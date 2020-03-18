-
Be the first to like this
Published on
output screens,
project output,
python projects,
machinelearning projects,
data science projects,
Artificial Intelegance projects,
support vector machine,
ramdom forest tree,
Dession tree,
linear Regression,
logistic regression,
Feature Selection,
Naive Bayes,
Machine learning Algorithms,
Dimensionality Reduction Algorithms,
Gradient Boosting algorithm,
Logistic Regression,
TensorFlow,Scikit-Learn,Numpy,Keras,PyTorch ,LightGBM,
Eli5 ,SciPy,Theano,Pandas,imageProcessing
Deep Learning,
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment