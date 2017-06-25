MICROPROCESSOR - the unsung hero

MICROPROCESS OR “ THE UNSUNG HERO ” Vicky Mandavi | Kailash Sir | Verdhaman Technologies
CONTENTS  WHAT IS MICROPROCESSOR ?  EVOLUTION OF MICROPROCESSOR  MOORE’S LAW  3 KEY PILLAR’S OF MICROPROCESSOR ARCHITE...
WHAT IS MICROPROCESSOR ? The microprocessor is one of the unsung heroes of the modern era.
EVOLUTION OF MICROPROCESSOR • Each year we benefit from faster and more efficient performance which improves not just comp...
PROCESSOR DATE OF LAUNCH CLOCK SPEED DATA BUS WIDTH ADDRESS BUS ADDRESABL E MEMORY SIZE 4004 1971 740 KHz 4-Bit 12 4 KB 80...
MOORE’S LAW • On 19 Apr, 1965, three years before cofounding intel, Gordon Moore predicted that transisters – the fundamen...
MOORE’S LAW • Many devices that people use daily are powered by microprocessors made of transistors. As these devices have...
THREE KEY PILLAR’S OF MICROPROCESSOR ARCHITECTURE 1. Processing Unit 2. Timing-Control Unit 3. Register Sets & Pointer
1. PROCESSING UNIT INTERNAL BUS INTERRUPT CONTROL SERIAL CONTROL ACCUMULAT OR TEMPORA RY REGISTER FLAG s A L U TIMING & CO...
1. PROCESSING UNIT Processing Unit Accumulator Temporary Register FLAGs Arithmetic and logic Unit
1. PROCESSING UNIT  Accumulator : It is the main register of microprocessor directly connected with ALU. It is also calle...
1. PROCESSING UNIT  FLAGs : The Intel 8085 microprocessor contains five flip-flops to serve as status flags. The flip flo...
2. TIMING-CONTROL UNIT INTERNAL BUS INTERRUPT CONTROL SERIAL CONTROL ACCUMULAT OR TEMPORA RY REGISTER FLAG s A L U TIMING ...
2. TIMING-CONTROL UNIT Timing- Control Unit Clock GEN RESET DMA STATUS CONTROL WAIT SIGNAL
2. TIMING-CONTROL UNIT  It generates timing and control signals which are necessary for the execution of instructions.  ...
2. TIMING-CONTROL UNIT  It controls the entire operations of the microprocessor and peripherals connected to it. Thus it ...
3. REGISTER SETS & POINTER INTERNAL BUS INTERRUPT CONTROL SERIAL CONTROL ACCUMULAT OR TEMPORA RY REGISTER FLAG s A L U TIM...
3. REGISTER SETS & POINTER Register Sets & Pointer Accumulator Temporary Register General Purpose Register Stack Pointer P...
3. REGISTER SETS & POINTER  Register Sets : The 8085 has set of 8 register (8-Bit) and 2 memory pointers (16- Bit).  Th...
3. REGISTER SETS & POINTER  Pointers :  The pointers (stack pointer & program counter) are used to generate 16-Bit addre...
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MICROPROCESSOR - the unsung hero

47 views

Published on

our definition about microprocessor, Application of microprocessor, history of microprocessor development, moore's law, 3 key pillars of microprocessor architecture

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
47
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

MICROPROCESSOR - the unsung hero

  1. 1. MICROPROCESS OR “ THE UNSUNG HERO ” Vicky Mandavi | Kailash Sir | Verdhaman Technologies
  2. 2. CONTENTS  WHAT IS MICROPROCESSOR ?  EVOLUTION OF MICROPROCESSOR  MOORE’S LAW  3 KEY PILLAR’S OF MICROPROCESSOR ARCHITECTURE  THANK YOU
  3. 3. WHAT IS MICROPROCESSOR ? The microprocessor is one of the unsung heroes of the modern era.
  4. 4. EVOLUTION OF MICROPROCESSOR • Each year we benefit from faster and more efficient performance which improves not just computing, but also numerous fields from retail and industry to agriculture and vehicle safety.
  5. 5. PROCESSOR DATE OF LAUNCH CLOCK SPEED DATA BUS WIDTH ADDRESS BUS ADDRESABL E MEMORY SIZE 4004 1971 740 KHz 4-Bit 12 4 KB 8008 1972 800 KHz 8-Bit 14 16 KB 8080 1974 2 MHz 8-Bit 16 64 KB 8085 1976 3 MHz 8-Bit 16 64 KB 8086 1978 5 MHz 16-Bit 20 1 MB 80286 1982 16 MHz 16-Bit 24 16 MB 80386 1985 33 MHz 32-Bit 32 4 GB EVOLUTION OF MICROPROCESSOR
  6. 6. MOORE’S LAW • On 19 Apr, 1965, three years before cofounding intel, Gordon Moore predicted that transisters – the fundamental building blocks of microprocessor and digital age – would decrease in cost at an exponential rate and increase in performance. For the last 52 years, “moore’s law” and ever-tinier intel processors have been the invisible force behind amazing innovations that have transformed our world and our lives.
  7. 7. MOORE’S LAW • Many devices that people use daily are powered by microprocessors made of transistors. As these devices have decreased in cost and increased in performance and energy efficiency, thanks to moore’s law they have become an indispensible part of our life. Phones and Watches have become smart and cars have turned into roving computers. • Moore’s law is an aspiration, not a law of nature. It’s made possible by an army of people, pushing the fundamental laws of physics. Today intel factories produce over 10 billion transistors every second that power the amazing devices that serve the needs of billions of people
  8. 8. THREE KEY PILLAR’S OF MICROPROCESSOR ARCHITECTURE 1. Processing Unit 2. Timing-Control Unit 3. Register Sets & Pointer
  9. 9. 1. PROCESSING UNIT INTERNAL BUS INTERRUPT CONTROL SERIAL CONTROL ACCUMULAT OR TEMPORA RY REGISTER FLAG s A L U TIMING & CONTROL UNIT INSTRUCTION REGISTER INSTRUCTION DECODER AND MACHINE CYCLE ENCODING STACK POINTER (SP) PROGRAM COUNTER (PC) C H D ADDRESS BUFFER ADDRESS/DA TA BUFFER MULTIPLEX ER E B L ADDRESS INCREMENTER/DECREMENTER LATCH RES ET DMA STAT US CONTR OL WAIT SIGNAL Cloc k GEN X1 X2 Clock OUT Resetin HOLD HLDA S1 S0 ALE RD WR IO/M READY A15-8 AD7-0 INTA INTR RST5.5 RST6.5 RST7.5 TRAP SOD SID PROCESSI NG UNIT
  10. 10. 1. PROCESSING UNIT Processing Unit Accumulator Temporary Register FLAGs Arithmetic and logic Unit
  11. 11. 1. PROCESSING UNIT  Accumulator : It is the main register of microprocessor directly connected with ALU. It is also called register ‘A’. It is an 8-Bit Register. It is used in arithmetic and logic operations.  Temporary Register : It holds data during an arithmetic/logical operation. It is used by the microprocessor. It is not accessible to program.
  12. 12. 1. PROCESSING UNIT  FLAGs : The Intel 8085 microprocessor contains five flip-flops to serve as status flags. The flip flops are set or reset according to the conditions which arise during an arithmetic or logical operation.  ALU : It performs arithmetic (addition, subtraction, increment, decrement etc.) and logic (AND, OR, X-OR, Complement etc.) operation.
  13. 13. 2. TIMING-CONTROL UNIT INTERNAL BUS INTERRUPT CONTROL SERIAL CONTROL ACCUMULAT OR TEMPORA RY REGISTER FLAG s A L U TIMING & CONTROL UNIT INSTRUCTION REGISTER INSTRUCTION DECODER AND MACHINE CYCLE ENCODING STACK POINTER (SP) PROGRAM COUNTER (PC) C H D ADDRESS BUFFER ADDRESS/DA TA BUFFER MULTIPLEX ER E B L ADDRESS INCREMENTER/DECREMENTER LATCH RES ET DMA STAT US CONTR OL WAIT SIGNAL Cloc k GEN X1 X2 Clock OUT Resetin HOLD HLDA S1 S0 ALE RD WR IO/M READY A15-8 AD7-0 INTA INTR RST5.5 RST6.5 RST7.5 TRAP SOD SID TIMING- CONTROL UNIT
  14. 14. 2. TIMING-CONTROL UNIT Timing- Control Unit Clock GEN RESET DMA STATUS CONTROL WAIT SIGNAL
  15. 15. 2. TIMING-CONTROL UNIT  It generates timing and control signals which are necessary for the execution of instructions.  It controls data flow between CPU and peripherals (including memory).  It provides status, control and timing signals which are required for the operation of memory and I/O devices.
  16. 16. 2. TIMING-CONTROL UNIT  It controls the entire operations of the microprocessor and peripherals connected to it. Thus it is seen that the control unit of the CPU acts as the brain of the computer system.
  17. 17. 3. REGISTER SETS & POINTER INTERNAL BUS INTERRUPT CONTROL SERIAL CONTROL ACCUMULAT OR TEMPORA RY REGISTER FLAG s A L U TIMING & CONTROL UNIT INSTRUCTION REGISTER INSTRUCTION DECODER AND MACHINE CYCLE ENCODING STACK POINTER (SP) PROGRAM COUNTER (PC) C H D ADDRESS BUFFER ADDRESS/DA TA BUFFER MULTIPLEX ER E B L ADDRESS INCREMENTER/DECREMENTER LATCH RES ET DMA STAT US CONTR OL WAIT SIGNAL Cloc k GEN X1 X2 Clock OUT Resetin HOLD HLDA S1 S0 ALE RD WR IO/M READY A15-8 AD7-0 INTA INTR RST5.5 RST6.5 RST7.5 TRAP SOD SID STORAGE, POINTER & INTERFACE
  18. 18. 3. REGISTER SETS & POINTER Register Sets & Pointer Accumulator Temporary Register General Purpose Register Stack Pointer Program Counter Instruction Register Incrementer/ Decrementer address latch Status Flag Register
  19. 19. 3. REGISTER SETS & POINTER  Register Sets : The 8085 has set of 8 register (8-Bit) and 2 memory pointers (16- Bit).  The register ‘A’ and flag are directly connected with ALU, while General Purpose Registers (B,C,D,E,H,L) are indirectly connected through internal bus.
  20. 20. 3. REGISTER SETS & POINTER  Pointers :  The pointers (stack pointer & program counter) are used to generate 16-Bit address for selection of memory location.  The program counter generates address during execution of a program. It contains memory address (16-Bit) of the instruction that will be executed in the next step.  While stack pointer generates address during stack operation.
  21. 21. THANK YOU

×