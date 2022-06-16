Successfully reported this slideshow.

Video conferencing applications development cost - Google Docs.pdf

0

Share

Jun. 16, 2022
0 likes 5 views
Upcoming SlideShare
How Much does Wearable App Development cost_ - Google Docs.pdf
How Much does Wearable App Development cost_ - Google Docs.pdf
Loading in …3
×
1 of 5
1 of 5

Video conferencing applications development cost - Google Docs.pdf

Jun. 16, 2022
0 likes 5 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

Zoom definitely has a first-mover advantage when it comes to video conferencing apps. I was in the right place at the right time; however, it does not close huge opportunities for other teleconferencing applications.

Zoom definitely has a first-mover advantage when it comes to video conferencing apps. I was in the right place at the right time; however, it does not close huge opportunities for other teleconferencing applications.

Technology

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur

Related Books

Free with a 14 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(4/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free
How to Survive a Robot Uprising: Tips on Defending Yourself Against the Coming Rebellion Daniel H. Wilson
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 14 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
(4/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4.5/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free

Video conferencing applications development cost - Google Docs.pdf

  1. 1. In our life, the year 2020 has brought numerous changes. The pandemic situation forced the world to think outside the box and adapt to changes. One of the main side effects of Covid19 was the rise of video conferencing apps. Previously used only by multinational companies with offices around the world, today teleconferencing applications have found widespread adoption even among small business owners. About the Zoom app Zoom is a cloud-based video conferencing application founded by former Cisco engineer Eric Yuan. The goal is to make it easier for people to meet virtually in voice or video format. Zoom is compatible with various platforms such as Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android. Let's look at some of the main reasons that have led to a sharp rise in video conferencing app users. According to statistics, in 2019, the size of the global video conferencing market was worth almost USD 4 billion. Mobile app development companies in Dubai Video conferencing platform Zoom saw nearly 190 million daily meeting participants per day in the first quarter of 2020; this was compared to an average of 10 million participants in December 2019 By 2022, Internet video call traffic is projected to skyrocket 4x since 2017 The number of remote users for telecommuting has skyrocketed 115% in the last decade and continues to rise Compared to the last 2 years, almost 90% of people choose to use video calls today Almost 80% of corporate companies prefer video calls using video conferencing software to facilitate team meetings. Recommended: cost to build a voice recorder app
  2. 2. Cost of developing an app like Zoom The cost of creating a video chat app depends on a few important factors, such as 1. Features in the app 2. Application design complexity. 3. Developers hourly rate Video conferencing applications development costs with a set of basic features for one platform (either Android or iOS) will range from $30,000 to $55,000. The estimated development cost of a video chatting application like Skype or Google Meet with medium-level complexity and user interface will cost around $60,000-$85,000. Video conferencing applications development cost Also, keep in mind that cross-platform app development can lower costs compared to native app development. We suggest you read our blog on how to narrow down your choice of platform for mobile app development in case you are faced with a dilemma in choosing the right platform. Characteristics of a video conferencing application Basic features for a group video chat app
  3. 3. ● High-quality audio and video calls ● Screen sharing options ● Mute audio and video of participants ● Chat either as a team or one on one ● Feature to record the video. ● Multi-device compatibility ● Advanced meeting scheduling ● encryption ● Virtual hand lift function ● Once you are done with the basic features, you should take a look at the advanced features Recommended: Cost of on-demand Education App like Byju's Zoom has advanced functionality for a video conferencing app. automatic framing Auto pan is a feature that eliminates the need for manual panning. If this feature is not present in a video conferencing application, the moderator would waste time zooming in and out of the video. The camera automatically adjusts the view to fit all members of the group. host tracking In a physical meeting, the focus is always on the host, presenter or speaker. You must be able to see and feel body language or emotions to be in sync with the speaker. You can add this experience to your video conferencing application through a feature known as Speaker Tracking. VC systems can get closer to the host by actively tracking its body movements. This keeps the audience engaged by keeping the attention on the speaker. Meetings and learning through video conferences or telecalls require the utmost attention. Noises like people talking in the background, vehicular traffic, typing, children crying disturb the environment. Mobile apps development companies in oman The noise reduction feature can help you keep all those distracting noises at bay when a meeting is taking place. The unique quality of noise blocking technology identifies if a
  4. 4. real person is speaking; if it doesn't find a real person, it automatically mutes the microphone. You can also use acoustic fence technology to block out unwanted noise. high-resolution camera Camera resolution is very important in a video conferencing application as no one wants a blurry and distorted face. You should consider adding 4K support as most OEMs have released products that support ultra resolution for video conferencing. live video editing It can save a lot of effort and speaker hours in video post-production by providing you with a live video editing feature. list of mobile app company Bangalore You can provide special camera effects and quirks to make the video interesting. The video conference host can use this function to show an image or a green screen in the backdrop. By using captivating virtual background images, speakers could make the experience more engaging. Ending Zoom definitely has a first-mover advantage when it comes to video conferencing apps. I was in the right place at the right time; however, it does not close huge opportunities for other teleconferencing applications. Video conferencing could be the next big thing in communications, as people have grasped the fact that it is much easier and cheaper to have a video conference over the Internet than to host it in an office conference room. The market size is big enough for Zoom's competitors.
  5. 5. Read more: How Much Does It Cost To Develop Online Shopping Apps in the USA

×