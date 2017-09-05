Mule4-File Operation
Prerequisites: • Anypoint Studio 7
• Go to anypoint studio7 and take new project
• Now place scheduler to start the application and we can set the time to start the application to.
• In mule palette from Add module add File, then drag and drop from mule palette to canvas Read operation add give the directory and path credentials
• Now drag and drop Write operations from mule palette into canvas and give the directory and path credentials
• Now save your application and deploy it if there are no errors in your flow then it gets deployed. • Go to your output p...
THANK YOU
File operation

×