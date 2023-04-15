Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

V SEM_EC8562 DSP LAB.docx

Apr. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
NPTEL STUDENT MENTOR DETAILS.pdf
NPTEL STUDENT MENTOR DETAILS.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

types of ligthings.pptx
RanjitBhatnagar4
Plagiarism.pptx
ssuser009949
SALIVARY GLAND PPT.pptx
AshishVishwakarma18236
Managerial Ethics.pptx
SampathKumarBL
Lesson 6
CRIZZELMAEMANINGO1
PRACTICAL RESEARCH 1 -lesson 1.pptx
JaneLegardo2
GLANDS and respiratory system.pptx
KHOOBPADHBOVLOG
lab report coverage for Pharmacy students.docx
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science & Technology University, Gopalganj 8100, Dhaka, Bangladesh
1 of 2 Ad

V SEM_EC8562 DSP LAB.docx

Apr. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

V SEM

V SEM

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

NPTEL STUDENT MENTOR DETAILS.pdf
Venkatesh Kumar
0 views
3 slides
NPTEL.pdf
Venkatesh Kumar
0 views
2 slides
Open Source Softwares.pdf
Venkatesh Kumar
0 views
3 slides
Unit 4
Venkatesh Kumar
8 views
4 slides
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.1k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.2k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.2k views
68 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

types of ligthings.pptx
RanjitBhatnagar4
0 views
Plagiarism.pptx
ssuser009949
0 views
SALIVARY GLAND PPT.pptx
AshishVishwakarma18236
0 views
Managerial Ethics.pptx
SampathKumarBL
0 views
Lesson 6
CRIZZELMAEMANINGO1
0 views
PRACTICAL RESEARCH 1 -lesson 1.pptx
JaneLegardo2
0 views
GLANDS and respiratory system.pptx
KHOOBPADHBOVLOG
0 views
lab report coverage for Pharmacy students.docx
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science & Technology University, Gopalganj 8100, Dhaka, Bangladesh
0 views
Micro final.pptx
PinuBhai
0 views
Glossophobia POWERPOINT.pptx
ClarisseJoyInocencio
0 views
UNDER WATER WINDMILL.pptx
Sourabh97054
0 views
HOW TO WRITE AN ABSTRACT.pptx
BabaAli19
0 views
4. carbon and its compounds.pptx
Ishvarya2
0 views
Starter Week 12.docx
sadeeq3
0 views
Using marketing mix to maintain sales growth for mon.te.ca coffee.doc
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
ch12 (1).ppt
ssuserf78966
0 views
DLL WEEK 8 READING AND WRITING.docx
bennydecastro1
0 views
PowerPointabouttheSolarSystem.ppt
PearlynCastroBiason
0 views
lec 19&20.pptx
Dr. Haydar Muneer Salih
0 views
Lesson Plan 2nd grade March. 21st.docx
AreliHndz
0 views
types of ligthings.pptx
RanjitBhatnagar4
0 views
23 slides
Plagiarism.pptx
ssuser009949
0 views
16 slides
SALIVARY GLAND PPT.pptx
AshishVishwakarma18236
0 views
31 slides
Managerial Ethics.pptx
SampathKumarBL
0 views
9 slides
Lesson 6
CRIZZELMAEMANINGO1
0 views
21 slides
PRACTICAL RESEARCH 1 -lesson 1.pptx
JaneLegardo2
0 views
45 slides

Featured (20)

Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.1k views
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.5k views
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
780 views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
25.9k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.2k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.7k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.8k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.7k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.1k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.5k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
780 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
25.9k views
16 slides
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.2k views
25 slides
Advertisement

V SEM_EC8562 DSP LAB.docx

  1. 1. DEPARTMENT OFELECTRONICS AND COMMUNICATION ENGINEERING EC8562 DIGITAL SIGNAL PROCESSING LABORATORY (For V Semester ECE) COURSE OUTCOMES: At the end of the course, the student should be able to: COs Knowledge Level Course Outcomes CO1 Analyze Plot the different types of signals Construct the different types of feedback amplifiers CO2 Analyze Analyse frequency response for the given system CO3 Analyze Implement MultiMate filters in DSP CO4 Analyze Apply adaptive filters in various applications of DSP CO5 Analyze Implement DSP systems using DSP processor. CO6 Analyze To Acquire Knowledge in Ethics, Communication and Lifelong learning through Co Curricular and Extra Curricular Activities LIST OF EXPERIMENTS – MAPPING WITH POS AND COS Exp. No Name of the Experiment COs POs PSOs PART 1: Design using HDL, Simulate using Xilinx and Implement in FPGA 1 Generation of Discrete Time Signals 1,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2 2 Correlation of Sequences 1,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2 3 Linear and Circular Convolutions 2,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2 4 Spectrum Analysis using DFT 2,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2 5 Design of FIR Filters (rectangular window design) 2,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2 6 Design of FIR Filters (Hanning window design) 3,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2 7 Design of IIR Butterworth Filters 4,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2 8 Design of IIR Chebyshev Filters 4,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2 9 Study of Architecture of Digital Signal Processor 4,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2 10 MAC Operation using Various Addressing Modes 4,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2 11 Generation of various signals and random noise 4,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2 Design of FIR Filters 5,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2
  2. 2. DEPARTMENT OFELECTRONICS AND COMMUNICATION ENGINEERING 12 Design of IIR Filters 5,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2 Up-sampling 1,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2 Down-sampling 1,6 1,2,3,4,5,6,9,11,12 1&2 EXPERIMENT BEYOND THE SYLLABUS 1 Study of Image processing tool box. 1,6 1,2,34,6,7,9,11,12 1 & 2 2 Generation of Dual Tone Multi Frequency Signals (DTMF) using DFT. 1,6 1,2,34,6,7,9,11,12 1 & 2 PROGRAM OUTCOMES(POs) PO1 Engineering Knowledge PO7 Environment & Sustainability PO2 Problem Analysis PO8 Ethics PO3 Design & Development PO9 Individual & Team Work PO4 Investigations PO10 Communication Skills PO5 Modern Tools PO11 Project Mgt. & Finance PO6 Engineer & Society PO12 Life Long Learning PROGRAM SPECIFIC OUTCOMES(PSOs) 1. Acquire proficiency in latest Electronics & Communication hardware & software tools through innovative methodologies 2. To develop centre of excellence in IOT & Embedded for nurturing the innovative ideas

×