ESTADÍSTICA DISTRIBUCIÓN DE FRECUENCIAS Ing. M. Verónica Taipe Taipe, MS.c.
Una distribución de frecuencias es una tabla en la que organizamos los datos en clases, es decir, en grupos de valores que...
1. ordenar los datos de menor a mayor 2. Sacar el Recorrido 3. Determinar el Número de intervalos o clases 4. Identificar ...
7. Se determina las marcas de clase correspondientes, sumando al límite inferior la mitad de la amplitud 8. La frecuencia ...
Se recopiló la información correspondiente al peso de los pollos a los 45 días de edad después de aplicar una enzima diges...
1. ordenar los datos de menor a mayor Pasos:
2. Recorrido: máximo − mínimo = 10,80 – 7,47 = 3,33. 3. Número de intervalos o clases: k = √21 = 4.53 → k = 5. 4. Amplitud...
5. Extremos de los intervalos. El primer extremo se toma algo menor que el valor mínimo, pero calculándolo de forma que el...
6. Ahora se calcula los extremos para cada intervalo de clase, así por ejemplo al límite inferior (7,46) se suma la amplit...
7. Se determina las marcas de clase correspondientes, sumando al límite inferior la mitad de la amplitud, así 7,46 + (0,7/...
10.La frecuencia relativa (Fr) resulta de dividir la frecuencia absoluta de cada clase para el total de observaciones (9/ ...
 Alegre, J., y Cladera, M. (2002). Introducción a la estadistica descriptiva para economistas. Palma.  Bernardo , J. (19...
DISTRIBUCION DE FRECUENCIAS
×