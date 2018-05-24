[NEWS] Spider-Gwen Vol. 5: Gwenom by Jason Latour Full

Synnopsis :

What s the next evolutionary step for Gwen Stacy, Spider-Woman? Would you believe - Gwenom?! Gwen s life irrevocably changes as she bonds with her universe s version of the Venom symbiote. What does this change mean for her relationship with crime kingpin Matt Murdock? With her father? With...the Osborns?! Is any relationship in Gwen s life safe? It s Spider-Gwen like you ve never seen her before - and this time, there s no easy fix! The police and S.H.I.E.L.D. are after her - giving in to the symbiote s power may be her only hope! But is saving her skin worth losing herself? Because Venom has a way of turning spider-powered hosts against their allies - like Captain America! And when Cap comes calling to find out what s gotten into Gwen, a friendly check-in turns into a no-holds-barred back-alley brawl! Collecting SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #24-29. Rated T



Author : Jason Latour

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Jason Latour ( 6✮ )

Link Download : https://akuleadcoy.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1302907646

