Constancia 290220203

si

Published in: Education
Constancia 290220203

  1. 1. Avenida 28 de Julio, 873 Miraflores Lima Perú T +511.213.73.73 F +511.213.31.31 www.mapfreperu.com NOTA: - La presente cobertura no ampara trabajos en minería subterránea (socavón). - El presente documento está sujeto a la política de suscripción de Mapfre Perú y queda sin efecto en caso que el cliente mantenga obligaciones referentes al SCTR. 1 BEN- 0103/2020 CONSTANCIA DE ASEGURAMIENTO Mediante la presente, dejamos constancia que los trabajadores abajo nombrados, se encuentran asegurados en nuestra Compañía bajo la Póliza Nro. 7011800007045 Del Seguro Complementario de Trabajo de Riesgo – Pensiones y contrato de Salud No. 7021800008181, contratada QALI FRUITS S.A.C., las coberturas de Invalidez, Sobrevivencia y Sepelio, que se indican en las Normas Técnicas del SCTR (Decreto Supremo N° 003-98-SA), desde el 01/03/2020 hasta el 31/03/2020, en el entendido de que a la fecha de emisión del presente documento no existe siniestro: ASEGURADOS: N° TipDoc NumDoc ApePaterno ApeMaterno Nombres 1 DNI 45727734 CHIRINOS DONGO PIERO SANTIAGO 2 DNI 10623951 JAUREGUI PACHECO IVAN 3 DNI 72356534 PALACIOS SUAREZ VICTOR 4 DNI 46124705 HIDALGO MANRIQUE ANGEL DE JESUS 5 DNI 45219661 VIVANCO PEREZ NESTOR WILVER 6 DNI 45820180 RIMEY BRAVO YUSELI ERICA 7 DNI 23099691 JUAREZ BONIFACIO LUCIANO BERNARDINO 8 DNI 40122477 LOZANO LLERENA JULIO SALVADOR 9 DNI 15598506 PORTOCARRERO RAMIREZ GUSTAVO 10 DNI 46956389 JAIMES HUERTA ROGER MIGUEL 11 DNI 70173517 JUAREZ JIMENEZ ERIK ANGEL 12 DNI 80555866 CASTILLO UGARTE FLORSILA NERY 13 CEX 1592565 PORTAL LIGERO ALVARO 14 DNI 74027432 BUSTAMANTE CORREA ALFONSO JOSE 15 DNI 48016304 AGUIRRE JUANCHO ORLANDO 16 DNI 72360882 AGURTO LOPEZ JHOLINO FERIOL 17 DNI 27422346 ALTAMIRANO SEGURA LEONCIO 18 DNI 72360849 ALVARADO HERRERA LISSETH MINELY 19 DNI 47988917 BAÑEZ CALDERON LUIS BONIFACIO 20 DNI 48880300 BAÑEZ CALDERON TEODORA GAYTANA 21 DNI 46247817 BENITES VIDAL FLORMIRA 22 DNI 15991081 BRAVO CHAVEZ GLORIA MARITZA 23 DNI 15695363 CALDERON ROJAS ASSENCION ANTONIO
  2. 2. Avenida 28 de Julio, 873 Miraflores Lima Perú T +511.213.73.73 F +511.213.31.31 www.mapfreperu.com NOTA: - La presente cobertura no ampara trabajos en minería subterránea (socavón). - El presente documento está sujeto a la política de suscripción de Mapfre Perú y queda sin efecto en caso que el cliente mantenga obligaciones referentes al SCTR. 2 24 DNI 44295616 CARLOS CERVANTES CIRO MARINO 25 DNI 31830521 CASTILLEJO IZQUIERDO LIVIANA 26 DNI 72542475 CHANGANAQUI PLASENCIA GONZALO JOSE 27 DNI 72362977 CHAVEZ CANDELARIO CLINIA 28 DNI 44846782 DE LA CRUZ CAURINO EDWIN 29 DNI 73014379 DOMINGUEZ HUERTAS ADRIAN JULIAN 30 DNI 43590714 ESPINOZA BRICEÑO MIRIAN LUZMILA 31 DNI 40477024 ESPINOZA LLASHAG DORESA LUZMILA 32 DNI 45735113 ESPINOZA SOBRADO ANGELICA INOCENTA 33 DNI 15766191 ESPINOZA VERAMENDI LUCILA VILMA 34 DNI 72709421 EUSTAQUIO VASQUEZ ALDAIR DENINSON 35 DNI 71896134 FONSECA ROJAS HAQUIT ISOLINA 36 DNI 72382979 FRANCISCO JARAMILLO REYMUNDO 37 DNI 71826612 HUACCHA GOMEZ ERIKA ISABEL 38 DNI 47722376 HUARCAYA ESPINOZA JHON ANDERSON 39 DNI 41051569 HUERTA ESPINOZA EVELINA EDITH 40 DNI 45969415 JARA FLORES DIANA YANNINA 41 DNI 32730212 JIMENEZ AYALA OSVINO 42 DNI 23099765 JIMENEZ RIVERA RUFINA VALENTINA 43 DNI 47801408 JULCA VEGA CARLOS ALBERTO 44 DNI 27702969 LA TORRE HERRERA ANTONIO 45 DNI 70521387 LOPEZ VIDAL JUSTINA 46 DNI 12722520 LUGO ZUMOZA MARIA ADRIANA 47 DNI 42608638 MARCOS ESPINOZA YOVANA 48 DNI 32730097 MARTINEZ FLORES JUSTINA DELFINA 49 DNI 03583815 MEJIA SANCHEZ MIGUEL RAMON 50 DNI 72506676 MOSQUEDA ESTEBAN ANDERSON ALDAIR 51 DNI 70385381 NARIO GUZMAN JOSE SEBASTIAN 52 DNI 47780285 NUÑEZ MALPARTIDA DIANA REYNA 53 DNI 75710643 ORTIZ BRICEÑO JOSE FERNANDO 54 DNI 22744830 PAULINO VELASQUEZ FRANCISCO VICENTE 55 DNI 48401172 PINEDO RUPAY NOLIA 56 DNI 71790524 PORTOCARRERO HOCES ERICK GUSTAVO MAX 57 DNI 22758794 RAMIREZ ALBORNOZ SENA BETEY 58 DNI 72546988 RAMIREZ CRUZ YOSELINDA VILMA 59 DNI 42220168 RAMIREZ GENORIMO BLANCA FLOR 60 DNI 73076040 SALAZAR SILVA GERSON EMBER 61 DNI 78372987 SANDON FERNANDEZ ROSALINDA 62 DNI 70173525 SIFUENTES IZQUIERDO ESDRAS 63 DNI 72356533 SIFUENTES SOLANO RAUL
  3. 3. Avenida 28 de Julio, 873 Miraflores Lima Perú T +511.213.73.73 F +511.213.31.31 www.mapfreperu.com NOTA: - La presente cobertura no ampara trabajos en minería subterránea (socavón). - El presente documento está sujeto a la política de suscripción de Mapfre Perú y queda sin efecto en caso que el cliente mantenga obligaciones referentes al SCTR. 3 64 DNI 70828597 SOLANO JIMENEZ DORES 65 DNI 70576615 TARAZONA ROSALES CATALINA GREGORIA 66 DNI 70990969 VELASQUEZ ASENCIOS NILVA ALILA 67 DNI 76544064 YAMUNAQUE ORTIZ BARBARITA SANTOS Se expide la presente, para los fines que consideren conveniente. Miraflores, 29 de Febrero de 2020. BEATRIZ DIEZ CANSECO RIVERO DIRECTORA OFICINA BENAVIDES

