Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Matrix MLM Plan A proven direct selling software solution since 2001 VENTAFORCE Ventaforce. | 2020
Topics to be Covered What is Matrix MLM Plan? How Does it Works? Benefits of MLM Matrix Plan Planning to Start Ventaforce....
To start an MLM business or to join an existing MLM business, it is extremely important to have some understanding about t...
What is Matrix MLM plan? The Matrix Plan is a popular MLM plan, mostly prevalent in the African markets. Matrix Plan, as t...
THERE ARE TWO TYPES OF MATRIX PLAN FORCED MATRIX In a Forced Matrix plan, the member can be placed by his/her choice. AUTO...
How MLM Matrix Plan Works? Presentations are communication tools that can be used as demonstrations, lectures, speeches, r...
The way the matrix plan works is simple. The default members are added to the first level, and when new members are recrui...
Benefits of MLM Matrix Plan For MLM companies who wish to start making money in the least possible time, Matrix Plan is th...
Benefits from the Spill Network: The speciality of this plan lies in ‘spillover’ because distributors can sponsor a favour...
Planning To Start If you are planning to start your MLM business and want to make lots of money in the quickest possible t...
Come in for a chat! GET IN TOUCH MAIN BRANCH ADDRESS Survey No.-440/441, First Floor, Opposite to Ladkat Petrol Pump, Narp...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What is Matrix MLM plan? How Does it Work?

31 views

Published on

The Matrix Plan is a popular MLM plan, mostly prevalent in the African markets. There are two types of matrix plans – Forced Matrix & Auto-Matrix. In the auto matrix plan, the newly recruited member gets placed automatically in the available space under the sponsor.

The searching method used in the matrix plan: top-to-bottom and left-to-right formula. Whereas, in a Forced Matrix plan, the member can be placed by his/her choice.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What is Matrix MLM plan? How Does it Work?

  1. 1. Matrix MLM Plan A proven direct selling software solution since 2001 VENTAFORCE Ventaforce. | 2020
  2. 2. Topics to be Covered What is Matrix MLM Plan? How Does it Works? Benefits of MLM Matrix Plan Planning to Start Ventaforce. | 2020
  3. 3. To start an MLM business or to join an existing MLM business, it is extremely important to have some understanding about the various compensation plans MLM compensation plan is the heart of the MLM business. Some promoter had said that “Our compensation plan is our product.” Today, let’s talk about the Matrix Plan in detail. Ventaforce. | 2020
  4. 4. What is Matrix MLM plan? The Matrix Plan is a popular MLM plan, mostly prevalent in the African markets. Matrix Plan, as the name depicts, is a matrix that has fixed number of rows and columns. So, members in this plan are organized in a particular width and depth. Ventaforce. | 2020
  5. 5. THERE ARE TWO TYPES OF MATRIX PLAN FORCED MATRIX In a Forced Matrix plan, the member can be placed by his/her choice. AUTO MATRIX In the auto matrix plan, the newly recruited member gets placed automatically in the available space under the sponsor.
  6. 6. How MLM Matrix Plan Works? Presentations are communication tools that can be used as demonstrations, lectures, speeches, reports, and more. Ventaforce. | 2020
  7. 7. The way the matrix plan works is simple. The default members are added to the first level, and when new members are recruited, they spill over to the next level and even to other levels after that as the plan may permit. There are two types of matrix-based structures which are commonly used, and they are either – 1-2-4-8 (2×2) or 1-3-9-27 (3×3), however, there are exceptions like 2×3, 3×7. A binary plan is nothing but a 2×2 matrix plan. Some companies also apply a 4×4 matrix structure or even a 5×5 matrix structure depending on their requirement. Ventaforce is specialized in implementing the MLM plans as per the needs of the clients. Ventaforce. | 2020
  8. 8. Benefits of MLM Matrix Plan For MLM companies who wish to start making money in the least possible time, Matrix Plan is the best plan option. You start earning as soon as you start the business, and you continue earning as long as your plan runs. Presentations Ventaforce. | 2020
  9. 9. Benefits from the Spill Network: The speciality of this plan lies in ‘spillover’ because distributors can sponsor a favourable number of other distributors in there down the line. This helps in building a deeper network. Easily Understood: This plan is straightforward to explain, and new members can understand it very quickly. Secure Handling: This plan is easy to handle and also free from risks because of its limitation in width. Quick Money: You start earning from day one of the business as this plan overgrows in no time. As the members start multiplying, so does your income too! Ventaforce. | 2020
  10. 10. Planning To Start If you are planning to start your MLM business and want to make lots of money in the quickest possible time, the Matrix Plan is the best choice for you. Ventaforce is an ISO certified company that has been the top choice of MLM companies around the world [45+ Countries & 45000+ Installation] for the last 19 years. To become a leader in MLM business, partner with the leader in MLM software. To get a detailed quote, Get in touch with us today! Visit. www.ventaforce.com Ventaforce. | 2020
  11. 11. Come in for a chat! GET IN TOUCH MAIN BRANCH ADDRESS Survey No.-440/441, First Floor, Opposite to Ladkat Petrol Pump, Narpatgiri Chowk, Mangalwar Peth Pune-411011, Maharashtra, INDIA. PHONE NUMBER +91-20-41062333 EMAIL ADDRESS sales@ventaforce.com

×