

Copy link to download this book  https://greatfull.fileoz.club/1284144186 Legal and Ethical Issues for Health Professionals,⚡ Fifth Edition is a concise and practical guide to legal and ethical dilemmas facing healthcare professionals in the real-world today. Thoroughly updated and featuring new case studies,⚡ this dynamic text will help students to better understand the issues they will face on the job and the implications in the legal arena. With contemporary topics,⚡ real-world examples,⚡ and accessible language,⚡ this comprehensive text offers students an applied perspective and the opportunity to develop critical thinking skills. Legal and Ethical Issues for Health Professionals provides an effective transition from the classroom to the reality of a clinical environment.