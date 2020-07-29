Cristianismo moderno. carlos engerman

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CRISTIANISMO MODERNO CarlosEngemann. Índice 1 El períodomoderno 2 Los descubrimientosylaexpansiónde lacristiandad 3 La eva...
Este períodofinalizacon el advenimientodel liberalismorepublicano,siendohijode la Ilustración que tiene inicioaun en el si...
preciosse instalaron enlosprincipalesmercadosconsumidoresde productosasiáticos(especias, vajilla,sedasyotrosproductosfinos...
El proceso de colonizaciónestuvomarcado por una serie de ambigüedades,el interésenla colonizaciónfue apenas uno de ellos.P...
estrategiaspropias, como alianzas con los colonizadores.Estosucedióconlospueblos tributarios de aztecas,repitiéndose de fo...
musicales -,que inicialmente eraapenasunode losmecanismosde catequesis,fue adquiriendo características propias,pasandoaser...
adivinatorio,loque facilitaríalaabsorcióndel crucifijocatólicocomosímboloreligioso,biencomo lasasociaciones de imágenesde ...
posible que esclavosliberadostambiéncompraran esclavospara que trabajasen ensu lugar,y cómo ungrupo pequeñode benefactores...
ya eran asociadosa la descendenciade Cam, maldita por el pecado de éste contra su padre, Noé.De allíse desarrollael pensam...
los reformadoresson relativasa las prácticas litúrgicas y a las costumbrescatólicas, como la comuniónen apenas una especie...
época.En el fondo,lasnormalmente sobre-valorizadasnoventaycincotesispublicadasenla catedral de Wittenbergyel viaje aRoma n...
herederomasculino,que evitaríael retornode lasguerrasy conflictosporel tronoinglés.De allí surge la ruptura de Inglaterra,...
una respuesta. Estaera una demanda del clero católico y una exigenciadel emperadorCarlos V. Éste, preocupado por tenersu i...
Uno de los puntoscentrales del Concilio,principalmente enlaprimeraetapa, fue lacuestiónde la justificacióndel hombre,tema ...
el apóstol de Andalucía,quienpredicabalareformadel cleroylaprofundización,y San Ignacio de Loyola, fundadorde laCompañía d...
Para una mejorcomprensiónde estasimbiosisde formasycontenidosreligiosos, espreciso considerar que,desde el punto de vista ...
  1. 1. CRISTIANISMO MODERNO CarlosEngemann. Índice 1 El períodomoderno 2 Los descubrimientosylaexpansiónde lacristiandad 3 La evangelizaciónde laspoblacionesnocristianas 3.1 Los amerindios 3.2 Los pueblosde África 3.3 La esclavitudcolonial yel catolicismo 4 Las Reformas 4.1 Las reformasprotestantes 4.2 Las IglesiasCristianas 4.3 ReformaCatólica 4.4 Nuevasyviejasórdenesycongregaciones 5 La religiosidadpopularlatinoamericana 6 Referencias 1. EL PERÍODO MODERNO En el iniciode loque llamamosperíodomoderno, (a partir del siglo XV,una serie de instanciasde la vidasocial,económicaypolíticacambiódrásticamente.Desde el cismageneradoporel papado de Avignon, laautoridad de lospapas veníasiendo minada por el deseode autonomía de los soberanosnacionalesen sus Estados en formación.Esta transformaciónpolítica,que substituye la descentralizacióncaracterística del sistemafeudal por una centralización que extrapolala esferade lapolíticaestatal y se desdoblaenotrasáreas.Ejemplosde estaaccióndel Estadoen otras esferassonel mercantilismoeconómico,que se basaenla prerrogativareal de estructurar la economíapor mediode laconcesiónde monopoliosylapreservaciónde losestancosreales;y el control progresivoque losmonarcas ejercieronsobre el catolicismoo sobre el proceso de Reforma ensus dominios,liderando,como enInglaterra, administrando, como enFrancia, o impidiendo,comoenel caso de España y Portugal . Es posible pensarque hasta la geografíay la demografíacambiaron abismalmente conla integración de las Américas y de África enel sistema político,económicoyreligiosodel Occidente moderno.
  2. 2. Este períodofinalizacon el advenimientodel liberalismorepublicano,siendohijode la Ilustración que tiene inicioaun en el sigloXVII, con filósofoscomo JohnLocke y Thomas Hobbes, en Inglaterra. Estospensadoresrompieronel aura divinaque legitimabael poder de los reyes absolutistas.En sus textos,el gobierno monárquicosurge comounanecesidadde lavidaen sociedad – Hobbes– y lasdistincionesnobiliariasyanoson más producidaspordiferencias innatas,sinoporconstruccionessociales – Locke.El trabajode estosfilósofospreparayayudaa fundamentarel pensamientoiluministadel siglosiguiente.Aunque se digapocosobre esto,los dos grupos, inglesesdel sigloXVIIy francesesdel XVIII,operancon conceptosque ya eran usados por los teólogosdel sigloXVI, como el dominicano Franciscode Victoria,consideradoel fundador del derechointernacional,yel jesuitaLuisde Molina(ZERON,2011, p.203 etseq.).Ambos,así como otrosteólogosde suépoca,operabanampliamentecon laidea de los derechosnaturales, como los derechosinherentesatodos los hombres. Los jesuitasfueroninclusive acusadosde propagar el regicidiopordefender el derechode oponerse a la tiranía, loque sinduda contribuyó a su erradicación(ANDRÉS-GALLEGO,s.d.,p.168et seq.). 2. LOS DESCUBRIMIENTOS Y LA EXPANSIÓNDE LA CRISTIANDAD El períodomoderno fue,sinduda, marcado por el cambio de finalidadde las relacionesde la cristiandad con el mundo externoa ella.Si enlosprincipiosdel cristianismoyenel medioevoel escenariode talesrelaciones fue el Mediterráneo,ahoralosespaciosprivilegiadosparaestos encuentrosseránel Atlánticoy el Índico. Serápor allíque los intercambiosmercantilesy culturalespasarána sucederconuna frecuenciacadavezmayor.Nuevospueblosseránconocidos, una nuevageografíaserádiseñadaynuevosdesafíosal cristianismotambiénaparecerán. Sinembargo,fue sindudacon el infante D.Henrique,el navegador, que la expansiónlusitana tuvosu mayor impulso.Este hijodel reyD.JoãoI,el fundadorde la dinastíade Avis(1385-1581), fue el articuladorde latoma de Ceutay de la consiguiente serie de conquistasque le prosiguieron. En la secuenciavinieron:lasislasdel Atlántico(archipiélagode Madeira,lasAzoresylasotras islas menores) yel pasaje del caboBojador,porGil Eanes,en1434, despuésfueronladesembocadura del río Senegal yel archipiélagodel CaboVerde,en1456. Su nombre aparece explícitamenteenla bulaRomanusPontifex,de NicolauV,fechadaen1455, la cual,aún impregnadadel espíritude las Cruzadas,autorizala conquistamilitarcomomecanismoparalaexpansiónde lafe sobre los sarracenos(musulmanes) yotrosinfieles(pueblosanimistassubsaharianos) Por el Mediterráneo,el comerciode los artículos que veníande Asia era monopoliode los italianosdesde la cuarta cruzada (1202-1204), cuandofue fundadoel reinolatinode Constantinopla–hoy Estambul.Así,Europa estabaenla primeramitaddel sigloXV inundadade productosoriundosde África,porla penínsulaIbérica,yde Asia,porlapenínsulaItálica. Sin embargo, este cuadro muda drásticamente despuésque losturcos del Imperiootomano conquistaran la plaza mercantil de Constantinopla,en 1453, acontecimientoque fue utilizadopor muchotiempocomoel marco fundamental del pasaje delmedioevohacialaedadmoderna. Desde este momentoenadelante,laincertidumbre porel abastecimientoylasubidade los
  3. 3. preciosse instalaron enlosprincipalesmercadosconsumidoresde productosasiáticos(especias, vajilla,sedasyotrosproductosfinos). Se abre,así, la demanda por nuevas rutas comercialespara Oriente,ya sea por el Atlánticosur – pasando por el Cabo de las Tormentas -,con losportugueses,obuscandolacircunnavegaciónde la tierrapor parte de los españoles.Estosúltimos,porhaberconcluidoel procesode expulsiónde losmoros yla unificaciónde lascasasde Aragóny Castillasolamente en1492, año enel que la mezquitade Córdobacae en manosespañolas,estabanenconsiderable desventajafrentealos lusitanos.Ciertamentefue porestoque laCoronaespañolaapostóunapequeñasumade dinero, si la comparamoscon losvoluminososgastosde lacorte madrileña,enunaexpediciónde tres embarcacionescomandadasporCristóbal Colón,quienpartiórumboaOccidente enese mismo año. El objetivode la expediciónde Colónerallegar al reinodel gran Kan, presentadopor Marco Polo en suscrónicas. El planera simple,llegaral paralelode lasIslasCanarias,marcodivisoriodel océanoAtlánticoentre portuguesesyespañolesdesde el Tratadode Alcaçovas,en1479, y seguir para el oeste hastalas Indias.Labase de loscálculosde Colónestabacompletamente equivocada. Lo cual había sidoadvertidoporlosgeógrafosde laUniversidadde Salamanca.Sinembargo,es precisoque se aclare que,aunque estosestudioscatólicossonfrecuentementepresentadoscomo erróneosydébilesde entendimientofrenteal visionarioColón,larealidadfue otra.Lejosde creer que la tierraera plana,losprofesoresde Salamancase basaronenloscálculosde Eratóstenes,de la GreciaAntigua,quiencalculólalíneaalrededordel Ecuadorcomoequivalente a aproximadamente 40.000 km (lamedidaexactaes 40.072 km). Mientrasque Colónse basaba enloscálculosrealizadosporPtolomeude Alejandría,quienusóun métodoque loindujoaerror y llegóaun númeroaproximadamente 20% menorque el de Eratóstenes.Luego,el debate que antecediólapartidade las embarcacionesrumboaoriente por occidente erasobre laviabilidaddelviaje entérminosde suduración;del tiempoque se quedaríana mercedde los vientosylasolas,sinagua potable ysinpuestosde abastecimiento.Sin embargo,fue a partirde este errorque loseuropeoscontactaronunanuevagama de poblaciones con individuosgenéricamente llamados“indios”, yaque,unavezcomprobadoel equívoco cometidoporel célebre navegador,quiencreyóhaberllegadoal archipiélagode Japón(todala porcióndel mundoal este de Jerusaléneradesignadoconel términode Indias). De cualquiermanera, unhechomerece serdestacado: la expansiónde la fe católica, aun enlos moldesde las Cruzadas, siempre estuvopresente enlos viajesde ExpansiónIbérica; desde la autorizaciónpapal a lasdecenasde mencionesde fe yaDios enel diariode Colón,haymuchas evidenciasde que laampliacióndel mundocristiano,porel crecimientode losdominiosde los Reyescatólicos,siempre existióenlaimaginaciónyenloscorazonesde losinvolucradoseneste proceso. 3 LA EVANGELIZACIÓNDE LAS POBLACIONESNO CRISTIANAS 3.1 Los amerindios
  4. 4. El proceso de colonizaciónestuvomarcado por una serie de ambigüedades,el interésenla colonizaciónfue apenas uno de ellos.Por unlado,muchoseuropeosque desembarcaronen Américase vieronimbuidosdel ideal de obtenciónde ganancias materialesy sociales,como títulosy cargos enel gobiernodel NuevoMundo, usandocomo telónde fondo la expansiónde la fe católica como lo autorizaba NicolasV. Por otro lado, la Bula SublimisDeus,del papa Pablo III, de 1537, el mismoque refrendóel institutode laCompañíade Jesús,señalabaotradirectriz general parael contacto con loshabitantesde lasnuevastierras. Segúnestabula, la vida, la libertady las propiedadesde todos los puebloscontactados por loseuropeosdeberíanser preservadasy el proceso de conversiónsolo podría serrealizado por la predicacióny el buen ejemplo.Así,desembarcaronenAméricaconquistadoresymisionerosconpercepcionesdistintas sobre losterritoriosyloshabitantesycon objetivosigualmentedistintosparaellos. En el caso de Américaespañola,aun cuando los jesuitascumplieronunpapel importante,los primerosmisionerosque llegaronfueron los padres de las órdenesmendicantes,especialmente los franciscanos.Sinembargo, fueronlos frailesdominicanos,especialmente Pedrode Córdoba, Antoniode Montesinos,JuliánGarcés(obispode Tlaxcala) y Bartolomé de las Casas, losque más se destacaronenla defensade la vida y la libertadde losindígenas,con losque se preocupabael papa PabloIII.Los dosprimerosviajarona Santo Domingo, enla islaLa Española, en1510, fundandolaprimeracasa de la ordenenlas Américas.Fue exactamente unapredicacióndurísima a favor de losindiosproferidapor frayAntonio de Montesinosennombre de todos sus compañeros en1511, lo que impactó a las Casas. Éste,hasta entonceshabíaparticipadode combatescontragruposindígenasque resultaronenla muerte de decenasde españolesyde millaresde nativos,poseyeraindígenascomoesclavos(en verdad,enencomienda,unamodalidadde trabajonoremuneradoimpuestoalosindígenas), aunque se dedicaraal trabajo de evangelizaciónyde bautismode lapoblaciónlocal.SegúnCarlos Josaphat,enla propiaevaluaciónque lasCasashace de losresultadosde prédicade Montesinos, él loscoloca enuna especie de graduación:huboquiense quedó‘atónito’,otros‘empedernidos’y unospocos ‘arrepentidos’,peronadieconvertido”(JOSAPHAT,2000,p.59). Si estoocurrióde hecho, las Casas estaba al menosentre losarrepentidos,ya que no tardó entransformarse en un gran defensorde lospueblosnativos de América. La creenciade que lospueblospodrían serclasificadosentre avanzados y primitivosperduró desde el sigloXIX hasta hace poco tiempoy fue enormemente utilizadapara explicarel fenómenode la conquista.Soloa partir de la década de 1980 enadelante que losinvestigadores – historiadores,sociólogosyantropólogos – se despidierondel viejomitoeuro-céntricoque consideraba el grado de evoluciónde cada cultura segúnla semejanzaque ésta teníacon la cultura occidental contemporánea. La gran cuestiónhistoriográficaarespondereracómoun grupotan pequeñode colonizadorespudoeliminarunapoblacióntangrande de nativos (ROMANO,1972, p.97-106). En verdad,estopocotiene que verconel hechode que algunas culturasposeyesenEstadosconpodercoercitivoyotrasno.Se debe más que nadaa la característica de la poblaciónamericanade noconstituirse comounatotalidad,porlotanto,se organizabanengruposque poseíaninteresesespecíficosy,paraalcanzarlos,establecían
  5. 5. estrategiaspropias, como alianzas con los colonizadores.Estosucedióconlospueblos tributarios de aztecas,repitiéndose de formasemejanteportodaAmérica,inclusive enlas alianzasentre francesesy tamoios, enla bahía de Guanabara. En este escenariode diversidadyconflictos, potenciadoporlapresenciade europeosinteresados ensacar provechode las disputasentre los pueblosnativos, es que actuaronlos misioneros;seade manerapacífica,o ampliandounode los ladosbeligerantes,ennombre de loque creíanque era la implantaciónde la fe en una tierra a merceddel demonio. Era una ecuaciónsimple:perdercuerpos(inclusive lossuyos) y salvar almas (inclusive lassuyas). Cuando los jesuitasllegarona la América españolaencontraron toda una obra de catequesisy conversiónde losindígenasque ya había sidoemprendidapor los mendicantes.En el caso de los dominiosportugueses,losmisionerosde laCompañíade Jesúsfueronprotagonistaseneste procesode cristianización.EnBrasil,losmiembrosde lasórdenesmendicantesactuaronenmenor escala.Se sabe apenasque quiencelebró laprimeramisaenBrasil,ypor lotanto capellánde la escuadrade Cabral, fue el obispofranciscanoDomfrei Henriquede Coimbra,que ibacomo misioneroparaCalcuta. Ya los padres jesuitasllegaronjuntocon el primer gobernadorgeneral Tomé de Souza, en1549. Era un grupo pequeño,lideradopor el padre Manuel de Nóbrega,quieninmediatamente comenzóa recorrerlas aldeascatequizandoybautizandoalosindios.Atendiendounpedidode Nóbrega,entoncesyaconsciente deltamañode latarea evangelizadora,algunosañosmástarde, cuandollegael segundogobernador –general Duarte daCosta, aportaun nuevogrupo,con José de Anchieta.Este nuevogrupose desplazahaciael sur,endireccióna lacapitanía de San Vicente, fundandoallíel colegioSãoPaulode Piratininga. La soluciónparaeste dilemade “viñedoestéril”fue lacreaciónde los“aldeamentos”omisiones. Por mediode losllamados“descimentos”yde lasadhesionesvoluntariasopresionadasporel riesgode la esclavizaciónde laparte de los“bandeirantes”, losindígenasse integrabanen comunidadescontroladas por los padres jesuitas,constituyendounespacio de civilizacióny orden,que garantizaba una mayor durabilidad de su cristianización.En las aldeas,los nativosse organizaban alrededordel liderazgode los padresde la Compañía, pasando a adoptar los hábitos cristianos,aprendiendooficiosy sedentarizándose. Este conjuntode elementos representaba,enlaópticade lospadres,el pilarparauna conversiónmásduradera. Las misionesjesuitasse hicieronfamosascomolugaresde abrigoparalapoblaciónindígenaen Brasil,peroeranfrecuentemente proveedorasde fuerzamilitaryde trabajoalquiladoporlos padresa las Cámaras municipales,alosparticularesque solicitaranoaotras órdenes que los necesitasen.Laexpulsiónde losfrancesesresultóenlafundaciónde laciudadde Río de Janeiro, en1555, y losindígenasde los“aldeamentos”fueronde sumaimportanciadel puntode vista militar.De lamismamanera,los“aldeamentos”jesuitas enlaregiónamazónica,desdelaprimera mitaddel sigloXVII,formaronparte de lamanode obra predominanteenlacolectade las llamadas“drogasdel sertão”.En lossiglosXVIIyXVIII,laproducciónartísticade los indígenas “aldeados”envariaspartesde América– escultura,pintura,músicayconfecciónde instrumentos
  6. 6. musicales -,que inicialmente eraapenasunode losmecanismosde catequesis,fue adquiriendo características propias,pasandoaser conocidacomo arte misioneraobarroco misionero.Unade lascaracterísticas de este arte esla influenciade elementosestéticosindígenasenlas producciones. Conlaexpulsiónde los jesuitasdel Imperioportugués,en 1759, y enel Imperio español,en1767, las misionesfueronentregadasa otras órdenes – engeneral mendicantes – o a administradoresciviles. 3.2 Los pueblosde África Tanto losmisionerosmendicantescomolospadresde laCompañíade Jesúsactuaronenrepetidas tentativasde cristianizaciónenÁfrica.Losresultadosde este procesovariaronmucho,de región enregión,siempre conavancesytambiénretrocesos.Paraque se puedaabordarmínimamente estahistoriaesprecisocomprenderque Áfricaesuncontinente extremadamentevastoyque sus habitantessondiferentesde regiónaregiónyde puebloa pueblo.Hayporlo menosdosgrandes maticesreligiososenÁfrica,perounainmensidadde posibilidadesde combinacionesyde interaccionesentre ellas:la Islámica y la animista. La Islámica se instaló con la expansióndel Islán por el norte del continente y posteriormente conlos puestosde expansiónintra- continental a través del Sahara. Ya la animista, máscaracterística de lospueblossubsaharianos, esprofundamente vinculadaalanaturalezaya susfenómenos,atribuyéndolesespíritus.Másallá de esto,incorporaelementossocialesdivinizados,comolíderes,guerrerosopersonalidadesmuy marcantesque, junto con losmitos de creación y construcción del mundo,van a componer el panteón de los Orishas.Con esto,se puede comprenderlainmensatareade cristianizarunárea que escasi cuatro vecesmayorque el Brasil de hoy. Vamosa presentar,apenasatítulode ejemplo, loscasosde Angola,Congoy Guinea,lasregionesque mássufrieronlosefectosde los contactos conlos europeos,entre losque se destacade forma deplorable el tráficode esclavos. Las facilidadesodificultadesparalaevangelizaciónde lacostasur occidental del continenteque hoyes de Angola,derivóde lasalianzas entre portuguesesy losjefeslocalessobas,subordinados al gran soberano Ngola,quiengobernabael reinoNdongo.Estas alianzasteníancomo fundamentotantogananciaspolíticasycomerciales,comointeresesreligiosos.Segúnla convenienciadel momento, lossobasse convertirían al catolicismoo volvían al animismo,o aún se aproximabana losreformados.Unode losmayoresinteresesenlasproximidadesconlossobas era que,debidoalagran autonomía con laque gobernabansusterritorios, eranelloslosque controlaban gran parte del tráfico de esclavosde Angolahacia América.Su conversiónsiempre fue vistacon ciertadesconfianzaporlosjesuitas,puestoque,congranfrecuencianoeraduradera. Los portuguesesllegarona la costa del Congo en losprimeros años del sigloXVI, dandoinicioal procesode evangelizaciónde laregión.EnCronicad’el Rei D.João II,de aproximadamente1502, su autor,Rui de Pina,relataque tantoel jefe local mani Soyo,con algunosde sus ministros,como el jefe de laregión,mani Congo, conmuchos de susseguidores, aceptaronel bautismoy la fe católica rápidamente,dando origena todo un proceso de sincretismoque involucra no solo la religión,sinotambiénla política y alianzas comerciales.Paracomenzar,muchosautores,como Marina Melode Souza,creenque la cruz ya era para la cultura del Congo un símbolomísticoy
  7. 7. adivinatorio,loque facilitaríalaabsorcióndel crucifijocatólicocomosímboloreligioso,biencomo lasasociaciones de imágenesde santos y rosarios a losminkisi,denominacióngenéricade objetosmágicos o de culto religiosoenaquellaregión (SOUZA,2005). Otra muestrade esta simbiosises que,apartirde 1509, lossoberanoscongolesespasaronaostentarnombres portuguesesasociadosalossuyos. En el caso de Guinea,aúnmás al norte,el jesuitaBaltazarBarreira,responsableporlamisiónde Angolay fundadordel colegiode CaboVerde, asume aprincipiosdel sigloXVIIlamisiónde evangelizarel pueblode aquellastierras.Barreiray sus compañeros enfrentaronla competencia de losbexerins,comoeran llamados los sacerdotesislámicos,y los jambacouse,como eran designadoslossacerdotes locales,encargadosde identificara los hechiceroscomedoresde almas que,según la creencialocal, producían enfermedadesymuertes.Comonopodía dejarde ser,con tantas matricesreligiosasdisputandoespaciosenloscorazonesymentesde los habitantes, el sincretismofue tal que,en poco tiempo,losjesuitaspasaron a ser llamados de bexerinsde loscristianos (SANTOS,2011, p.187-213). Allítambién,relatóBarreira,laspersonas cristianas,porla poca doctrinay el gran contacto con losanimistas,fácilmentevolvíanasus antiguoscultos. Más allá de la competencia,había problemacon el tráfico de esclavos.Los sacerdotesanimistas y los bexerinstambiénfuncionabancomo agentese intermediariosenel comerciode esclavos transahariano, que llevabaesclavos– principalmente mujerescomofuturas esposas – hacia las regionesislámicas(LOVEJOY,2011, p.32). Todoestose suma al tráfico de esclavoshacia América, que generaba muchas críticas de los jesuitasa los demásreligiososcatólicos,acusándolos de no predicar, ni catequizar, sino más biende traficar. Sinembargo, lospadres jesuitastambién poseíanesclavos.Aunque se sepapocoentérminoscuantitativosde laparticipaciónde éstosen el comerciode africanos,esciertoque existió.De manerageneral,laaltamortalidadde sacerdotes,lacompetenciaconotrosgruposreligiososmejorestructuradosyrespaldadosporla sociedadlocal,ademásde lapoca inversiónde laCoronaportuguesa,puede explicarel relativo fracaso de la misiónde convertirlosafricanosenel litoral atlántico. De forma general,la presenciaeuropeaen África fue,como en el iniciode la colonizaciónen América, costera. El cristianismo,unidoal mismoproceso,tambiénlofue.Ladiferenciaesque,en América, progresivamente lacolonizaciónfue interiorizándose.Ocupando,aunqueparcamente, áreas cada vezmayoresenel interior,llevabaconsigolacatequesisylaCruz, fenómenoque no se dio enÁfrica, donde el principal interésera la administraciónde las áreas costeras para controlar el comercio,principalmente el de los esclavos. 3.3 La esclavitudcolonial y el catolicismo Es precisoque se aclare,antesde abordar tan delicadoasunto, que durante buena parte de su vigencia,la esclavitudno era apenas legal,sinomoralmente lícita. Esto noquiere decirque,en losdías de hoy,puedaserconsiderada,asícomo cualquierotracondiciónde trabajoanálogaa ella,mínimamenteaceptable.Loque constaaquí esrestrictoal períodoque se encierraenla mitaddel sigloXIX,sinoantes.Estaconstataciónse hace necesariapara comprender cómoera
  8. 8. posible que esclavosliberadostambiéncompraran esclavospara que trabajasen ensu lugar,y cómo ungrupo pequeñode benefactorespodíacontrolar una cantidad de esclavos,enno raras veces,diezvecesmayor. Antesde que se piense enpasividad,esprecisoconsiderarlaautonomíaque estaspersonas esclavizadasteníanparaestipularsuspropiasestrategiascotidianas,que noerannecesariamente una clara revueltaoel recursode la violencia,aunque lasnumerosasrebelionesde losesclavos atestiguaransereste recurso viable noapenasparalosseñores,sinotambiénparalosesclavos. Sinembargo,el númerode vecesenque el cálculode pérdidasyde gananciaslosllevóatomar otro camino,unomenosarriesgado.Se debe considerarque,frecuentemente loshisoriadoresy otros autorescolocanenlas cabezasy lasbocas de personajeshistóricosdiscursosque solo llegaronaellosmuchodespués. Enel caso de la esclavitud,el conceptoiluministade libertad solo aportó en Américapara los letradosentre el final del siglo XVIIIy el iniciodel siglo XIX, y significabala autonomía económica y el derechoa la participación política.El significadode libertadcambia con el pasar del tiempo. Así, cuandohablamosde esclavitudcolonial estamos tratandode una costumbre ode una reglatácita de la sociedadque laatraviesadesde loalto hasta abajo.Muchas rebelionesfueronorganizadascuandociertascondicionesde trabajofueron establecidas(REISe SILVA,1989, p.103). Es a estaesclavitudque lostextosdel clerocolonial católico se refieren.De hecho,nosontextos literarios,yni podríanserlo. Estarían más bienclasificadoscomo utópicos,que trataban con una esclavituden la que el señor desempeñafuncionespaternas:enseñar,tutelar,alimentar y corregir. Veamosloque dice el jesuitaJorge Benci,ensulibrotituladoEconomiaCristãdos SenhoresnoGovernodosEscravos,escritopor losidusde 1700: “Debe el señoral siervoel pan para que no desfallezca”(BENCI,1977, p.53). En losprimeroscuatrodiscursosdel libro,el autor coloca sobre larúbrica pan,una serie de obligacionesdel señorconsuesclavo:comida, indumentariaycuidadosenlaenfermedad.Enel segundodiscurso,laargumentacióncomienza con la siguienteafirmación:“comolossiervossoncriaturasracionales,que constande cuerpoy alma,no solodebe el señordarlesel sustentocorporal paraque noperezcasu cuerpo,sinoel espiritual paraque nodesfallezcansusalmas”(BENCI,1977, p.83). Esto nos permite percibirque el mitoafirmandoque el clerocatólicodefendíalateoría de que losesclavosnoteníanalma es completamenteinfundado.El esfuerzodelclerocatólicoencatequizar,coherente consus creencias,bautizar,casarsacramentalmenteysepultarsegúnel ritocristianoalosesclavos,esuna evidenciamás,que muestrabienque laposturageneral entreel clerocatólicoerabienopuestaa esa.Además,Benci tambiénllamavehementemente laatenciónde losseñoresal respectode su obligaciónreligiosaconlosesclavos. El pensamientocolonial católicosobre la esclavitudparece haberse iniciadocon Alonso de Sandoval, rector del colegiojesuíticode Cartagena de Indias (1605-1617). En su libro Umtratado sobre a escravidão, presentaunlargoestudiosobre lacomprensiónylaenseñanzade lospueblos reciénllegadosde Áfricaal puertode Cartagena.Enverdad,másque un programa catequético, Sandoval desarrollaunaverdadera “soteriología” de losesclavizados.El primerpasode esta “soteriología”fue clasificartodoslos negrosafricanos y de las islas del Índico como etíopes,que
  9. 9. ya eran asociadosa la descendenciade Cam, maldita por el pecado de éste contra su padre, Noé.De allíse desarrollael pensamientode Sandoval,señalandoque,segúnIsidorode Sevilla,en la divisióndelmundo, aÁfrica le correspondíaa losdescendientesde Cam.Por lotanto,la esclavitudenlosmoldescristianos,donde losseñoresasumenfuncionespaternalesconlos esclavos,representaríala redenciónde la maldiciónde Cam. Esto, porrepresentarlainserciónde los “etíopes” enel nuevopuebloelegido:laIglesia. TambiénenCartagenade las Indias,actuóSan PedroClaver que vivióallíyevangelizódurante casi toda laprimeramitaddel sigloXVII.Enla regiónportuariade laciudad,acogía, alimentabay confortabaa losafricanosesclavizadosque desembarcaban,sinmedirgastos(SPLENDIANIe ARISTIZABAL,2002, p.86). Aferíalosconocimientosdoctrinarios,parachequearsi habíansido bautizadosenÁfricaysi tal bautismoeraválido,catequizabaatodosy bautizaba,ocasionalmente “bajocondición”, losesclavizados,colocandoen sus cuellosuna medallitade plomo, que de un lado teníael rostro de Jesúsy del otro el de María, para poderreconocer a la bautizadosen la ciudad. En su procesode beatificaciónconstaque teníaconflictosconstantesconlasseñorasde la ciudad,por recogerenlascallesy plazasa losnegrospara la celebraciónde lamisa,apesar del mal olor que ellosexhalaban,porsuheridasycondicionesprecariasde higiene que leseran impuestas(SPLENDIANIe ARISTIZABAL,2002, p.90 etseq.). 4. LAS REFORMAS El términoreforma, aunque de contenidosemánticopocodelimitado, fue utilizadodurante toda la Edad Mediacomo el llamado al cambio y a la corrección tanto de los fieles, enel sentidode conversióny santidad, cuanto de la coerción de los problemasde disciplinay éticadentro del clero católico.En varioscontextosmedievales,el usodel términoreformaestuvovinculadoa la búsquedade la purificacióny de la santificacióndentro de la Iglesia.Solamente despuésdel surgimientoylaafirmaciónpolíticadel movimientoluteranoesque el términoganael significado de ruptura. Tradicionalmente, el fenómenode laemergenciade la Reforma Protestante viene siendo explicadoa partir de sus causas internas.Las más antiguasvías historiográficassitúanenLuteroy enlas 95 tesispublicadasen la catedral de Wittenberg el focoexplicativode laReforma. Posteriormente,lahistoriografíamarxista incorporó la venta de las indulgenciasdel clero alemán,extrapolando el fenómenocomopráctica generalizadadel catolicismo,y transformó a Lutero en una especie de revolucionariolanzándose contra las estructuras opresivasdel poder financieroeclesiástico. Tantoenuna,cuentoen laotra vertiente,el pesode larupturarecaía totalmente enlosdesvíosy“abusos”comportamentalesdel clerocatólico. Sinembargo,para una mejorcomprensióndel fenómeno,lasrazones del surgimientoy de la afirmación de la Reforma debenser pensadasde modo más amplio.En primerlugar,los “abusos” del clerono son causa suficienteparalaReforma,al final el movimientoreformadorya existíadentrode lapropiaIglesiadesde laEdadMedia y nunca se habían vistogruposque propusieranrupturasenlasproporcionesque comienzaatenera partirde lasvocestalescomola de Lutero y losanabaptistas.Ademásde eso,lasprincipalesreferenciasaabusosenlostextosde
  10. 10. los reformadoresson relativasa las prácticas litúrgicas y a las costumbrescatólicas, como la comuniónen apenas una especie,yno sobre las eventualesprácticasprivadas del clero.Muchos críticos no eranseparatistas, comoErasmo de Rotterdam, por ejemplo.Porúltimo,se puede pensarque,algunosañosmástarde cuandola ReformaCatólicacorrigiógranparte de losdesvíos de conducta generalizadosentre clérigos,losreformadoresnopropusieronel retorno (DELUMEAU, 1989, p.59 et seq.). Ciertamente,lascausas más profundas de la Reforma estánligadas a las angustias colectivasdel final del medievo.La principal de ellasera la muerte y la consecuente ida al infierno.Nopor casualidad, losconcilioenla baja edadMedia – Lyon (1274) y Florencia(1438-1445) – y en el iniciode la era moderna – Trento (1545-1563) – se ocupande este puntodoctrinario.Fenómenos como la peste negra, la guerra de losCienAños, el Gran Cisma enOccidente,que hicieransurgir treshombresalegandoserel verdaderopapa,laamenaza de losturcos otomanos,fueron,enfin, una serie de problemasque apesadumbraron y desorientaronlas concienciasdel europeoen general.El horror al pecadoy al miedode la muerte fueronalgunas de las consecuenciasde este proceso,para el que la soluciónpresentadapor las corrientesreformadoras era más accesible en comparación al purgatorio católico. De hecho,por la teologíareformada,el pesimismodominante generabauna solución simplificadapara el binomiopecado/infierno: laGracia venidade la fe,que era bastante y suficiente para tornar justoal hombre, por sí soloinherentemente pecador.Lanovedadde los reformadoreseraproponer unafe individual que rescatase individualmente del pecado. Consecuenciade este postuladoeraque cada individuoerasu propio sacerdote,reduciendoal mínimola eclesiologíayprácticamente extinguiendolosministeriosordenados.Comomuchos sacerdotesposeíasvidas condenables,ydesde la propagación de la Devotio Modernamuchos laicos buscaban una vida santificada, la ideareformada de un sacerdocio universal no fue difícil de serpropagada. De igual manera, la lectura del texto bíblico,que eneste períodoyano era rara fuera del ambiente litúrgico,tambiénpasaa serde direcciónindividual.ComoseñalaJean Delumeau(1989, p.78),“los reformadoresno‘dieran’aloscristianosloslibrossantostraducidos enlenguavulgarque laIglesialeshabríanegadoanteriormente”.Loque sucedióesque la profusiónde las copias enlenguasdiferentesdel latíngeneróla familiaridady el deseode leere interpretar las Sacras Letras (Sagradas Escrituras). 4.1. Las reformasprotestantes El fenómenode lasreformasposteriormente llamadasprotestantesno tuvo iniciocon Lutero, perosinduda algunatuvoenél su gran primerprotagonista.El frayagustiniano Martín Lutero, que ingresóenlaordencomo cumplimientode unapromesarealizadacuandoestuvoenpeligro de muerte,se transformóen monje diligente yescrupuloso.Probablemente yale atormentaba en la concienciala gran cuestiónque lo llevaríaa la ruptura con el catolicismo:la justificacióndel hombre.Ademásde una variedadde críticascomportamentales,como el cobropor las indulgenciaspracticadas por gran parte del clero de su propia tierra, la gran cuestiónde Lutero siempre fue lasalvaciónolacondenaciónde lasalmas, loque era unacuestióncomúnenla
  11. 11. época.En el fondo,lasnormalmente sobre-valorizadasnoventaycincotesispublicadasenla catedral de Wittenbergyel viaje aRoma no estánenel centro de la ReformaLuterana.Al contrariode loque muchosautoresafirman,JeanDelumeau,basadoentextosdel propioLutero, dice que “este viaje aRoma no parece habersidodeterminanteenlaevolucióninterior”del futuro reformador(DELUMEAU, 1989, p.86). Ya sobre las tesisque fueroncopiadase impresasportoda Europa,es precisonotarque,cuandopreguntadosobre ellasenel capítulode losAgustinianos reunidosenHeidelberg(abril de 1518),Lutero diomenosimportanciaala cuestiónde las indulgenciasde loque a sudoctrinasobre la justificación(DELUMEAU,1989, p.90). La visióndel agustinianoalemán erafuertemente marcadapor una lecturapesimistade la obra de San Agustín,trasladando en el ser humano una total inoperanciacontra el pecado, estandoéste, entonces,a mercedde la Gracia divina y nada más. Así,irremediablemente pecador, el hombre, mientras individuo,solotendríauna solución:la fe individual. Enlas palabrasdel propioLutero: “El libre albedríodespuésde la caída no es más que una palabra vana; haciendolo que es posible,el hombre pecamortalmente” (DELUMEAU, 1989, p.106). De estamanera,persistiendoen sudoctrinade la justificación posible apenaspor la fe,Lutero abre las puertas para que otros pensadorespropongandoctrinas autónomas y establezcan confesionespropias.Y fue exactamente loque hizoel humanistaJuanCalvino.Por insistenciadel padre se graduó,inicialmente,enderecho.Al moriréste,se transformaenteólogoenParis,aun no siendoordenadosacerdote. Adhirióa la Reforma y por eso fue expulsadode Paris junto con otros hugonotes.SiguióparaBasilea y despuéspara Ginebra,donde se estableció.El marco inicial de ladoctrina calvinista fue la publicación, en 1536, todavíaen Basilea,de suobraInstitutio ReligionisChristianae,donde comienzaapresentarse efectivamente comoreformador.Enella Calvinosigue laeclesiologíaluterana,enseñandoque laIglesiaesel conjunto de loselegidos, cuyos nombressolo Dios conoce,siendopor lo tanto esencialmente invisible.Peroenuna ediciónposterior(1541), presentará la Iglesiavisible comoblanco de gran estima y comunión obligatoria.Dada supercepciónde una distancia inconmensurable entre Diosy el hombre, fomentala iconoclastía, reafirmandoque apenaslasEscrituras puedenofrecerun camino para conocer a Dios. Compartiendoel pesimismodel reformadorde Wittemberg, Calvinoamplíasu reflexióncuandopublica,en 1552, un tratado sobre la predestinación,porque Dios elije aquien da su Gracia y quien,consecuentemente,serásalvado. A losque no fueronelegidospara la salvación sololesrestará el infierno. Conesta doctrinaunade lasmanerasde transformar perceptibleal mundoel grupode elegidos erafructificarel trabajo diligente yel comportamiento austero enriquezas,esta creencia se hacía muy atractiva para losburgueses – principalmente los financistas-, que eran vistos como pecadorespor el catolicismo. Las últimasde lastres vertientesde los reformadoreseslaanglicana. El reyEnrique VIII era un católico ferviente,llegóhastaescribirunmanifiestocontraloserroresde Lutero.Loque parece es que,estadevociónsolamente se sustentómientrasel reycreíaque el papa le sería siempre favorable. Cuandoel papa Clemente VIInegóel pedidode anulacióndel casamientopara el que Enrique había pedidopermisoaJulioII,el reypercibióque noteníaenClemente el aliado incondicional que necesitaba.Paraél,eranecesariounsegundomatrimonioenlabúsquedade un
  12. 12. herederomasculino,que evitaríael retornode lasguerrasy conflictosporel tronoinglés.De allí surge la ruptura de Inglaterra, por una ley– el acto de supremacía (1534) – sin ninguna cuestión teológicao disciplinarpara proponer al catolicismo.Esta reformaerameramente una cuestión de obedienciayjurisdicción. Al reycabía, a partir de entonces,la doble jurisdicciónque tantos conflictoscausara en la Edad Media: la temporal y la religiosa,lamitra y la corona reposandoen la misma cabeza. 4.2 Las IglesiasCristianas Como consecuenciadel movimientoreformistainiciadoenel sigloXVI,lo que se observaenel escenarioreligiosoes laprofundizaciónde las rupturas entre las diferentesvertientesdel cristianismo.La antiguadivisiónentreOriente yOccidente que,porel biende losintentos realizadosal final del medievo,pocose avanzóconcretamente rumboal reencuentro, se sumala fractura de la reforma y las numerosasdivisionescolateralesa la doctrina de la libre interpretaciónde las escrituras. Este puntoespecífico,comúnala gran mayoría de lasvertientes doctrinarias,asociadoala emergenciadel individuocomo referenciayagente relevante, convocó la proliferacióny la fragmentación de las corrientesreformadoras en una pluralidadde credos.Así, a lo largode los cienaños siguientes a losprocesosfundadoresreformistas, las comunidadesconfesionesse multiplicaronporEuropa (JEDIN,1972, p. 577). Ademásde eso, lasidentidadesnacionalesnacientesse asociaron a las identidadesreligiosas,lo que condujoa disputas y guerras de cuño religioso,enespecial enFrancia,con la Noche de San Bartolomé, cuandolos católicos masacraron a losprotestantesen Paris, y la Guerra de los Treinta Años, que tenía,entre lascausas de losconflictos,lasdisputasentre católicosy protestantes. La multiplicaciónde las denominacionesfue inevitable y,hastaciertopunto,previsible.Lalibre interpretaciónde las Escrituras y la eclesiologíaque atribuyóun papel casi nuloa la iglesia visible darían,inevitablemente,endisensionesyprotestasde las protestas. Ademásdel protestantismoclásicode Lutero, CalvinoyZuínglio,se sumael anglicanismo.En éste, losfieles de influenciacalvinista,críticosde las reminiscenciascatólicas del anglicanismo,inicianel movimientopuritano, que se desdoblará,entre loscolonizadoresde Américadel Norte, y los que,en Francia, formarían los hugonotes.Tambiénderivadosdel grupocalvinista,surgirán los presbiterianos,que se distinguenporel gobiernode los ancianos (presbíteros). También provenientesde losanglicanos, losbautistassurgende los inglesesque vivían enHolanda en 1608, caracterizándose porladefensayla práctica del ritual del bautismopor inmersión.En los siglossiguientes surgieronpietistas,metodistas,adventistas,pentecostales, ademásde las nuevasseparacionesdelcatolicismoenel sigloXIX,comolade lasiglesiasveterocatólicas. 4.3. La Reforma Católica De la parte católica, ya había un movimientoreformistainiciadoaun en la Edad Media,conocido como laReforma Gregoriana,en alusiónal papaGregorioVII (1073-1085), y que tuvoavancesy retrocesosa lolargode lossiglos.Sinembargo,se hacíaurgente que losreformadorestuvieran
  13. 13. una respuesta. Estaera una demanda del clero católico y una exigenciadel emperadorCarlos V. Éste, preocupado por tenersu imperiodivididoentre católicos y reformados,buscaba imponer una soluciónconciliatoria, que preservase la unidad de sus dominios.En estatensión,se celebra el Conciliode Trento,centro de la Reforma Católica moderna. Desde laDieta de Worms,reunidaen 1521, enla que Luteroreafirmósudoctrinasobre la justificaciónde lafe enpresenciadel emperadorCarlosV,enlacristiandad ya se demandabaun concilio(ALBERIGO,1995, p.325). Noapenaspor la gravedadde la rupturaque amenazaba arrastrarse,sinotambiénporla influenciade la doctrina conciliarista,todavía fuerte enmuchas mentes. Unode los mayoresdefensoresde un nuevoconciliogeneral era el propioLutero, aunque probablementepara ganar tiempo ensu proceso de excomunión(JEDIN,1960, p.99). La elecciónde laciudaddonde tendríalugarla asambleafue difícil ycompleja. Paralos luteranos, grandes fomentadoresde la ideade un concilioreformador, la sede del conciliodeberíaser en Alemania,donde había nacidoel conflicto.Sinembargo,el tiempopasaba,lospapasse sucedían, y la oposiciónde Roma a su convocación era evidente.Noapenasporla aversiónala doctrina conciliarista,de lacual la propuestaestabaimpregnada,sinotambiénporel hecho de que,al menosenparte,un intentosemejantefracasóenAugsburgo. El conciliosolocomenzóa configurarse de forma efectivadespuésde un encuentrode Carlos V con el Papa Pablo III, ocurridoenRoma enla primaverade 1536. Hubo entoncesunaprimeraconvocación en el año siguiente,para la ciudad de Mantua, que no fue posible realizarporlaguerra entre CarlosV y FranciscoI, y por lasexigenciashechasporel duque de Mantua para recibirel concilio. Enoctubre de 1537, el conciliofue transferidopara Vicenza,igualmente sinéxito. Cuandola expansiónde las doctrinas reformadas ya había avanzado mucho y amenazaba penetrar enla penínsulaItálica, se revistióde urgenciauna acción por parte de la Curia romana. Esta acción fue laefectiva convocacióndel Conciliopara la ciudad de Trento, estratégicamentelocalizadaenel Tirol,aunperteneciente al Imperio,perode fácil accesoa lospreladositalianos.Aunasí, el conciliofue realizadoen un períodoturbulento, entreveradode guerras que hicieron que los trabajos fueran suspendidosyrecomenzaran. Luegodel inicio, ladivergenciaentre la Curia y el emperador quedóclara: mientras ala curia le interesabala inmediatacondenación del luteranismo, el emperadordeseabala reforma de la Curia para entoncesentablar un diálogocon la vertiente reformada y preservar una unidad confesional del Imperio (ALBERIGO,1995, p.334). La primera de las tres etapas del Concilio (1545-1548) fue la más importante.Enellafueroncelebradas10sesiones,enlasque fueron reafirmadas las fuentesde autoridad en el catolicismo – Escrituras y Tradición -,la doctrina del pecado original,la justificaciónpor la fe y por las obras, y la validezde los sacramentos.En la segundaetapa (1551-1552), cuando tuvieronlugar6 sesiones,fueronacordados cánonessobre la eucaristía,penitenciay extremaunción.Despuésde unalargainterrupción,el Papa PíoIV convoca un tercerperíodo(1562-1563), enel que todavíason celebradas9sesiones.Este último períodofue marcado por decretosdisciplinarios que objetivabanunareformanenlaCuria,aun objetode durascríticas.
  14. 14. Uno de los puntoscentrales del Concilio,principalmente enlaprimeraetapa, fue lacuestiónde la justificacióndel hombre,tema central en la reforma luterana.Para Carlos V y sus aliados dentro del Concilio,la definicióncatólicadeberíaadmitir dos formas de justificaciónalternativas: la fe y las obras, que podrían venirjuntasopreferencialmente de lafe.De estamanera, a las nuevas vertientesdel cristianismoquedaríaresguardada la creenciaen la fe como forma de justificación,ya loscatólicos reservadoel derechode acrecentar las obras como necesariasa la salvación.La acción de lospadresjesuitas DiegoLaynez,que sucederíaa Ignacio de Loyola en el control de la Compañía de Jesús,y AlfonsoSalméron,gran eruditoyexégeta,contribuyó decisivamente paraladistincióndoctrinariamarcadaenel textofinal del concilio. Más alláde estacuestióncentral, losconciliaresenTrento buscaron establecercon máxima claridad los saberesy las prácticas involucradas encada uno de lossacramentos. Noapenaspor estaréstossiendo puestosencuestiónpor el movimientoreformador,sinopor considerarque era de ellosque nacía la verdadera santidad, y si ésta fueraperdidaseríapor donde se recobraría o, también,se aumentaría. 4.4. Las Nuevasy viejasórdenesy congregaciones El movimientode carácter espiritual que surgió al final de la Edad Media,conocidoen su totalidad como DevotioModerna, se asientaenlaemergenciade lareferenciaa lo individual en diversasesferasde la vida cotidiana, inclusolareligiosa.ErwinIserloh,refiriéndose al ocasodel medioevoafirmaque: (…) se había puestoen marcha un proceso de individualización,que descubríaloparticular enlo universal,y se liberaronenormesfuerzasespirituales,artísticasy religiosas.En conexiónconese movimientoestáel despertarde un laicismoconsciente de su responsabilidad,laevoluciónde las ciudadesy la formaciónde los estados nacionales(HUBERT, 1973, p.573) Todo estoindicaque el mismofactor está enla raíz de distintosfenómenos.Se trata de la emergenciaprogresivadel individuocomo referencia, que tantoredundaenel laicismocreciente enel escenarioreligiosoeuropeo de lossiglossiguientes, cuantoa la fundamentaciónde las nuevasformas de relacionamientocon lodivino que se instauran dentrode la propia Iglesia.Si no enfunciónde este nuevomodelode piedad,al menosapartir de él, la reforma católica va a poner enmarcha una reforma de las órdenesreligiosas. Al tratarse de las reformas de las órdenesreligiosas,esprecisoque se distingalaque fue emprendidaen Españapor el cardenal Cisneros, a pedidodel papaAlejandroVIyconel apoyode la monarquíacatólica.Esta distincióndebe serrealizadanoapenasporsuimportanciainterna, sinopor losdesdoblamientosque estareformava a teneren América,con la venidade los misionerosde las órdenesya reformadas para el trabajo de catequesisymisionero.Por influenciade Cisneros, losfranciscanosy benedictinosespañolesfueronreformados,volviendoal rigor enla observaciónde susreglas,que habíanperdido.De modosemejante, bajoel liderazgo se Santa Teresa de Ávila,fueronreformadas las carmelitas.A losfrailescarmelitases SanJuan de la Cruz quienextiende el mismoespíritureformista.Se sumaa estos místicosSan Juan de Ávila,
  15. 15. el apóstol de Andalucía,quienpredicabalareformadel cleroylaprofundización,y San Ignacio de Loyola, fundadorde laCompañía de Jesús,autorde losEjerciciosEspirituales.Curiosamente,el espírituanti-reformistatambiénse hacía notar, basta decirque todosloscuatro santosde espíritumísticoy reformadortuvieronque vérselas,de unamanerao de otra, con la inquisición española. La Compañía de Jesúsasumió características singularesfrente a las órdenesmendicantes,entre otras. Entre ellas,laque másse destacófue la instauración del cuarto voto: el de obediencia especial al papa en relacióna las misiones.Ademásde esto, nohabitabanen monasterios y no se establecíanenunsololugar,siendofundamentalmente misionerosde inspiraciónpaulina.Basta considerarque muchoscolegiosymisionesfundadosenlosprimerosañoserandedicadosala memoriade SanPablo:Piratininga,Luanda,Goaetc.Luegodespuésde lafundación, fueron enviadaslas primeras misionespara dentro de la propia Europa, buscandorecobrarlos católicos que habían migradopara lasdoctrinasreformadas.En seguidafueronenviadosmisionerosjesuitas para cristianizarlosrinconesmáslejanosdel planeta: desde AméricahaciaJapón. Un gran ejemplode misionerojesuitafue SanFranciscoJavier, unode loscompañerosde Ignaciode Loyolaenla fundaciónde laCompañía,enviadoa la India y al Japón,despuésde unacuerdoentre losjesuitasylaCorona portuguesa. Otras órdenesfueronfundadasen este espíritude reforma del clero regular: San AntonioMaría Zaccaria (1502-1537) fundólos Clérigosregularesde San Pablo, llamadosbarnabitas,porsu monasterioenSanBernabé; laOrden de losClérigosRegularesde Somasca, los somascos,fue fundadoporSan Jerónimo Emiliano,unlaico consagrado que se dedicóal cuidadode los huérfanos.San Jerónimoeramuycercanoa San Caetano de Thiene,quienfundó laordende los teatinos.El santode laalegría, San Felipe Neri,fundóuna comunidadde clérigosseglares conocida como Congregacióndel Oratorio, u oratorianos.Algunas mujerestambiéncrearon órdenesregulareseneste movimiento,como Santa Ángelade Merici (1474-1540), que fue la fundadorade la Compagniadelle dimesse di Santa Orsola (lasursulinas),destinadaal abrigoy educaciónde las niñas abandonadas. Es importante señalarque el Estadono cumplía las funcionesde cura, sustentaciónyeducaciónde lossúbditos. Cabíaa las institucionescaritativas, en general vinculadasa las iniciativasdel clero católico,desempeñareste papel 5. LA RELIGIOSIDAD POPULAR LATINOAMERICANA El términoreligiosidadse refiere,porsí solo,a las lecturas e interpretacionesdel puebloy de la relaciónque se establece con lo sagrado (NASCIMENTO,2009, p.119-30). Frecuentemente se constituye de lafusiónentre tradicionesy creenciasde orígenesdiversoscon la doctrina y la liturgia católica, loque resultaen formas de culto,creencias y devocionessemejantesalas católicas, pero con significadosdesplazadosporlos saberespopulares.Sinlugar a dudas,las prácticas religiosaspopularesde Portugal yEspaña,pasadascasi siempre porlavía materna, dieronorigen,enel encuentroconlosritoslocalesamerindiosylosimportadosde África,al catolicismopopularlatinoamericano(DUSSEL,1983, p.200).
  16. 16. Para una mejorcomprensiónde estasimbiosisde formasycontenidosreligiosos, espreciso considerar que,desde el punto de vista de la antropología cultural, la religiosidadeslaforma con la que las sociedadeslidiancon loinesperadoy con lo que lesescapa al control – como el resultadode la cosechas, el régimende las lluvias,los problemasde salud y la muerte.El cristianismo,como religiónrevelada,trasciende este primeraspecto,peroacaba dialogandocon él,en la medidaen que se propaga por mediode la predicaciónde sus verdades.En la medidaen que fue alcanzandogruposcada measmás lejanosentérminosde padronesculturales,el contenidode la predicaciónpasó por filtros cada vez más variados y fue asociado a formas de creer y ver el mundo cada vezmás distintasdel judaico-europeo,del cual salióel modelo católico que llegóa la edad moderna. Por otro lado,losmisioneroscatólicos, preocupadosengarantizar la salvaciónde los menos letrados,emprendieronenormesesfuerzosde catequesis.Sinembargo, eneste contextode enfrentamientoreligiosoconlosreformados,el pueblocatólicoiletrado y lospuebloságrafos fueron,en la mayoría de las veces,sub-valorizadosensu capacidad de aprendizaje y de compresióndoctrinaria. En los siglosXVI y XVII, abundaban en la cristiandad los catecismos resumidospara losniños, losrústicos, los brutos y todos losconsideradosde poca inteligencia (MUÑOZ,2006, p.417). En cada espaciodel globolosrústicosybrutosespecíficos,que de forma general eranlos campesinos,lospobres,los indígenasy los africanos,en este últimocaso tanto los que vivían allá como losque fuerontraídos para América y sus descendientes.Esenmediode este pueblode rudes e brutos que un modelomuy particular de catolicismo va a desarrollarse en AméricaLatina. Es posible considerarque eneste procesode evangelización,bajocondiciones muyespecíficas,osea,enun contextode colonizaciónyconquista, se construye uncatolicismo mestizo. El hecho esque la cultura popular y su religiosidadencontraron,en las formas católicas de culto o de expresiónde susvalores, mecanismospara viabilizarsus creenciasancestrales,así como sus necesidadesinmediatas.Poreso,antesde las últimasdécadas del siglo XX, había una gran distancia entre la devocióncatólica a los santos y el pedidode su intercesión,yla creencia popular enel poderatribuido a los santos de hacer milagros,con poderesque lessería propios – apenas para citar un ejemplo.Del mismomodo, ladoctrina católica sobre los sacramentos,como la expresaTrento, deja mucho de la interpretaciónque de elloshacían en lossegmentosmás populares– de los rudes y losbrutos – menosafectadas a los complejosconceptosteológicos. Hasta las hermandadesde los laicos,lugardel catolicismonoclerical porexcelencia,noeranraras lasvecesusadasmucho máscomo lugaresde visibilidadystatussocial que efectivamentede culto y oración(BOSCHI,1986, p.14). La popularizaciónde la doctrina y los movimientosde loslaicos incrementadospor el concilio Vaticano II tendierona disminuirla distancia entre lo que la Iglesiaenseñay lo que el pueblo más comprometidoen el catolicismo cree.Sinembargo,fuerade loscírculos estrictamente católicos,lascreenciasllenasde figuracionescatólicasaúnse mantienen.
