Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Role Of RT In Gastric Cancer PRESENTER- DR MANAS DUBEY RADIATION ONCOLOGY HBCH, VARANASI
Introduction Fifth most common malignancy in the world, after cancers of the lung, breast, colorectum and prostate. More...
Contd… Unfortunately, despite these gains, about 70% of patients diagnosed with this disease will not be alive 5 years po...
Contd… (Globocan 2018)
India India falls under the low incidence category Second most common cause of cancer related deaths among Indian men an...
Contd… Worldwide, most of the countries show a steady decline On the contrary the projected incidence for India comparin...
ANATOMY Parts of stomach: ◦ Gastric cardia ◦ Fundus ◦ Body ◦ Pyloric canal The wall of the stomach has five layers: ◦ Muco...
CONTD… Regions of stomach and the probability of gastric carcinoma, according to the primary location: ◦ tumors arising fr...
Duration of symptoms is <3 months in almost 40% of patients and >1 year in 20%. Perez 6th edition
Physical examination ◦ Abdominal mass (epigastric or liver mass as well as a periumbilical node [i.e., Sister Mary Joseph ...
History and physical examination Complete blood count (CBC) and comprehensive metabolic panel Double contrast upper GI ser...
Endoscopy with direct visualization, cytology, and biopsy yields the diagnosis in ≥90% Diagnostic modality of choice Endos...
Chest, abdomen, pelvic CT with oral and intravenous contrast (preferably correlated with PET when PET is performed)- ◦ CT...
A: Double contrast Barium upper GI radiography B: Endoscopic ultrasonography C: CT scan abdomen D: Direct visualization en...
Primary tumor (T) TX Primary tumor cannot be assessed T0 No evidence of primary tumor Tis Carcinoma in situ: intraepitheli...
Regional lymph nodes (N) NX Regional lymph node(s) cannot be assessed N0 No regional lymph node metastasis N1 Metastasis i...
Stage T N M 0 Tis N0 M0 IA T1 N0 M0 IB T2 N0 M0 T1 N1 M0 IIA T3 N0 M0 T2 N1 M0 T1 N2 M0 IIB T4a N0 M0 T3 N1 M0 T2 N2 M0 T1...
IIIA T4a N1 M0 T3 N2 M0 T2 N3 M0 IIIB T4b N0 M0 T4b N1 M0 T4a N2 M0 T3 N3 M0 IIIC T4b N2 M0 T4b N3 M0 T4a N3 M0 IV Any T A...
Clinical stage classification- Groups Stage Localized cancer cTis or cT1a Locoregional advanced cT1b-cT4a M0 Metastatic cT...
Historical Management of Gastric Cancer and the Role of Radiotherapy
Contd… Proven curative intervention for gastric cancer is radical surgery.  Following surgical resection, both local and...
Statio ns 1,3,5 Perigastric lymph nodes along lesser curvature 2,4,6 Perigastric lymph nodes along greater curvature 7 Lef...
D0 dissection → inadequate dissection of N1 lymphatics D1 dissection → complete dissection of N1 lymphatics (LN next to st...
Recurrence After Surgery:
SURGERY ALONE IS NOT ENOUGH
CONTD.. High rates of local and regional failure Basis for Addition of Radiation Therapy both with and without chemotherap...
Early trials n MS 5 YR OS p LRR p MS- Median survival LRR- Locoregional recurrence
CONTD… n MS 5 YR OS p LRR p
British Stomach Cancer Group Randomized patients to observation, adjuvant radiotherapy, or adjuvant chemotherapy following...
Randomized trial – In China Evaluated the role of neoadjuvant radiotherapy prior to radical resection for adenocarcinoma ...
556 patients IB-IV M0 adenocarcinoma of the stomach or gastroesophageal junction were randomized to adjuvant CRT vs. obs...
R A N D O M I S E Eligibility: Resected Stage IB- IV M0 Gastric or gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma 5FU/LV OBSERVATION 5FU/...
Results Smalley S R et al. JCO 2012 Initial Results (4 year f/u) ◦ Median OS 39 vs. 27 m.o. ◦ 3-yr OS 50% vs 41% ◦ 3-yr RF...
Updated Analysis of SOWG – Directed Intergroup 0116 Trial
Conclusion This study established postoperative chemo- radiotherapy as a standard of care for patients with resected gastr...
Criticism of INT 0116 Trial Toxicity rates were significantly higher in patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy Limited ex...
CONTD.. To address this shortcoming, the Korean randomized phase III ARTIST trial evaluated adjuvant chemoradiotherapy in ...
ARTIST -I
ARTIST I (Contd..) Rth- Radiotherapy
Improved DFS in Lymph node positive patients.
CONTD.. The median follow-up was 5 years, after which time there were no significant differences in disease- free surviva...
ARTIST Trial - 7 year update
Recurrence-Free Survival P=0.029 Post-Operative Chemo vs Chemoradiation: Nanjing University • 380 patients • Randomized tr...
Stahl M et al. JCO 2009;27:851-856 ©2009 by American Society of Clinical Oncology Preoperative Chemotherapy vs Chemoradiat...
Huang Y-Y, Yang Q, Zhou S-W, Wei Y, Chen Y-X, et al. (2013) Postoperative Chemoradiotherapy versus Postoperative Chemother...
Results Conclusion- Post op Chemoradiotherapy Improve Locoregional recurrence free survival and Disease free survival
Who Benefits of Adjuvant Radiation Therapy?
Adjuvant RT provides - 20% improvement in both DFS and OS Overall survival DFS
Who Benefits of Adjuvant Radiation Therapy? R1/R2 Resection Intestinal Type histology Incomplete Nodal Dissection Positive...
CONT…. Differences in the histology (diffuse vs. intestinal), tumor location (proximal vs. distal), environmental exposur...
What NCCN Guidelines say
Indian Scenario
Chopra S, Agarwal A, Engineer R, Dora T, Thomas B, Sonawone S, et al. Intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) is not ...
Contd… CRT Compliance of almost 95% suggesting feasibility in Indian patients The use of adjuvant chemoradiation leads t...
Study from Tata Memorial Centre revealed only 64% compliance to preoperative and adjuvant chemotherapy within Indian setti...
Summary Clinical trials are crucial Radiation therapy is appealing in improving local control and DFS among patients wit...
Contd…. Neo adjuvant Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy and Targeted therapy is yet to be effciently used in India as there is la...
Contd… The presentation of gastric cancer is usually advanced in Indian scenario Contribution of the Indian scientific f...
? Role of Post op ChemoRadiatio n therapy vs Chemotherapy (CRITICS/ARTIST 2)
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer

34 views

Published on

Radiation Therapy in Carcinoma Stomach

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Role of Radiation Therapy in gastric cancer

  1. 1. Role Of RT In Gastric Cancer PRESENTER- DR MANAS DUBEY RADIATION ONCOLOGY HBCH, VARANASI
  2. 2. Introduction Fifth most common malignancy in the world, after cancers of the lung, breast, colorectum and prostate. More than 70% of cases occur in developing countries Men : Women=2:1. 5-year relative survival for all patients has doubled since the mid- 1970s
  3. 3. Contd… Unfortunately, despite these gains, about 70% of patients diagnosed with this disease will not be alive 5 years post diagnosis. Even for patients who present with localized disease without regional lymph node metastasis, the 5-year relative survival rate is an unsatisfactory 64%
  4. 4. Contd… (Globocan 2018)
  5. 5. India India falls under the low incidence category Second most common cause of cancer related deaths among Indian men and women in the age between 15 and 44 Majority, present at an advanced stage at the time of first presentation As per NCRP 2013, Aizawl in the state of Mizoram has recorded the highest incidence in the country followed by Tamil nadu.
  6. 6. Contd… Worldwide, most of the countries show a steady decline On the contrary the projected incidence for India comparing 2015 and 2020 is on the increasing trend. The number of new gastric cancer in India is approximately 34,000 which is expected to go up to 50,000 annually in the year 2020.
  7. 7. ANATOMY Parts of stomach: ◦ Gastric cardia ◦ Fundus ◦ Body ◦ Pyloric canal The wall of the stomach has five layers: ◦ Mucosa ◦ Submucosa ◦ Muscular layer ◦ outer longitudinal layer ◦ middle circular layer ◦ inner oblique layer ◦ Subserosa ◦ Serosa Perez 6th edition
  8. 8. CONTD… Regions of stomach and the probability of gastric carcinoma, according to the primary location: ◦ tumors arising from gastroesophageal junction, cardia, and fundus account for ~35% ◦ from the body, ~25% ◦ from antrum and distal stomach, ~40% Perez 6th edition Recent trends- Anatomic shifts has occurred as Gastric cardia has become more prevalent while the incidence of distal Cancers has decreased
  9. 9. Duration of symptoms is <3 months in almost 40% of patients and >1 year in 20%. Perez 6th edition
  10. 10. Physical examination ◦ Abdominal mass (epigastric or liver mass as well as a periumbilical node [i.e., Sister Mary Joseph node]) ◦ Palpable left supraclavicular nodes (i.e., Virchow’s node) ◦ Rectal shelf (representing peritoneal seeding [i.e., Blumer’s shelf]). th
  11. 11. History and physical examination Complete blood count (CBC) and comprehensive metabolic panel Double contrast upper GI series And Barium swallow ◦ 75% accuracy DIAGNOSTIC WORKUP Proximal GC Distal GC Perez 6th edition
  12. 12. Endoscopy with direct visualization, cytology, and biopsy yields the diagnosis in ≥90% Diagnostic modality of choice Endoscopic mucosal resection Endoscopic ultrasound(EUS) T depth of invasion: the accuracy 70%-90% N metastasis of lymph node:50%-90% Upper GI endoscopy and biopsy NCCN ver 2019
  13. 13. Chest, abdomen, pelvic CT with oral and intravenous contrast (preferably correlated with PET when PET is performed)- ◦ CT scan has accuracy of 43 to 82 %. Combined PET/CT has higher accuracy than in preoperative staging 68%than PET (47%) or CT alone (53%) Laparoscopic staging along with peritoneal washings for cytology to detect occult metastasis. NCCN ver.2019
  14. 14. A: Double contrast Barium upper GI radiography B: Endoscopic ultrasonography C: CT scan abdomen D: Direct visualization endoscopy
  15. 15. Primary tumor (T) TX Primary tumor cannot be assessed T0 No evidence of primary tumor Tis Carcinoma in situ: intraepithelial tumor without invasion of the lamina propria T1 Tumor invades lamina propria, muscularis mucosae, or submucosa T1a Tumor invades lamina propria or muscularis mucosae T1b Tumor invades submucosa T2 Tumor invades muscularis propria T3 Tumor penetrates subserosal connective tissue without invasion of visceral peritoneum or adjacent structures T4 Tumor invades serosa (visceral peritoneum) or adjacent structures T4a Tumor invades serosa (visceral peritoneum) T4b Tumor invades adjacent structures AJCC STAGING (8th edition) NCCN ver 2019
  16. 16. Regional lymph nodes (N) NX Regional lymph node(s) cannot be assessed N0 No regional lymph node metastasis N1 Metastasis in 1-2 regional lymph nodes N2 Metastasis in 3-6 regional lymph nodes N3 Metastasis in seven or more regional lymph nodes N3a Metastasis in 7-15 regional lymph nodes N3b Metastasis in 16 or more regional lymph nodes Distant metastasis (M) M0 No distant metastasis M1 Distant metastasis NCCN ver 2019
  17. 17. Stage T N M 0 Tis N0 M0 IA T1 N0 M0 IB T2 N0 M0 T1 N1 M0 IIA T3 N0 M0 T2 N1 M0 T1 N2 M0 IIB T4a N0 M0 T3 N1 M0 T2 N2 M0 T1 N3 M0 NCCN ver 2019
  18. 18. IIIA T4a N1 M0 T3 N2 M0 T2 N3 M0 IIIB T4b N0 M0 T4b N1 M0 T4a N2 M0 T3 N3 M0 IIIC T4b N2 M0 T4b N3 M0 T4a N3 M0 IV Any T Any N M1 NCCN ver 2019
  19. 19. Clinical stage classification- Groups Stage Localized cancer cTis or cT1a Locoregional advanced cT1b-cT4a M0 Metastatic cT4b, M1
  20. 20. Historical Management of Gastric Cancer and the Role of Radiotherapy
  21. 21. Contd… Proven curative intervention for gastric cancer is radical surgery.  Following surgical resection, both local and distant recurrences are common, indicating the importance of both local and systemic treatment
  22. 22. Statio ns 1,3,5 Perigastric lymph nodes along lesser curvature 2,4,6 Perigastric lymph nodes along greater curvature 7 Left gastric artery 8 Common hepatic artery 9 Celiac artery 10,11 Splenic artery Para-aortic Guidelines For Pathological Examination And Evaluation Of Lymph Node Stations That Surround The Stomach N1 N2 N3and N4
  23. 23. D0 dissection → inadequate dissection of N1 lymphatics D1 dissection → complete dissection of N1 lymphatics (LN next to stomach) D2 dissection → complete dissection of N1+N2 lymphatics (N1 + celiac axis LN) ◦ Standard treatment recommended for curable gastric cancer. D3 dissection → complete dissection of N1+N2+N3 lymphatics A retrospective analysis of 1377 patients diagnosed with advanced gastric cancer in SEER database has shown that more extensive lymph node dissection and analysis influences survival in patients with advanced gastric cancer. NCCN ver 2019 The role of extended lymphadenectomy in the treatment of gastric cancer remains controversial
  24. 24. Recurrence After Surgery:
  25. 25. SURGERY ALONE IS NOT ENOUGH
  26. 26. CONTD.. High rates of local and regional failure Basis for Addition of Radiation Therapy both with and without chemotherapy as an adjuvant treatment
  27. 27. Early trials n MS 5 YR OS p LRR p MS- Median survival LRR- Locoregional recurrence
  28. 28. CONTD… n MS 5 YR OS p LRR p
  29. 29. British Stomach Cancer Group Randomized patients to observation, adjuvant radiotherapy, or adjuvant chemotherapy following surgical resection—failed to demonstrate an overall survival (OS) benefit 5-year OS was only about 17% in any treatment group However, there was a large reduction in LRR with the addition of adjuvant therapy to surgery Radiotherapy in particular decreased the LRR from 27% to just 10%
  30. 30. Randomized trial – In China Evaluated the role of neoadjuvant radiotherapy prior to radical resection for adenocarcinoma of the gastric cardia Surgery alone vs Preop Rt + Surgery Dose of 40 gray (Gy) to the gastric cardia, gastroesophageal junction, and limited regional lymph nodes. Significant OS advantage (absolute risk reduction of approximately 10% at 5 years) was noted in the group receiving the neoadjuvant radiotherapy).
  31. 31. 556 patients IB-IV M0 adenocarcinoma of the stomach or gastroesophageal junction were randomized to adjuvant CRT vs. observation following complete resection The adjuvant treatment was 425 mg/m2 of fluorouracil plus 20 mg/m2 of leucovorin (LV) for 5 days, followed by 45 Gy of radiation at 1.8 Gy/day, given 5 days/week for 5 week. One month after completion of RT, two additional cycles of 5-FU and leucovorin were delivered. Intergroup: INT 0116, 2001
  32. 32. R A N D O M I S E Eligibility: Resected Stage IB- IV M0 Gastric or gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma 5FU/LV OBSERVATION 5FU/LV RADIATION 5FU/LV 4,500 cGy 5FU/LV x 2 Intergroup Study INT-0116 Study design Macdonald et al. NEJM, 345 (10): 725,2001
  33. 33. Results Smalley S R et al. JCO 2012 Initial Results (4 year f/u) ◦ Median OS 39 vs. 27 m.o. ◦ 3-yr OS 50% vs 41% ◦ 3-yr RFS 48% vs 31% Updated Results (> 10 year f/u) ◦ HR for OS 1.32 ◦ HR for RFS 1.51 Macdonald et.al NEJM 2001 P = 0.0046 P < 0 .001
  34. 34. Updated Analysis of SOWG – Directed Intergroup 0116 Trial
  35. 35. Conclusion This study established postoperative chemo- radiotherapy as a standard of care for patients with resected gastric cancer with high risk for locoregional failure.
  36. 36. Criticism of INT 0116 Trial Toxicity rates were significantly higher in patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy Limited extent of lymph node dissection performed
  37. 37. CONTD.. To address this shortcoming, the Korean randomized phase III ARTIST trial evaluated adjuvant chemoradiotherapy in patients with pathologic AJCC seventh edition stage IB-IIIC who had undergone R0 resection with full D2 lymphadenectomy.
  38. 38. ARTIST -I
  39. 39. ARTIST I (Contd..) Rth- Radiotherapy
  40. 40. Improved DFS in Lymph node positive patients.
  41. 41. CONTD.. The median follow-up was 5 years, after which time there were no significant differences in disease- free survival (DFS) or OS. There was a trend toward improved DFS following the use of chemoradiotherapy (hazard ratio, 0.74; P = .09), which was the primary endpoint of the trial Posthoc analyses revealed statistically significant DFS benefits for those patients with either node- positive disease or intestinal-type histology
  42. 42. ARTIST Trial - 7 year update
  43. 43. Recurrence-Free Survival P=0.029 Post-Operative Chemo vs Chemoradiation: Nanjing University • 380 patients • Randomized trial • All D2 gastrectomy • ~10% GE junction Postoperative adjuvant 5FU-LV ± IMRT • Improved RFS with IMRT (50 vs 32 mo) • No difference in OS Zhu et al. Radiother Oncol 104 (2012)
  44. 44. Stahl M et al. JCO 2009;27:851-856 ©2009 by American Society of Clinical Oncology Preoperative Chemotherapy vs Chemoradiation GEJ ACa Overall survival (intent to treat). Arm A, n = 59 (chemotherapy and surgery): median survival time 21.1 months, 3-year survival rate 27.7%. Arm B, n = 60 (chemoradiotherapy and surgery): median survival time 33.1 months, 3-year survival rate 47.7%.
  45. 45. Huang Y-Y, Yang Q, Zhou S-W, Wei Y, Chen Y-X, et al. (2013) Postoperative Chemoradiotherapy versus Postoperative Chemotherapy for Completely Resected Gastric Cancer with D2 Lymphadenectomy: A Meta- Analysis. PLoS ONE 8(7): e68939.
  46. 46. Results Conclusion- Post op Chemoradiotherapy Improve Locoregional recurrence free survival and Disease free survival
  47. 47. Who Benefits of Adjuvant Radiation Therapy?
  48. 48. Adjuvant RT provides - 20% improvement in both DFS and OS Overall survival DFS
  49. 49. Who Benefits of Adjuvant Radiation Therapy? R1/R2 Resection Intestinal Type histology Incomplete Nodal Dissection Positive Nodal Disease RADIATION THERAPY
  50. 50. CONT…. Differences in the histology (diffuse vs. intestinal), tumor location (proximal vs. distal), environmental exposures Higher incidence of gastric cancer in the East has led to screening programs, and leading to an earlier stage at presentation Extended lymph node dissection is routinely practiced in the Asian countries different adjuvant therapeutic regimens
  51. 51. What NCCN Guidelines say
  52. 52. Indian Scenario
  53. 53. Chopra S, Agarwal A, Engineer R, Dora T, Thomas B, Sonawone S, et al. Intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) is not superior to three-dimensional conformal radiation (3DCRT) for adjuvant gastric radiation: A matched pair analysis. J Cancer Res Ther 2015;11:623-9.
  54. 54. Contd… CRT Compliance of almost 95% suggesting feasibility in Indian patients The use of adjuvant chemoradiation leads to 38% 3-year survival.
  55. 55. Study from Tata Memorial Centre revealed only 64% compliance to preoperative and adjuvant chemotherapy within Indian setting
  56. 56. Summary Clinical trials are crucial Radiation therapy is appealing in improving local control and DFS among patients with LNs +ve. Postoperative CRT recommended in R1 or R2 resection In R0 resection with pT2N0 with high risk features – Poorly diff, LVI, Neural Invasion, age,<50 yrs, <D2 dissection. Pt3-t4, any N or pT, N+ Tumors who received less than D2 dissection.
  57. 57. Contd…. Neo adjuvant Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy and Targeted therapy is yet to be effciently used in India as there is lack of data in our registries The contribution of the Indian scientific fraternity to the world medical literature for gastric cancer is sparse and it is clear that a lot more is to be done
  58. 58. Contd… The presentation of gastric cancer is usually advanced in Indian scenario Contribution of the Indian scientific fraternity to the world medical literature for gastric cancer, it is clear that a lot more is to be done;
  59. 59. ? Role of Post op ChemoRadiatio n therapy vs Chemotherapy (CRITICS/ARTIST 2)

×