Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
About Us Viavia is a group of product designers-turned-entrepreneurs who share a desire to make the versatile travel and l...
Travel gear Viavia creates impeccable and versatile Travel gear for carrying travel essentials like passport, debit/credit...
Gear pouch Looking for a travel gear pouch? Get yourself a Viavia pouch with a versatile, waterproof, and durable design t...
Contact Us 1064 E. 2100, S. #19 S.L.C.,UT 84106 Salt Lake City, Utah USA viaviatravelgear@gmail.com
Silicone wallet
Silicone wallet
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
57 views
Jun. 13, 2021

Silicone wallet

Made to perfection, the silicone wallet from Viavia is your go-to pouch for carrying essentials like passport, cards, money, etc. Explore Viavia.co to check this product online.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Silicone wallet

  1. 1. About Us Viavia is a group of product designers-turned-entrepreneurs who share a desire to make the versatile travel and lifestyle products out there. As we marshaled our thoughts in 2016 to bring our ideas to life, we created products with smart design and features for carrying travel accessories, such as makeup, passport, cards, coins, and more.
  2. 2. Travel gear Viavia creates impeccable and versatile Travel gear for carrying travel essentials like passport, debit/credit cards, money, maps, coins, etc. Shop viavia.co.
  3. 3. Gear pouch Looking for a travel gear pouch? Get yourself a Viavia pouch with a versatile, waterproof, and durable design to carry small-size travel accessories. Check viavia.co.
  4. 4. Contact Us 1064 E. 2100, S. #19 S.L.C.,UT 84106 Salt Lake City, Utah USA viaviatravelgear@gmail.com

×