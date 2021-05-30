Economic policies

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Economic policy: Economic policy refers to the actions that governments take in the economic field. It covers the systems ...
Pre-1991 economic scenario in India: ● Indian economic policy after independence was influenced by the colonial experience...
New economic Policy of 1991 - Architects P.V.Narasimha Rao Dr.Manmohan Singh Prime Minister
1991 economic crisis: ● By 1985, India had started having balance of payments problems. This is due to more expenditure by...
Advent of IMF and World Bank: ● India approached the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development(IBRD), commonly...
1991 Economic reforms Structural reforms Stabilisation measures Privatisation Liberalisation Globalisation Deregulation Fi...
WHAT IS NEW ECONOMIC POLICY ?  It refers to ongoing economic liberalisation or relaxation started in 1991 of the countrie...
 Specific changes include the reduction in import tariffs, deregulation of markets, reduction of taxes, and greater forei...
NEW ECONOMIC POLICY LIBERALISATION PRIVATISATION GLOBALISATION
LIBERALISATION The first aspect of new economic policy was liberalisation Liberalisation of an economy means removing or...
POSITIVE EFFECTS  Increase in foreign investment  Increase in Production  Technological advancement  Increase in GDP g...
 According to World Bank, “Privatisation is the transfer of state owned enterprises to the private sector by sale of goin...
POSITIVE EFFECTS  Private companies cut cost and be more efficient  Increased competition  More Responsive to customer ...
GLOBALISATION Globalisation means reduction or removal of government restriction on the movement of goods and service, ca...
POSITIVE EFFECTS  Expansion of market  Development of infrastructure  Higher living standards  International cooperati...
Impact of NEP 1991 on Indian Economy 23-09- 2014 11 Economic Policy 1991 a) Increasing Competition b) More Demanding Custo...
Assessment of Economic reforms: Increase in Foreign Exchange reserves
Growth of FDIs in India Criticism over FDI
Share of GDP over various sectors ● This graphs show that the New economic policy helped in the development of service sec...
Monetary Policy Monetary policy is adopted by the monetary authority of a country that controls either the interest rate p...
a. Full employment of all available resources b. Price Stability c. Economic growth Objectives of Monetary Policy
Instruments of Monetary Policy Some of the following instruments are used by RBI as a part of their monetary policies. Cas...
Open Market Operations: An open market operation is an instrument which involves buying/selling of securities like governm...
Fiscal policy in India: Fiscal policy in India is the guiding force that helps the government decide how much money it sho...
Usually relating to taxation and government spending, with the goals of full employment, price stability, and economic gro...
Instruments of Fiscal Policy 1.Taxation 2.Public Borrowing 3.Public Expenditures
Importance of Fiscal Policy in India:  In a country like India, fiscal policy plays a key role in elevating the rate of c...
Fiscal Policy Instruments • 1.Reduction of Govt. Expenditure • 2. Increase in Taxation • 3. Imposition of new Taxes • 4. W...
  1. 1. Economic policy: Economic policy refers to the actions that governments take in the economic field. It covers the systems for setting levels of taxation, government budgets, the money supply and interest rates as well as the labor market, national ownership, and many other areas of government interventions into the economy.
  2. 2. Pre-1991 economic scenario in India: ● Indian economic policy after independence was influenced by the colonial experience (which was seen by Indian leaders as exploitative in nature) and by those leaders' exposure to Fabian socialism. ● Nehru, and other leaders of the independent India, sought an alternative to the extreme variations of capitalism and socialism. ● In this system, India would be a socialist society with a strong public sector but also with private property and democracy. ● As part of it, India adopted a centralised planning approach. ● Policy tended towards protectionism, with a strong emphasis on import substitution, industrialisation under state monitoring, state intervention at the micro level in all businesses especially in labour and financial markets, a large public sector, business regulation.
  3. 3. New economic Policy of 1991 - Architects P.V.Narasimha Rao Dr.Manmohan Singh Prime Minister
  4. 4. 1991 economic crisis: ● By 1985, India had started having balance of payments problems. This is due to more expenditure by the government whereas the income generated was less. In addition there was huge disparities between income and expenditure. ● By the end of 1990, it was in a serious economic crisis. The government was close to default, its central bank had refused new credit ● In 1991, India met with an economic crisis - relating to external debt. The government was not able to make repayments on its borrowings from abroad. ● The foreign exchange reserves, which we maintain to import petroleum and other important items, dropped to levels that were not sufficient to last even a fortnight. ● The crisis was further compounded by rising prices of essential goods.
  5. 5. Advent of IMF and World Bank: ● India approached the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development(IBRD), commonly known as World Bank and the International Monetary Fund(IMF) for help. ● India received 7 billion dollars as loan from these agencies to solve the crisis. ● It had to pledge 20 tonnes of gold to Union Bank of Switzerland and 47 tonnes to Bank of England as part of the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ● In addition, as part of the bailout, IMF expected India to liberalise and open up the economy and remove trade restrictions between India and other countries.
  6. 6. 1991 Economic reforms Structural reforms Stabilisation measures Privatisation Liberalisation Globalisation Deregulation Financial sector Tax reforms ForEx reforms Trade policy
  7. 7. WHAT IS NEW ECONOMIC POLICY ?  It refers to ongoing economic liberalisation or relaxation started in 1991 of the countries economic policies  It was introduced with the goal of making the economy more market- oriented and expanding the role of the private and foreign investment.
  8. 8.  Specific changes include the reduction in import tariffs, deregulation of markets, reduction of taxes, and greater foreign investment.  The liberalization has been credited by its proponents for the high economic growth recorded by the country in the 1990s and 2000s.  On the other hand, its opponents have blamed it for increased poverty, inequality and economic degradation.
  9. 9. NEW ECONOMIC POLICY LIBERALISATION PRIVATISATION GLOBALISATION
  10. 10. LIBERALISATION The first aspect of new economic policy was liberalisation Liberalisation of an economy means removing or relaxing government controls and restrictions on economic activities Relief for foreign investors Revaluation of Indian Currency New Industrial Policy New Trade Policy Import Technology Encouraging foreign tie-ups Privatisation in Public Sector
  11. 11. POSITIVE EFFECTS  Increase in foreign investment  Increase in Production  Technological advancement  Increase in GDP growth rate NEGATIVE EFFECTS  Increase in Unemployment  Decrease in Tax Receipt
  12. 12.  According to World Bank, “Privatisation is the transfer of state owned enterprises to the private sector by sale of going concerns or by sale of assets following their liquidation “  Increasing inefficiency on part of public sector led to privatization  Forms of Privatization :-  Denationalisation  Joint Venture  Leasing  Franchising
  13. 13. POSITIVE EFFECTS  Private companies cut cost and be more efficient  Increased competition  More Responsive to customer complaints NEGATIVE EFFECTS  Public service  Job loses  Privatisation is expensive IMPACTS OF PRIVATISATION
  14. 14. GLOBALISATION Globalisation means reduction or removal of government restriction on the movement of goods and service, capital, technology and talent across national boundaries. It is the increasing interdependence, among various integration and interaction people and cooperation in locations around the world.
  15. 15. POSITIVE EFFECTS  Expansion of market  Development of infrastructure  Higher living standards  International cooperation NEGATIVE EFFECTS  Cut throat competitions  Rise in Monopoly  Take over of Domestic Firms  Increase in Inequalities IMPACTS OF GLOBALISATION
  16. 16. Impact of NEP 1991 on Indian Economy 23-09- 2014 11 Economic Policy 1991 a) Increasing Competition b) More Demanding Customers c) Rapidly Changing Technological Environment d) Necessity for Change e) Need for Developing Human Resources f) Market Orientation g) Loss of Budgetary Support to Public Sector h) Export a Matter of Survival
  17. 17. Assessment of Economic reforms: Increase in Foreign Exchange reserves
  18. 18. Growth of FDIs in India Criticism over FDI
  19. 19. Share of GDP over various sectors ● This graphs show that the New economic policy helped in the development of service sector but was unable to develop both agricultural and industrial sectors.
  20. 20. Monetary Policy Monetary policy is adopted by the monetary authority of a country that controls either the interest rate payable on very short-term borrowing or the money supply. The policy often targets inflation or interest rate to ensure price stability and generate trust in the currency. The monetary policy in India is carried out under the authority of the Reserve Bank of India.
  21. 21. a. Full employment of all available resources b. Price Stability c. Economic growth Objectives of Monetary Policy
  22. 22. Instruments of Monetary Policy Some of the following instruments are used by RBI as a part of their monetary policies. Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR): Cash Reserve Ratio is a specified amount of bank deposits which banks are required to keep with the RBI in the form of reserves or balances. The higher the CRR with the RBI, the lower will be the liquidity in the system and vice versa. The CRR was reduced from 15% in 1990 to 5 % in 2002. As of 31st December 2019, the CRR is at 4%. Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR): All financial institutions have to maintain a certain quantity of liquid assets with themselves at any point in time of their total time and demand liabilities. This is known as the Statutory Liquidity Ratio. The assets are kept in non-cash forms such as precious metals(Gold), bonds, etc. As of December 2019, SLR stands at 18.25%.
  23. 23. Open Market Operations: An open market operation is an instrument which involves buying/selling of securities like government bond from or to the public and banks. The RBI sells government securities to control the flow of credit and buys government securities to increase credit flow. Bank Rate Policy: Also known as the discount rate, bank rates are interest charged by the RBI for providing funds and loans to the banking system. An increase in bank rate increases the cost of borrowing by commercial banks which results in the reduction in credit volume to the banks and hence the supply of money declines. An increase in the bank rate is the symbol of the tightening of the RBI monetary policy. As of 31 December 2019, the bank rate is 5.40%. Credit Ceiling: With this instrument, RBI issues prior information or direction that loans to the commercial bank will be given up to a certain limit. In this case, a commercial bank will be tight in advancing loans to the public. They will allocate loans to limited sectors. A few examples of credit ceiling are agriculture sector advances and priority sector lending.
  24. 24. Fiscal policy in India: Fiscal policy in India is the guiding force that helps the government decide how much money it should spend to support the economic activity, and how much revenue it must earn from the system, to keep the wheels of the economy running smoothly. In recent times, the importance of fiscal policy has been increasing to achieve economic growth swiftly, both in India and across the world. Attaining rapid economic growth is one of the key goals of fiscal policy formulated by the Government of India. Fiscal policy, along with monetary policy, plays a crucial role in managing a country’s economy.
  25. 25. Usually relating to taxation and government spending, with the goals of full employment, price stability, and economic growth. By changing tax laws, the government can effectively modify the amount of disposable income available to its taxpayers. Fiscal policy
  26. 26. Instruments of Fiscal Policy 1.Taxation 2.Public Borrowing 3.Public Expenditures
  27. 27. Importance of Fiscal Policy in India:  In a country like India, fiscal policy plays a key role in elevating the rate of capital formation both in the public and private sectors.  Through taxation, the fiscal policy helps mobilise considerable amount of resources for financing its numerous projects.  Fiscal policy also helps in providing stimulus to elevate the savings rate.  The fiscal policy gives adequate incentives to the private sector to expand its activities.  Fiscal policy aims to minimise the imbalance in the dispersal of income and wealth.
  28. 28. Fiscal Policy Instruments • 1.Reduction of Govt. Expenditure • 2. Increase in Taxation • 3. Imposition of new Taxes • 4. Wage Control • 5.Rationing • 6. Public Debt • 7. Increase in savings • 8. Maintaining Surplus Budget Other measures •1. Increase in Imports of Raw materials • 2. Decrease in Exports • 3. Increase in Productivity • 4. Provision of Subsidies • 5. Use of Latest Technology • 6. Rational Industrial Policy

