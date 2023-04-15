V SEM_EC8562 DSP LAB.docx

1.
DEPARTMENT OFELECTRONICS AND COMMUNICATION ENGINEERING
EC8562 DIGITAL SIGNAL PROCESSING LABORATORY
(For V Semester ECE)
COURSE OUTCOMES:
At the end of the course, the student should be able to:
COs Knowledge Level Course Outcomes
CO1 Analyze Plot the different types of signals Construct the different types of
feedback amplifiers
CO2 Analyze Analyse frequency response for the given system
CO3 Analyze Implement MultiMate filters in DSP
CO4 Analyze Apply adaptive filters in various applications of DSP
CO5 Analyze Implement DSP systems using DSP processor.
CO6 Analyze To Acquire Knowledge in Ethics, Communication and Lifelong
learning through Co Curricular and Extra Curricular Activities
LIST OF EXPERIMENTS – MAPPING WITH POS AND COS
Exp. No Name of the Experiment COs POs PSOs
PART 1: Design using HDL, Simulate using Xilinx and Implement in FPGA
1 Generation of Discrete Time Signals 1,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
2 Correlation of Sequences 1,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
3 Linear and Circular Convolutions 2,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
4
Spectrum Analysis using DFT
2,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
5 Design of FIR Filters
(rectangular window design)
2,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
6 Design of FIR Filters
(Hanning window design)
3,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
7 Design of IIR Butterworth Filters 4,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
8 Design of IIR Chebyshev Filters 4,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
9 Study of Architecture of Digital
Signal Processor
4,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
10 MAC Operation using Various
Addressing Modes
4,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
11 Generation of various signals and
random noise
4,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
Design of FIR Filters 5,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
12 Design of IIR Filters 5,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
Up-sampling 1,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
Down-sampling 1,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
EXPERIMENT BEYOND THE SYLLABUS
1 Study of Image processing tool box. 1,6 1,2,34,6,7,9,11,12 1 & 2
2 Generation of Dual Tone Multi Frequency
Signals (DTMF) using DFT.
1,6 1,2,34,6,7,9,11,12 1 & 2
PROGRAM OUTCOMES(POs)
PO1 Engineering Knowledge PO7 Environment & Sustainability
PO2 Problem Analysis PO8 Ethics
PO3 Design & Development PO9 Individual & Team Work
PO4 Investigations PO10 Communication Skills
PO5 Modern Tools PO11 Project Mgt. & Finance
PO6 Engineer & Society PO12 Life Long Learning
PROGRAM SPECIFIC OUTCOMES(PSOs)
1. Acquire proficiency in latest Electronics & Communication hardware & software tools
through innovative methodologies
2. To develop centre of excellence in IOT & Embedded for nurturing the innovative ideas