[DOWNLOAD] PDF Calling Cards: Uncover Your Calling

Calling Cards are an interactive tool built to accompany the book The Power of Purpose and Work Reimagined. Using the cards exposes a reader to many different skills, asking him or her to reflect on their own strengths. The reader then chooses several that reflect their greatest assets. The reader is finally taken through an exercise that uses the results to help identify a new life calling. Additionally, the tool can be played by a friend or family member to offer multiple perspectives to help the reader gain deeper insight into his or her own gifts.

  Author : Richard J. Leiderq Pages : 56 pagesq Publisher : Berrett-Koehler Publishersq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1626567018q ISBN-13 : 9781626567016q Description Calling Cards are an interactive tool built to accompany the book The Power of Purpose and Work Reimagined. Using the cards exposes a reader to many different skills, asking him or her to reflect on their own strengths. The reader then chooses several that reflect their greatest assets. The reader is finally taken through an exercise that uses the results to help identify a new life calling. Additionally, the tool can be played by a friend or family member to offer multiple perspectives to help the reader gain deeper insight into his or her own gifts.
