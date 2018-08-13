-
Be the first to like this
Published on
In the late 19th century, the new nation-state of Italy was eager to join her European neighbors in creating an international empire, and her eyes turned toward Africa as a source of potential colonies. Securing a foothold in Eritrea on the Red Sea coast, the Italians quickly became embroiled in a shooting war with the Ethiopians. The war proved a disaster for the Italians, who suffered three major defeats against the forces of Emperor Menelik’s army, including a horrendous massacre at Adowa, the largest defeat of a colonial army prior to World War I. This book looks at the campaign with an emphasis on the colorful uniforms worn by both sides.
Author : Sean McLachlan
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Sean McLachlan ( 7✮ )
Link Download : https://tajosexponsev.blogspot.com/?book=1849084572
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment