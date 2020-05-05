What is Matrix MLM plan? How Does it Work?

-
The Matrix Plan is a popular MLM plan, mostly prevalent in the African markets. There are two types of matrix plans – Forced Matrix & Auto-Matrix. In the auto matrix plan, the newly recruited member gets placed automatically in the available space under the sponsor.
The searching method used in the matrix plan: top-to-bottom and left-to-right formula. Whereas, in a Forced Matrix plan, the member can be placed by his/her choice.
