Complete, labeled illustrations of the muscular system, including three views for most sections. This laminated guide is loaded with beautifully illustrated diagrams, clearly and concisely labeled for easy identification. Illustrations by award-winning medical illustrator Vince Perez. Guide includes detailed diagrams of: muscular system, deep muscles-front, and deep muscles-lateral, deep muscles-rear, muscles of the head, arm, leg, hand, and foot.

Click This Link To Download https://kopisusucoy.blogspot.ru/?book=1572224975

