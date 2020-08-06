Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL PROCESO DE VENTA Técnicas de venta y negociación
“Nuestra mayor debilidad radica en renunciar. La forma más segura de tener éxito es intentarlo una vez más. Thomas Edison
El proceso de ventas tiene como propósito el determinar los pasos a seguir en un programa de ventas que va desde su formul...
1. Prospección Conjunto de acciones ejecutadas por el encargado de negocios o por la empresa, encaminadas a obtener inform...
1. Prospección y calificación Métodos de búsqueda al azar: Escrutinio de organizaciones de puerta en puerta Llamadas en fr...
1. Prospección y calificación Métodos de búsqueda selectivas (fuentes directas) Redes de amigos Observación personal Clien...
1. Prospección y calificación Métodos de búsqueda selectivas (fuentes indirectas) Exposiciones comerciales y ferias Semina...
Dinámica en clase: Escribe las 10 mejores preguntas que harías a un cliente que acabas de conocer, para comenzar una conve...
2. Planeación de la visita a) Preparar al prospecto para la visita b)Vender la cita para la visita c)Recolectar y analizar...
Cuanto más información concerniente a un prospecto tengan los vendedores, mejor preparados estarán para manejar cualquier ...
3. Abordar al prospecto La mayoría de las visitas de ventas debe lograr uno o más de los tres objetivos: 1. Generar ventas...
4. Hacer la presentación de ventas y demostración Los vendedores que modiﬁcan sus presentaciones conforme a prospectos esp...
Dinámica en clase: la venta del palillo
5. Negociar la resistencia a la venta o las objeciones del comprador Las objeciones son simplemente una solicitud de más i...
Juego de roles manejo de objeciones: Elegir algo que tengan en ese momento. Trabajo en pares. Uno vende el producto y el o...
6. Confirmar y cerrar la venta Para la mayoría de los vendedores, un cierre exitoso es el excitante punto alto en el proce...
Dinámica en clase: Adivina mi cierre
7. Hacer seguimiento y dar servicio a la venta Después de hacer la venta, los buenos vendedores no desaparecen. En vez de ...
¿Qué es el CRM? Significa “Customer Relationship Management” por sus siglas en inglés, y son las estrategias de seguimient...
MUCHAS GRACIAS Bibliografía: Hair, Anderson, Mehta y Babin, (2009). Administración de ventas. Relaciones y sociedades con ...
El proceso de venta
El proceso de venta
El proceso de venta
El proceso de venta
El proceso de venta
El proceso de venta
El proceso de venta
El proceso de venta
El proceso de venta
El proceso de venta
El proceso de venta
El proceso de venta
El proceso de venta
El proceso de venta
El proceso de venta
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El proceso de venta

44 views

Published on

Pasos para cerrar una venta

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El proceso de venta

  1. 1. EL PROCESO DE VENTA Técnicas de venta y negociación
  2. 2. “Nuestra mayor debilidad radica en renunciar. La forma más segura de tener éxito es intentarlo una vez más. Thomas Edison
  3. 3. El proceso de ventas tiene como propósito el determinar los pasos a seguir en un programa de ventas que va desde su formulación hasta su evaluación y control.
  4. 4. 1. Prospección Conjunto de acciones ejecutadas por el encargado de negocios o por la empresa, encaminadas a obtener información que les permita identificar y calificar a los futuros clientes
  5. 5. 1. Prospección y calificación Métodos de búsqueda al azar: Escrutinio de organizaciones de puerta en puerta Llamadas en frío a las organizaciones Publicidad Sitios Web Correo electrónico
  6. 6. 1. Prospección y calificación Métodos de búsqueda selectivas (fuentes directas) Redes de amigos Observación personal Clientes satisfechos o antiguos Cadena sin fin Centros de influencia Encuestas Asociados de ventas y organizaciones Registros de la empresa, directorios etc. Internet
  7. 7. 1. Prospección y calificación Métodos de búsqueda selectivas (fuentes indirectas) Exposiciones comerciales y ferias Seminarios y conferencias Concursos Ofertas Telemarketing Cartas de ventas o postales electrónicas
  8. 8. Dinámica en clase: Escribe las 10 mejores preguntas que harías a un cliente que acabas de conocer, para comenzar una conversación. Pares.Compartir con el grupo
  9. 9. 2. Planeación de la visita a) Preparar al prospecto para la visita b)Vender la cita para la visita c)Recolectar y analizar información del prospecto d)Evaluar problemas y necesidades del prospecto e)Identificar características y ventajas del producto a vender f)Seleccionar estrategia de presentación y demostración g)Planear y ensayar su enfoque para el prospecto
  10. 10. Cuanto más información concerniente a un prospecto tengan los vendedores, mejor preparados estarán para manejar cualquier situación durante una visita de venta
  11. 11. 3. Abordar al prospecto La mayoría de las visitas de ventas debe lograr uno o más de los tres objetivos: 1. Generar ventas: vender productos o servicios a los clientes meta durante las visitas de ventas designadas. 2. Desarrollar el mercado: colocar los cimientos para generar nuevos negocios educando al cliente, adquiriendo visibilidad y desarrollando relaciones con los compradores potenciales. 3. Proteger el mercado: enterarse de las estrategias y técnicas de los competidores y proteger las relaciones con los clientes actuales con el ﬁn de mantenerlos satisfechos y de que sigan siendo leales.
  12. 12. 4. Hacer la presentación de ventas y demostración Los vendedores que modiﬁcan sus presentaciones conforme a prospectos especíﬁcos o a las necesidades y conductas del cliente son más efectivos que los que no lo hacen.
  13. 13. Dinámica en clase: la venta del palillo
  14. 14. 5. Negociar la resistencia a la venta o las objeciones del comprador Las objeciones son simplemente una solicitud de más información, de manera que el prospecto pueda justiﬁcar una decisión de compra. La resistencia a la compra puede consistir en objeciones válidas o no y los vendedores deben reconocer cada tipo durante la negociación con los prospectos o los clientes
  15. 15. Juego de roles manejo de objeciones: Elegir algo que tengan en ese momento. Trabajo en pares. Uno vende el producto y el otro compra. El vendedor trabajará sobre su presentación mencionando características y beneficios, el comprador elabora una lista de posibles objeciones sobre el producto. Presentar su propuesta ante el grupo
  16. 16. 6. Confirmar y cerrar la venta Para la mayoría de los vendedores, un cierre exitoso es el excitante punto alto en el proceso de la venta personal. Lo mismo que anotar el gol ganador en un partido es la recompensa estimulante por la que el vendedor ha trabajado tan arduamente.
  17. 17. Dinámica en clase: Adivina mi cierre
  18. 18. 7. Hacer seguimiento y dar servicio a la venta Después de hacer la venta, los buenos vendedores no desaparecen. En vez de ello, mantienen un estrecho contacto con el cliente para hacerse cargo de cualquier queja y para proporcionar servicio al cliente, como instalación, reparación, garantías, CRM o aprobaciones de crédito.
  19. 19. ¿Qué es el CRM? Significa “Customer Relationship Management” por sus siglas en inglés, y son las estrategias de seguimiento a los clientes que llevan a cabo las empresas y los vendedores, a través de las redes sociales, correos electrónicos, mensajes etc. Ello se traduce en la lealtad y fidelización de los clientes.
  20. 20. MUCHAS GRACIAS Bibliografía: Hair, Anderson, Mehta y Babin, (2009). Administración de ventas. Relaciones y sociedades con el client. Ed. Cengage Learning, México.

×