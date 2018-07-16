=====<<>>=====

BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: [+]The best book of the month Broken Buildings, Busted Budgets: How to Fix America s Trillion-Dollar Construction Industry [NEWS]



Author: Barry B. Lepatner



publisher: Barry B. Lepatner



Book thickness: 398 p



Year of publication: 1980



Best Sellers Rank : #5



=====<<>>=====

BOOK DESCRIPTION :

Broken Buildings, Busted Budgets Presents the issues that underlie the construction industry s woes and provides tips for those in the business of building, including advice on the precise language owners should use during contract negotiations. download now : https://bokunohero098.blogspot.com/?book=0226472698

