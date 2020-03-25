Medios audiovisuales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
01_EL LENGUAJE CINEMATOGRÁFICO
EL LENGUAJE CINEMATOGRÁFICO Los primeros operadores cinematográficos, fascinados por la capacidad de registrar el movimien...
EL LENGUAJE DE LA IMAGEN EN MOVIMIENTO En la comunicación audiovisual percibimos imágenes seleccionadas y recortadas de un...
La selección de un fragmento espacial con una duración determinada es lo que se denomina plano. Los planos se han cataloga...
• La utilización de la cámara implica una selección del espacio encuadrado y supone dejar parte de la realidad fuera del e...
Tipos de Plano Un plano es: • En el rodaje, cada una de las tomas. • En la pantalla, cada imagen ininterrumpida. Una pelíc...
Los planos medios (PM) que cortan al sujeto por encima de la rodilla, las caderas o el pecho, se llaman largos (PML) cuant...
RESUMEN
Otras decisiones de suma importancia La existencia de una mayor o menor distancia al objeto repercutirá  en el encuadre o ...
EL MOVIMIENTO Tipología de movimientos de cámara. En el comienzo del cine la cámara estaba inmóvil, estaba limitada a capt...
Funciones narrativas: • Exploración de un determinado espacio (Descriptiva) • Como seguimiento a personajes (Seguimiento) ...
Grúa (crane shot): • Permite moverse por encima o debajo de la línea de horizonte combinados con travelíng y Paneo. • Perm...
EL TIEMPO Los relatos audiovisuales se desarrollan en el tiempo: el tiempo de la acción que se cuenta y el tiempo que dura...
Según el tratamiento de la representación del tiempo se pueden considerar tres tipos principales de montaje: lineal, paral...
Manipulación temporal Además de la duración de cada plano, el realizador tiene otros recursos narrativos, como los ralenti...
La Unión entre Planos La transición se aplica físicamente en el momento de la compaginación o edición, pero es el realizad...
La Continuidad Cada plano debe ser contemplado como un fragmento de una única continuidad que facilite al espectador la ca...
No hay sensación de salto visual desagradable si se yux- taponen dos planos del mismo tipo, pero de diferente contenido. E...
Regla de los 180º o ley del eje. Entre la cámara y el sujeto se establece una relación en torno a una línea imaginaria que...
Raccords dinámicos. De dirección en el movimiento: Si un sujeto de desplaza en un sentido determinado, no puede invertirse...
Medios audiovisuales
