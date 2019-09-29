[GIFT IDEAS] Falling For A Real One 3 by K. Renee

When things start going well the past has a way of showing back up and potentially ruining things. For years, Shanice has lived with the heartbreak of her fatherâ€™s death. When he shows up and reveals that her future is responsible for past pain, Shanice is unsure of whatâ€™s next for her and Truthâ€™s relationship. What she does know is that, someone is now depending on her, so she has to make her next move her best move.Gia and Gabe are excited about welcoming their new baby but Tommy, the father of Giaâ€™s daughter just canâ€™t let go! With Truth and Shanice fighting for love and life and Gabe and Gia trying to focus on the future, trouble finds them once again. Truth and Gabe will have to do whatever is necessary to protect their legacies even if itâ€™s the ultimate sacrifice. This finale will be a roller coaster ride of drama and pain but what else can Shanice and Gia expect after Falling for the Love of a Real One.

