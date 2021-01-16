Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACAD�MICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS POL�TICAS Y JUR�DICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO MAPA MENTAL...
COMO FUNCIONA EN EL DERECHO INTERNACIONAL PRIVADO: LAS FUENTES DEL DERECHO INTERNACIONAL PRIVADO Los Tratados La jurisprud...
Que considera el sistema venezolano el derecho internacional privado como fuente Explique El sistema venezolano de derecho...
Como se aplica la ley venezolana de derecho internacional privado Se�ale su objeto y caracteristicas En venezuela desde el...
REFERENCIAS Informacion del Aula Virtual M.monograf�as.com/trabajos88/derecho-privado ttps://aquisehabladederecho.com/2017...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

mapa mental d.i.p

17 views

Published on

Veronica Lobo

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

mapa mental d.i.p

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACAD�MICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS POL�TICAS Y JUR�DICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO MAPA MENTAL LAS FUENTES DEL DERECHO INTERNACIONAL PRIVADO INTEGRANTE: VERONICA LOBO V- 26556890 SAIA F BARQUISIMETO, ENERO 2021
  2. 2. COMO FUNCIONA EN EL DERECHO INTERNACIONAL PRIVADO: LAS FUENTES DEL DERECHO INTERNACIONAL PRIVADO Los Tratados La jurisprudencia La doctrina Son acuerdos escritos que funcionan como medios regulatorios de conductas, obligaciones y derechos de los particulares Principios sentados en los tribunales, donde el juez toma una decisi�n en ella Aportes dados por especialistas en la materia. Legislaci�n Cuerpo de leyes nacionales que regulan una determinada materia. Se nutre de las normas y principios establecidos en los c�digos y dem�s leyes nacionales Fuentes Supranacionales esta representada por los tratados internacionales, seg�n la convenci�n interamericana sobre normas
  3. 3. Que considera el sistema venezolano el derecho internacional privado como fuente Explique El sistema venezolano de derecho internacional privado, considera como sus fuentes la clasificaci�n de directas e Indirectas como lo dice Guerra (2001) en su obra de Derecho Internacional Privado El autor la divide de la siguiente manera: DIRECTAS La ley nacional Tratados internacionales La convenci�n entre los particulares INDIRECTAS La Doctrina La Costumbre La jurisprudencia nacional e internacional
  4. 4. Como se aplica la ley venezolana de derecho internacional privado Se�ale su objeto y caracteristicas En venezuela desde el a�o 1998 y publicada en la gaceta oficial N� 36.511 se ha dispuesto de una ley de derecho internacional privado OBJETO Resolver los conflictos de leyes que van a surgir por el hecho de intervenir dos sistemas legales vigente por un supuesto de hecho que hace que intervengan elementos extranjeros. CARACTERISTICAS - Supera la esfera de un pa�s - Es positivo por el hecho que se rige por normas, leyes, tratados entre otros. - Es adjetivo por el hecho de que indica donde encontrar soluci�n en otro ordenamiento juridico
  5. 5. REFERENCIAS Informacion del Aula Virtual M.monograf�as.com/trabajos88/derecho-privado ttps://aquisehabladederecho.com/2017/06/04/fuentes-del-derecho-internacional-privado Ley de Derecho internacional privado. Gaceta Oficial N� 36.511

×