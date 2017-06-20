Victor manuel agustin galicia 2 e

BACHILLERATO EMILIANO ZAPATA ALTEPEXI, PUEBLA ACTIVIDADES ECONÓMICAS DE TEHUACÁN SAN JOSÉ MIAHUTLAN, PUEBLA Víctor Manuel ...
BIOGRAFÍA • Gobierno del Estado de Puebla, Secretaría de Gobernación, Los Municipios de Puebla 1ª edición 1988 • Instituto...
INFORMACIÓN DEL PUEBLO
HISTORIA • Reseña Histórica • Establecimientos Nahua y Mazateco, cercanos al valle de Tehuacán. Los nonoalcas de Xelhua, s...
MEDIO FÍSICO El municipio de San José Miahuatlán se localiza en la parte sureste del estado de Puebla. Sus coordenadas geo...
RECURSOS NATURALES CaracterísticasyUsode Suelo •Presenta gran diversidad edafológica, sobre todo en la zona que forma part...
GOBIERNO Principales Localidades Caracterización de Ayuntamiento Organización y Estructura de la Administración Pública Mu...
• El municipio cuenta con 5 Localidades: Cabecera municipal. • San José Miahuatlán Su principal actividad económica es la ...
• Ayuntamiento 2014-2018 • Presidente Municipal Sindico. 6 Regidores de Mayoría Relativa. 2 Regidores de Representación Pr...
• El municipio cuenta con 4 juntas auxiliares: San Jerónimo Axochitlán, San Pedro Tetitlán, Mateo Tlacoxcalco, San Juan Ax...
Reglamentación Municipal • El ayuntamiento cuenta con: Bando de Policía y Buen Gobierno, Reglamento Interior, Reglamento d...
Cronología de los Presidentes Municipales Nombre Año Francisco Betanzos C. 1972-1975 Mario Baltazar Galicia 1975-1978 Hesi...
• H. Ayuntamiento de San José Miahuatlán. • Coordinación General Lic. Rómulo S. Arredondo Gutiérrez Coordinación Operativa...
GALERÍA DE FOTOS DE SAN JOSÉ MIAHUTLAN
  1. 1. BACHILLERATO EMILIANO ZAPATA ALTEPEXI, PUEBLA ACTIVIDADES ECONÓMICAS DE TEHUACÁN SAN JOSÉ MIAHUTLAN, PUEBLA Víctor Manuel Agustín Galicia 2 “E”
  2. 2. BIOGRAFÍA • Gobierno del Estado de Puebla, Secretaría de Gobernación, Los Municipios de Puebla 1ª edición 1988 • Instituto Nacional de Estadística Geografía e Informática, Anuario Estadístico del Estado de Puebla 1996 • Instituto Nacional de Estadística Geografía e Informática, XI Censo General de Población y Vivienda 1990 • Centro Estatal de Desarrollo Municipal, Semblanza de las 7 Regiones Socioeconómicas del Estado de Puebla1991 • Gobierno del Estado de Puebla, Consejo Estatal de Población Distribución Espacial de la Población,1995 • Gobierno del Estado de Puebla, Consejo Estatal de Población, Síntesis Sociodemográfica 1970-1992 • Gobierno del Estado de Puebla, Secretaría de Educación Pública, Estadísticas de inicio de cursos
  3. 3. INFORMACIÓN DEL PUEBLO
  4. 4. HISTORIA • Reseña Histórica • Establecimientos Nahua y Mazateco, cercanos al valle de Tehuacán. Los nonoalcas de Xelhua, sometieron a la región y en el siglo XV eran tributarios de los Aztecas. Al crearse el municipio libre en 1895, pertenecía al antiguo Distrito de Tehuacán. La cabecera municipal es el pueblo de San José Miahuatlán.
  5. 5. MEDIO FÍSICO El municipio de San José Miahuatlán se localiza en la parte sureste del estado de Puebla. Sus coordenadas geográficas son los paralelos 18º 09´30" y 18º 19´54" de latitud norte y los meridianos 97º 10´36" y 97º 24´24" de longitud occidental. •El municipio tiene una superficie de 333.35 kilómetros cuadrados que lo ubican en el 23 lugar con respecto a los demás municipios del estado. •El municipio pertenece a dos regiones morfológicas: Al poniente a partir de la cota 1,500 forma parte de la sierra de Zapotitlán y de la cota hacia el oriente, del valle de Tehuacán El municipio pertenece a la cuenca del Papaloapan. Es recorrido de oeste a este por varios ríos provenientes de la sierra de Zapotitlán, que desembocan en el río Salado, uno de los principales formadores del Papaloapan. Las áreas francamente accidentadas, corresponden a la sierra de Zapotitlán, presentan vegetación de clima seco, sobre todo de matorral crasicaule con cardonal o con vegetación secundaria arbustiva, y áreas muy reducidas de chaparrales y de selva baja caducifolia con vegetación secundaria arbustiva.
  6. 6. RECURSOS NATURALES CaracterísticasyUsode Suelo •Presenta gran diversidad edafológica, sobre todo en la zona que forma parte del valle de Tehuacán pueden identificarse 2 grupos: •Litosol: Ocupa todo el declive de la sierra de Zapotitlán, así como una franja que atraviesa horizontalmente el centro del municipio; es el suelo predominante. Regosol: Se localiza en cuatro grandes zonas dispersas por el municipio; comprende áreas planas del valle de Tehuacán. Fiestas, Danzas y Tradiciones •Fiestas Populares •Se celebra el 19 de marzo fiesta patronal a San José. •Tradiciones •Las tradiciones más significativas son el 1 y 2 de noviembre Todos Santos y Fieles Difuntos, Semana Santa y 12 de diciembre a la Virgen de Guadalupe. M ú s i c a De banda. Artesanía Se manufacturan cestos de carrizo G a s t r o n o m í a Alimentos: mole poblano, chilate de cadera y chito. Dulces: elaboración del "pan chilo". Bebidas: mezcal C e n t r o s t u r í s t i c o s La Ciénega es un manantial que se encuentra en la cabecera municipal.
  7. 7. GOBIERNO Principales Localidades Caracterización de Ayuntamiento Organización y Estructura de la Administración Pública Municipal Autoridades Auxiliares Regionalización Política Reglamentación Municipal Cronología de los Presidentes Municipales Créditos
  8. 8. • El municipio cuenta con 5 Localidades: Cabecera municipal. • San José Miahuatlán Su principal actividad económica es la Agricultura, el número de habitantes aproximados es de 6,302, a una distancia a la ciudad de Puebla de 135 kilómetros. • Principales Localidades • San José Axuxco Su principal actividad económica es la agrícola, el número de habitantes aproximados es de 1,387, a una distancia aproximada a la cabecera municipal de un kilómetro. • San Pedro Tetitlán Su principal actividad económica es la agrícola, el número de habitantes aproximados es de 1,140, a una distancia aproximada a la cabecera municipal de 5 kilómetros. • San Mateo Tlacoxcalco Su principal actividad económica es la agrícola, el número de habitantes aproximados son de 645, a una distancia aproximada a la cabecera municipal de 4.5 kilómetros. • San Jerónimo Axochitlán Su principal actividad económica es la agrícola, el número de habitantes aproximados son de 801, a una distancia aproximada a la cabecera municipal de 3 kilómetros.
  9. 9. • Ayuntamiento 2014-2018 • Presidente Municipal Sindico. 6 Regidores de Mayoría Relativa. 2 Regidores de Representación Proporcional • Sus comisiones son: • Hacienda. Gobernación. Obras Públicas. Salubridad. Industria y Comercio. Educación. Agricultura y Ganadería. Actividades Culturales y Deportivas.
  10. 10. • El municipio cuenta con 4 juntas auxiliares: San Jerónimo Axochitlán, San Pedro Tetitlán, Mateo Tlacoxcalco, San Juan Axusco. • Se integra por un presidente auxiliar municipal y 4 regidores electos popularmente por los habitantes de la comunidad, por un periodo de 3 años; designándose en plebiscito el ultimo domingo del mes de marzo del año que corresponda, para tomar posesión el 15 de abril del mismo año. • Son auxiliares de la administración municipal y están sujetos al ayuntamiento.
  11. 11. • • El municipio cuenta con 4 juntas auxiliares: San Jerónimo Axochitlán, San Pedro Tetitlán, Mateo Tlacoxcalco, San Juan Axusco. • Se integra por un presidente auxiliar municipal y 4 regidores electos popularmente por los habitantes de la comunidad, por un periodo de 3 años; designándose en plebiscito el ultimo domingo del mes de marzo del año que corresponda, para tomar posesión el 15 de abril del mismo año. • Son auxiliares de la administración municipal y están sujetos al ayuntamiento.
  12. 12. Reglamentación Municipal • El ayuntamiento cuenta con: Bando de Policía y Buen Gobierno, Reglamento Interior, Reglamento de Mercados y Reglamento de Espectáculos.
  13. 13. Cronología de los Presidentes Municipales Nombre Año Francisco Betanzos C. 1972-1975 Mario Baltazar Galicia 1975-1978 Hesiquio Márquez Magdaleno 1978-1981 Armando Rojas Pérez 1981-1984 Raúl Correo Galván 1984-1987 Serafín Fernández Valente 1987-1990 Ramón García Ortega 1990-1993 Enrique Guadalupe Correa 1993-1996 Odón Abad Sidar Fierro 1996-1999 Celedonio Zamora Álvarez 1999-2001 Fidel Marín Díaz 2002-2005 Gregorio López Rivera 2005-2008 Alfonzo Valdivia Melendez 2008-2011 Victor Alvarez López 2011-2014 Juan Hernández González 2014-2018
  14. 14. • H. Ayuntamiento de San José Miahuatlán. • Coordinación General Lic. Rómulo S. Arredondo Gutiérrez Coordinación Operativa Lic. Gabriel López Castañeda • Coordinación de Revisión y Diseño Lic. Juan de Dios Bravo Jiménez • Investigadores Lic. José Romualdo Fernández Montes Lic. Pilar H. Hernández Teolino Lic. Jesús Enríquez Díaz Lic. Guillermo Contreras Vergara Lic. José Ernesto Rojas Jiménez C. Sofía Sánchez Rovirosa • Galería de fotos de san José miahutlan
  15. 15. GALERÍA DE FOTOS DE SAN JOSÉ MIAHUTLAN

×