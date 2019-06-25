Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[+] Client Education: Theory and Practice [READ] DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Downlaod Client Education: Theory and Prac...
Pages : 386 pagesq Publisher : Jones &Bartlett Publishersq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1284142639q ISBN-13 : 9781284142631q Desc...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [+] Client Education: Theory and Practice [READ]
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[+] Client Education: Theory and Practice [READ]

4 views

Published on

Downlaod Client Education: Theory and Practice (Mary A. Miller) Free Online

Published in: Healthcare
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[+] Client Education: Theory and Practice [READ]

  1. 1. [+] Client Education: Theory and Practice [READ] DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Downlaod Client Education: Theory and Practice (Mary A. Miller) Free Online Author : Mary A. Millerq
  2. 2. Pages : 386 pagesq Publisher : Jones &Bartlett Publishersq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1284142639q ISBN-13 : 9781284142631q Description Client Education: Theory and Practice, Third Edition teaches nursing students the important skills of patient education and health promotion. Using the Miller-Stoeckel Client Education Model as the organizing framework, this text emphasizes the importance of the Nurse-Client Relationship and focuses on the key role that nurses play in educating individuals, families and groups in clinical settings.Furthermore, it addresses the need for health education in nursing by covering the learning process and discussing the needs of clients across the age span. In addition, students will learn how to work with culturally diverse populations while faculty will benefit from tips on selecting the appropriate teaching strategies and materials as well as how to evaluate student progress using the client education plan.Key Features for Students and Faculty: New chapters: The Nurse Educator as Learner and Application of the Miller-Stoeckel Client Education ModelTemplate for client education planMiller- Stoeckel Client Education ModelNavigate Companion Website with narrated lecture slidesTest BankInstructor Resources: PowerPoint Slides [+] Client Education: Theory and Practice [READ]
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [+] Client Education: Theory and Practice [READ]
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!

×