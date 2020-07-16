Maleza parasitIcas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
4 1 INTRODUCCIÓN. Un parasito es un depredador muy especializado, cuya acción expoliadora no causa la muerte del hospedero...
5 2 MARCO TEÓRICO 2.1 Especie Cuscuta Taxonomía Reino: Plantae División: Magnoliophyta Clase: Magnoliopsida Orden: Solanal...
6 ha sido infestado por las parásitas, el problema de Cuscuta puede renovarse cada año y durante mucho tiempo, aún sin pro...
7 aplicación de estiércol de animales que han comido heno o forraje contaminado con semillas de la parásita. (FAO, 2014) 2...
8 Son parásitas de la raíz, que no contienen clorofila, que invaden el tejido radical del hospedero con la ayuda de hausto...
9 2.2.3 Manejo y control Hasta ahora no se han encontrado medios de control que sean tanto eficaces como económicos. Bajo ...
10 las cuales están adheridas a través de raíces especializadas llamadas haustorios. Todo el material que se traslada desd...
11 2.16.3 Manejo y control A pesar de un incremento considerable en la conciencia sobre el problema de Striga, especialmen...
12 Al rededor del mundo se han introducido varios cultivos resistentes a herbicidas, en el manejo agrícola puede facilitar...
  1. 1. 1 UNIVERSIDAD LAICA ELOY ALFARO DE MANABÍ EXTENSIÓN “EL CARMEN” CARRERA EN INGENIERÍA AGROPECUARIA NOMBRE Alcívar Tuárez Diana Marian Andrade Mendoza Erick Steven Arteaga Gómez Nicole Dayanne Arteaga Zambrano Steven Antonio Carvajal Salazar Carlos Andrés Cedeño Párraga Jean Pierre Conforme Rivas Carlos Stip DOCENTE Ing. Verónica Taipe Taipe CATEDRA Maleza EL CARMEN, 14 DE JUNIO DEL 2020
  2. 2. 2 ÍNDICE 1 INTRODUCCIÓN..........................................................................................................4 2 MARCO TEÓRICO .......................................................................................................5 2.1 Especie Cuscuta..................................................................................................... 5 2.1.1 Caracterización ................................................................................................ 5 2.1.2 Importancia. ..................................................................................................... 6 2.1.3 Métodos de control .......................................................................................... 6 2.1.4 Hospederos ...................................................................................................... 7 2.2 Especie Orobanche................................................................................................. 7 2.2.1 Caracterización botánica.................................................................................. 7 2.2.2 Importancia. ..................................................................................................... 8 2.2.3 Manejo y control.............................................................................................. 9 2.3 Especies de Striga................................................................................................... 9 2.4 Taxonomía .............................................................................................................. 9 2.5 Reino:...................................................................................................................... 9 2.6 Plantae..................................................................................................................... 9 2.7 División: ................................................................................................................. 9 2.8 Magnoliophyta........................................................................................................ 9 2.9 Clase: ...................................................................................................................... 9 2.10 Magnoliopsida ...................................................................................................... 9 2.11 Subclase:............................................................................................................... 9 2.12 Asteridae ............................................................................................................... 9
  3. 3. 3 2.13 Orden: ................................................................................................................... 9 2.14 Lamiales................................................................................................................ 9 2.15 Familia:................................................................................................................. 9 2.16 Orobanchaceae...................................................................................................... 9 2.16.1 Caracterización .............................................................................................. 9 2.16.2 Importancia .................................................................................................. 10 2.16.3 Manejo y control.......................................................................................... 11 3 CONCLUSIONES........................................................................................................11 4 RECOMENDACIONES...............................................................................................11 5 Bibliografía ...................................................................................................................12
  4. 4. 4 1 INTRODUCCIÓN. Un parasito es un depredador muy especializado, cuya acción expoliadora no causa la muerte del hospedero, es decir, de la especie de la que toma el alimento. En el caso de las plantas parasitas, estas derivan al menos parte de sus nutrientes del tejido de la otra planta de la que se adhiere a partir de estructuras especializadas llamadas haustorios. Parasito y hospedero han adquirido una serie de adaptaciones mutuas, que estabilizan la interacción (LinkedIn SlideShare, 2014). Las malezas parásitas de las familias de las Orobancáceas (Aeginetia spp., Orobanche spp., orobanca) y de las Escrofulariáceas (Alectra spp., Striga spp., escoba de bruja) son consideradas como las plagas agrícolas más serias y de mayor importancia económica en muchas partes del mundo. El género Striga comprende cerca de 40 especies, 11 de las cuales son parásitas de cultivos agrícolas. El género Orobanche tiene más de 100 especies de las cuales siete tienen importancia económica (FAO, 2004). Las plantas parasitarias, como el forraje, no pueden vivir solas generando energía a través de la fotosíntesis. En su lugar, utilizan estructuras llamadas haustoria para aprovechar el suministro de agua y nutrientes de una planta huésped
  5. 5. 5 2 MARCO TEÓRICO 2.1 Especie Cuscuta Taxonomía Reino: Plantae División: Magnoliophyta Clase: Magnoliopsida Orden: Solanales Familia: Convolvulaceae 2.1.1 Caracterización Las especies de Cuscuta son parásitos de las partes aéreas de otras plantas, incluyendo muchas especies cultivables. El género, que comprende alrededor de 150 especies, a veces es ubicado en la familia Convolvulaceae y ocasionalmente en su propia familia Cuscutaceae. El número de especies que se presentan sobre los cultivos es alrededor de unos 14, entre los cuales C. campestris es el más ampliamente propagado y agresivo. La identificación es difícil, la que depende de las características de la inflorescencia y la flor, especialmente el estilo y el estigma. (FAO) Son plantas parásitas cuyos haustorios se fijan a los tallos u hojas de las plantas hospedantes. El rango de hospedante es amplio (Labrada, 2015) Cuscuta desarrolla racimos de flores que pueden ser blancas, rosadas o amarillentas. Como las semillas de Cuscuta pierden gradualmente su latencia con el tiempo en la medida que su tegumento se hace permeable al oxígeno y al agua, algunas semillas siempre serán capaces de germinar bajo condiciones favorables. Una vez que un campo
  6. 6. 6 ha sido infestado por las parásitas, el problema de Cuscuta puede renovarse cada año y durante mucho tiempo, aún sin producirse nuevas semillas. (FAO, 2014) 2.1.2 Importancia. El género Cuscuta tiene una distribución cosmopolita. Las especies se presentan esporádicamente a través de los trópicos húmedos y están ampliamente propagadas en el subtropical semiárido y las áreas templadas donde los cultivos son más frecuentemente atacados. En India, la especie más común es Cuscuta reflexa Roxb., plaga frecuente de los árboles y arbustos ornamentales, incluyendo al café y los cítricos, así como de plantas herbáceas. Cuscuta chinensis Lam. También aparece como un problema en un grupo de cultivos en India, incluyendo la alfalfa y varias hortalizas, pero C. campestris Yunck., de Norte América, es el principal problema en la mayoría de las regiones, que aparece atacando un amplio rango de hospederos que incluye a la alfalfa, la remolacha azucarera, las hortalizas y a veces arbustos, tales como el café. Cuscuta spp. No sólo reducen el rendimiento y calidad del cultivo, sino también interfieren en la cosecha mecanizada y elevan el costo de la limpieza de la semilla. Las semillas de Cuscuta están totalmente prohibidas al resultar impureza en las semillas agrícolas y el forraje del ganado y están declaradas como malezas nocivas en muchas regiones del mundo. (FAO, 2014) 2.1.3 Métodos de control El principal medio de diseminación hacia áreas nuevas es mediante las actividades humanas. Cuscuta se puede propagar de una finca o predio a otra mediante la labranza o la cosecha de un campo infestado de sus semillas y moviendo los equipos hacia otra finca sin limpiarlos minuciosamente. Los campos se pueden infestar de Cuscuta a través de la
  7. 7. 7 aplicación de estiércol de animales que han comido heno o forraje contaminado con semillas de la parásita. (FAO, 2014) 2.1.4 Hospederos La cuscuta posee una gran cantidad de plantas que pueden ser hospederas. El rango de hospederos comprende una gran cantidad de especies cultivadas, malezas y algunas especies de la flora silvestre, la mayoría de ellas, dentro de las dicotiledóneas. En Chile, ha sido calificada como la maleza parásita más importante para la remolacha azucarera tomate y especies forrajeras como alfalfa y trébol rosado. En forma más aislada, ha sido reportada en cultivos de viñas, tabaco, papa, pimiento, cebolla, garbanzo, lechuga, espinaca y algunas cucurbitáceas. También ha sido vista atacando cítricos como limonero y naranjo. En malezas como hinojo, sanguinaria y quingüilla se han descrito fuertes ataques. (L, 2012) 2.2 Especie Orobanche Taxonomía Reino: Plantae División: Magnoliophyta Clase: Magnoliopsida Orden: Lamiales Familia: Orobanchaceae 2.2.1 Caracterización botánica Plantas perennes posiblemente de vida corta o, a veces, anuales. Tallo erecto, a veces hinchado en la base, por lo general con pelos glandíferos. Hojas numerosas, a veces imbricadas cerca de la base. Inflorescencia en espiga o racimo terminal. (CXLIX. OROBANCHACEAE, 2014)
  8. 8. 8 Son parásitas de la raíz, que no contienen clorofila, que invaden el tejido radical del hospedero con la ayuda de haustorios para absorber el agua y los nutrientes, casi exclusivamente de plantas hospedantes de hoja ancha. De las más de cien especies en el género Orobanche (Orobanchaceae) sólo unas pocas poseen importancia económica como malezas. (FAO, 2004) Especies Características Hospederas Orobanche aegyptiaca Pers. ramificado hasta 40 cm tomate, papa, lenteja, repollo Orobanche ramosa L. ramificado hasta 40 cm Tomate, tabaco, papa, berenjena, repollo, cañamo, mostaza. Orobanche crenata Forsk. ramificado hasta 1.3 m habas, lenteja, garbanzo, arveja, guisantes, apio, zanahoria Orobanche minor Sm. ramificado 10 a 50 cm alfalfa, trébol Orobanche cernua Loefl. ramificado hasta 40 cm tomate, berenjena, papa Orobanche cumana Wallr. ramificado hasta 40 cm girasol Orobanche foetida Poir. ramificado hasta 50 cm alfalfa, trébol, habas 2.2.2 Importancia. Cada especie está ampliamente propagada, por ejemplo O. cernua desde el Atlántico hasta China, O. minor desde Cabo Verde a través de Europa y el norte de Africa hacia el este hasta el Cáucaso y hacia el sur hasta Mozambique. El comercio y el turismo internacional han ayudado a dispersar las semillas. Las especies de Orobanche encontradas en zonas meridionales al ecuador son generalmente especies introducidas, p.ej. O minor en Africa Oriental y Nueva Zelandia, O. cernua en Australia Occidental y O. mutelii (variante de O. ramosa) en Sudáfrica. Junto a cultivos como el cáñamo o sisal, el tabaco y el trébol, O. minor y O. ramosa fueron diseminadas en Norteamérica. Orobanche spp. Están actualmente reportados en más de 50 países
  9. 9. 9 2.2.3 Manejo y control Hasta ahora no se han encontrado medios de control que sean tanto eficaces como económicos. Bajo sistemas de cultivo de bajos insumos, que son típicos de las regiones infestadas, las medidas químicas y físicas más efectivas, pero a la vez costosas, que incluyen la fumigación y la solarización, pueden no estar al alcance de los agricultores. Los métodos culturales, incluyendo la siembra tardía, el uso de cultivos de trampa y captura, el arranque manual son opciones menos costosas para reducir los niveles de la parásita en el suelo y las pérdidas de rendimiento de los cultivos. 2.3 Especies de Striga 2.4 Taxonomía 2.5 Reino: 2.6 Plantae 2.7 División: 2.8 Magnoliophyta 2.9 Clase: 2.10 Magnoliopsida 2.11 Subclase: 2.12 Asteridae 2.13 Orden: 2.14 Lamiales 2.15 Familia: 2.16 Orobanchaceae 2.16.1 Caracterización A pesar de tener una distribución predominantemente africana es un género que influye mucho en la economía agrícola mundial, ya que parasita cultivos de gran importancia, como el tabaco (TORRES, 1993) Las especies de Striga son parásitas de la raíz. Ellas son plantas verdes, capaces de fotosintetizar, pero que obtienen la mayoría de sus nutrientes de las plantas hospederas a
  10. 10. 10 las cuales están adheridas a través de raíces especializadas llamadas haustorios. Todo el material que se traslada desde el hospedero hacia la parásita tiene que pasar a través del haustorio, que es el puente fisiológico y morfológico, y la característica sobresaliente de todas las angiospermas parasíticas. Como parásitos, las especies Striga poseen una fisiologá a altamente especializada, con un complejo proceso de germinación que comprende la comunicación química entre el hospedero y la parásita, además de un sistema altamente adaptado para la extracción y metabolismo eficiente de los productos tomados del hospedero. Como malezas estas plantas tienen la habilidad de invadir nuevas áreas, reproducirse rápidamente y ser variables. 2.16.2 Importancia El género es principalmente africano en su distribución. Sin embargo, Striga spp. Se encuentran también en India, China y el Sudeste Asiático. Dos especies se han introducido en el Nuevo Mundo. La especie más significativa a nivel mundial es la S. hermonthica, que se encuentra a lo largo de las regiones semiáridas del Este y el Oeste Africano y en la parte sureña de la Península Arábica. Esta especie ataca los cultivos de cereales de subsistencia más importantes de estas áreas, incluyendo mijo perla, sorgo, maíz y arroz; también caña de azúcar y otros cereales. S. hermonthica difiere de la mayoría de las otras especies de Striga en que es una planta de polinización cruzada, por lo tanto requiere de un insecto vector para la producción de semillas (Musselman et al. 1991). Esto significa que puede existir gran variabilidad inherente dentro de una sola población. Otras Striga son autopolinizadas y grandes poblaciones pueden ser genéticamente uniformes.
  11. 11. 11 2.16.3 Manejo y control A pesar de un incremento considerable en la conciencia sobre el problema de Striga, especialmente en África, poco progreso sustancial ha habido en la reducción de los daños de estas malezas. Esto se debe al hecho que las personas más afectadas son los agricultores de subsistencia, pequeños agricultores. La FAO ha desarrollado paquetes para su control, pero estos incluyen el uso de herbicidas, equipos de aplicación y entrenamiento. Como la mayor parte del impacto de Striga es sobre el agricultor pequeño, se ha enfatizado en el desarrollo de variedades de cereales y caupí resistentes al Striga de forma tal que no se requieran insumos para el agricultor. (FAO, 2004) 3 CONCLUSIONES. En la actualidad las malezas parasitarias se han convertido en un verdadero problema para el crecimiento de los cultivos, ya que ocasiona grandes pérdidas en la cosecha y reduce la calidad de la producción obtenida. Estas malezas compiten fuertemente con las plantas cultivadas por agua, luz, nutrientes y también lixivian sustancias nocivas que resultan ser muy toxicas para las plantas. 4 RECOMENDACIONES. Los nuevos métodos de control de las malezas parasitarias deben ser accesibles a los pequeños productores, ya que ellos necesitan reducir la infestación de este tipo de malezas y aumentar la producción agrícola. Al momento de erradicar las malezas parasitarias existentes en el cultivo, es recomendable utilizar productos que no afecten tanto al suelo como a la planta, sino enfocándose solo a la maleza.
  12. 12. 12 Al rededor del mundo se han introducido varios cultivos resistentes a herbicidas, en el manejo agrícola puede facilitar el uso de herbicidas menos tóxicos y mejorar la efectividad de los costos y rentabilidad del control de estas malezas parasitarias. Las investigaciones en malezas parasitarias deben realizarse tanto en el área de agricultores como en estaciones experimentales, así se podrá medir el efecto de ciertos productos químicos en dichas malezas sin afectar al medio ambiente. 5 Bibliografía CXLIX. OROBANCHACEAE. (2014). Obtenido de http://www.floraiberica.es/floraiberica/texto/pdfs/14_05%20orobanche.pdf FAO. (2004). Progresos en el manejo de malezas parásitas . Obtenido de http://www.fao.org/3/y5031s0a.htm#TopOfPage FAO. (2014). Obtenido de http://www.fao.org/3/t1147s0b.htm#TopOfPage L, A. P. (2012). Obtenido de http://biblioteca.inia.cl/medios/biblioteca/bioleche/NR35300.pdf Labrada, R. (2015). Obtenido de file:///C:/Users/User/AppData/Local/Temp/Dialnet- RevisionDeLaListaDeMalezasCuarentenariasDeEcuador-6087678.pdf LinkedIn SlideShare. (19 de octubre de 2014). Malezas aereas. Obtenido de https://es.slideshare.net/33821212/malezas-aereas TORRES, G. (1993). biología y con-trol de especies parásitas. Agrícola Espa-ñola. .

