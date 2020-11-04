An inspiring vision for restoring the soil that feeds us all and turns agriculture into a solution for environmental crises.Since the dawn of agriculture, great civilizations have sunk into poverty after destroying their once fertile land. Today, few people realize how close we are to experiencing the same fate if we don?t take action. In Growing a Revolution, geologist David R. Montgomery leads us on a journey through history and around the world to see how innovative farmers are ditching the plow, mulching cover crops, and adopting complex rotations to restore the soil. In their stories he finds the foundation for the next agricultural revolution: a soil health revolution.Cutting through standard debates about conventional versus organic agriculture, Montgomery shows how new regenerative methods heal damaged environments and improve farmers? bottom lines. Merging ancient wisdom with modern science, these farmers have developed simple, cost-effective ways to pull carbon from the

