los flujos de costos e ingresos a precios de mercado generados por el proyecto, se observa en el índice de cobertura...
54 • Definición del entorno del proyecto: En esta etapa se recopiló la información necesaria sobre el área del proyecto, p...
55 3.11 MATRIZ DE MARCO LOGICO PARA LA ALTERNATIVA SELECCIONADA En el Cuadro N° 49 se muestra la matriz de Marco Lógico y ...
56 Cuadro 50 MATRIZ DEL MARCO LÓGICO PARA LA ALTERNATIVA SELECCIONADA (Alternativa N° 1) Resumen de objetivos Indicadores ...
57 MODULO 4 CONCLUSIONES Y ANEXOS
58 4.1. CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES: 1. De la evaluación económica realizada, se concluye que la alternativa N° 1 es la...
59 ANEXO N° 1 ESTIMACIÓN DE LA DEMANDA Procedimiento de cálculo, variables importantes y supuestos utilizados El estudio d...
60 5.- El consumo por usos generales, que de acuerdo a la información existente se estima también como un porcentaje del c...
61 ped = porcentaje de pérdidas de energía en distribución fci = Factor de carga del año i - ésimo 11.- Máxima Demanda del...
62 Así también para el cálculo de la población a ser electrificada se requiere multiplicar la población total por el coefi...
63 Anexo 01 - Cuadro N° 02 Consumo Doméstico Unitario CONSUMO HISTÓRICO DEL PSE HUAROCHIRÍ I ETAPA Año Mes Clientes Energí...
64 Se ajustan los datos a una curva de tendencia exponencial, del tipo y = A*eBx , que luego de igualarla a la función y=A...
65 Anexo 1 - Cuadro N° 03 Numero de Lámparas AP por Localidad Localidad Número Usuarios Domésticos (*) Número Usuarios Uso...
