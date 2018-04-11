Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CHARLES IV AND GODOY By: MARÍA BOTE AND SOFÍA LILLO
CHARLES IV BIOGRAPHY • Charles IV was born on November the 11th, 1748, in Naples. • In 1788 his father Charles III died, a...
• Charles and his son were convened by Napoleon and it was a trap. Napoleon forced them to abdicate and declared his Bourb...
• Charles III and María Amalia had 8 children one of them was Charles IV, the main successor. • Then, he was married with ...
MANUEL DE GODOY BIOGRAPHY • Manuel de Godoy was born on May the 12th, 1767, in Badajoz, and died on October the 4th, 1851....
HIS FAMILY: • In 1797, he was married with Maria Teresa de Borbón y Vallabriga, Charles IV cousin and Countess of Chinchón...
THE END BY: MARIA BOTE AND SOFIA
Charles iv &amp; godoy
Charles iv &amp; godoy
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Charles iv &amp; godoy

11 views

Published on

Biographies

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Charles iv &amp; godoy

  1. 1. CHARLES IV AND GODOY By: MARÍA BOTE AND SOFÍA LILLO
  2. 2. CHARLES IV BIOGRAPHY • Charles IV was born on November the 11th, 1748, in Naples. • In 1788 his father Charles III died, and he became the new Spain´s King (from the 14th of December of 1788, until his abdication on the 19th of March of 1808) • He was called the Hunter because of its preference for sports and hunting and all his affairs or responsabilities were left to his wife, María Louisa and his prime minister Manuel de Godoy. • In 1793 france declared a war against Spain but later, they made an alliance. There was a rumor about Manuel de Godoy and María Louisa of being lovers and Charles called Napoleon (French King) for help.
  3. 3. • Charles and his son were convened by Napoleon and it was a trap. Napoleon forced them to abdicate and declared his Bourbon Dynasty deposed to make his brother Joseph Bonaparte the new King of Spain. • Later the Bourbon Dynasty was held captive including Charles until, they settled in the Palazzo Barberini in Rome in 1812. • Finally, he died the 20th of January of 1819.
  4. 4. • Charles III and María Amalia had 8 children one of them was Charles IV, the main successor. • Then, he was married with María Louisa of Parma. They had 14 children but, only 7 reached the adult age. They were: Fernando VII, Carlota Joaquina, María Amalia, María Luisa Josefina, Carlos María Isidro, María Isabel and Francisco de Paula Antonio. HIS FAMILY: CURIOSITIES: his complete name is: Carlos Antonio Pascual Francisco Javier Juan Nepomuceno José Januario Serafín
  5. 5. MANUEL DE GODOY BIOGRAPHY • Manuel de Godoy was born on May the 12th, 1767, in Badajoz, and died on October the 4th, 1851. • At the age of 18 he moved to Madrid with his brother and they both entered the army. He was such a good political that he ascend rapidly. • He was the favourite and prime minister of Charles IV from the year 1792 till 1798. He was duke of Alcudia and Sueca, and also “Prince of Peace” beeing just 25 years old. • As the secretary of state and generalissimo he was in front of the government of Spain during the European crisis caused by the French Revolution and the ambitions of Napoleón Bonaparte. • A few months later, Charles IV and Godoy fell due to the rit of Aranjuez but Napoleon freed Godoy.
  6. 6. HIS FAMILY: • In 1797, he was married with Maria Teresa de Borbón y Vallabriga, Charles IV cousin and Countess of Chinchón. Two years later, she left him because of his constant infidelities with Pepita Tudó, with whom he had two sons. CURIOSITIES: • In 1819, Maria Teresa died in Paris and she was baried in Boadilla del Monte. After that, Godoy tried to get married with Pepita but he didn´t get it because she went to Madrid. • Godoy started writing stories when he travelled to Paris.
  7. 7. THE END BY: MARIA BOTE AND SOFIA

×