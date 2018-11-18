Adaptacion curricular individual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ADAPTACI�N CURRICULAR INDIVIDUAL I. Datos personales del alumno: Nivel de Primaria Comunitaria Vocacional Apellidos y Nombre: Grado: Fecha de Nacimiento: Edad: Nombre del Padre: Direcci�n Tel. Cel. Nombre de la Madre: Direcci�n Tel. Cel. Nombre del Tutor: Direcci�n Tel. Cel. II. Personas implicadas Tutor/a: Grado o �rea Profesor/a de apoyo Orientador(a) Psic�logo Profesores de las �reas III Informaci�n relevante sobre la historia personal del alumno. (Recogida en la ficha de tutor�a y el informe psicopedag�gico) IV Informaci�n relevante para la toma de decisiones curriculares. En los aprendizajes instrumentales b�sicos: Lecto - escritura Breve Descripci�n Razonamiento y c�lculo num�rico. Breve Descripci�n En las �reas curriculares en las que presenta dificultades de aprendizaje. Descripci�n de las dificultades 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Estilo de aprendizaje Actividad Trabaja mejor en peque�os grupos Trabaja mejor en grandes grupos Trabaja mejor individualmente Contexto Socio Familiar Aspectos que favorecen al aprendizaje
  2. 2. Aspectos que dificultan al aprendizaje Contexto Escolar Aspectos que favorecen al aprendizaje Aspectos que dificultan al aprendizaje V. Necesidades educativas especiales. VI. Toma de decisiones y propuesta de adaptaciones: 1. Determinaci�n de las adaptaciones necesarias. Adaptaciones en el c�mo ense�ar. Adaptaciones en el c�mo evaluar. Adaptaciones en el que ense�ar. Modificaciones en la prioridad de objetivos, contenidos o �reas curriculares Adaptaciones en la temporalizaci�n de determinados contenidos. Modificaci�n de objetivos contenidos criterios de evaluaci�n Eliminaci�n de objetivos contenidos criterios de evaluaci�n Introducci�n de objetivos contenidos criterios de evaluaci�n 2. Propuesta de adaptaciones curriculares (por �reas). �rea de............... �rea: Objetivos suprimidos Objetivos modificados Objetivos introducidos Contenidos suprimidos Contenidos modificados Contenidos introducidos Criterios de evaluaci�n suprimidos Criterios de evaluaci�n modificados Criterios de evaluaci�n introducidos
  3. 3. Adaptaciones en la metodolog�a �rea: Objetivos suprimidos Objetivos modificados Objetivos introducidos Contenidos suprimidos Contenidos modificados Contenidos introducidos Criterios de evaluaci�n suprimidos Criterios de evaluaci�n modificados Criterios de evaluaci�n introducidos Adaptaciones en la metodolog�a �rea: Objetivos suprimidos Objetivos modificados Objetivos introducidos Contenidos suprimidos Contenidos modificados Contenidos introducidos Criterios de evaluaci�n suprimidos Criterios de evaluaci�n modificados Criterios de evaluaci�n introducidos Adaptaciones en la metodolog�a VII. Horarios Horario LUNES MARTES MI�RCOLES JUEVES VIERNES
  4. 4. Observaciones : Horario LUNES MARTES MI�RCOLES JUEVES VIERNES Observaciones: VII. Colaboraci�n familiar. Convoca : Fecha : Familiar : Asunto tratado : VIII. Seguimiento de la adaptaci�n.
  5. 5. IX. Evaluaci�n y promoci�n.

×