The Difference Between Brass and Woodwind Instruments.pdf

If someone asks you about the difference between brass and woodwind musical instruments - what would be your answer as a layman or a non-expert? Many people opine - brass musical gears are brass-made, and woodwinds, as the name suggests, are wooden. Anyone with no or little knowledge about musical instruments would think the same. It is quite understandable. And, of course, this difference is pretty much correct. However, the scenario is not as simple as that.