Shadowbox Press Conversion Cards are an engaging interactive activity designed to improve the quality of communication for people living with dementia Alzheimer8217s Parkinson8217s stroke brain injury or other memory loss condition. 9642 Familiar Words includes 52 twosided 68221 x 98221 cards with a nonreflective finish 9642 Front of each card features fullcolor large scale photograph and corresponding name of the item in large print easy to read text 9642 Back of each card features nine opinionbased questions designed to have no right or wrong answer The questions include open and closedended eitheror and "Did you know8221 trivia questions 9642 Over 450 questions designed to encourage reminiscing and storytelling The Conversation Cards offer a simple and engaging activity or game for dementia patients and their caregivers activity professionals or speech therapists designed to provide sensory and cognitive stimulation while reminiscing recalling memories and sharing stories. They can be enjoyed at home in longterm care or in an assisted living facility. Conversation Card for Adults 8211 Familiar Words flashcard deck includes alarm clock 9642 apple 9642 autumn leaf 9642 baby 96