I SOCIAL NETWORK: CITIZEN JOURNALISM E STORYTELLING AZIENDALE Martina Perin
Al giorno d’oggi l’utilizzo dei canali social per informare su ciò che succede nel mondo è all’ordine del giorno. Perché a...
Con le giuste dritte il passo è semplice, vale la pena però studiare bene il processo di produzione delle news perché può ...
Noi in questo percorso di formazione ci siamo affidati a un libro di Diomira Cennamo e Carlo Fornaro. “Professione Brand R...
Sia che abbiate voglia di esprimere e condividere il vostro parere su un argomento sia che rappresentiate un’azienda e dob...
Novità, imprevedibilità e singolarità un avvenimento inedito, appena verificatosi o di cui non si è ancora data notizia.
Vicinanza fisica o culturale vicinanza alla comunità di riferimento.
Dimensione e prestigio sociale Dimensione del fenomeno o dell’evento e prestigio sociale delle persone coinvolte.
Esclusività può essere il risultato di inchieste o di ricezione di informazioni riservate, interviste esclusive e così via.
Effetti pratici Effetti pratici sulla vita delle persone che appartengono alla comunità di riferimento. Si può trattare di...
Interesse umano riguarda ciò che ha una carica emotiva.
Drammaticità e conflittualità le notizie negative sono spesso il termometro e la spia dei disagi o dei conflitti della com...
Dallo stesso studio emerge anche un ulteriore dato interessante, vale a dire il ciclo di vita della notizia. Essa può comp...
Anteprima L’anticipazione di un evento che crea l’evento stesso.
Evento Ovvero il momento topico del fatto: un evento programmato, come per esempio una convention aziendale o un evento im...
Sviluppo L’evoluzione di un fatto (un processo, l’evolversi di una crisi aziendale, la gestione di un’emergenza sociale). ...
Anniversario La rievocazione di un evento rilevante, positivo o negativo, che può riattualizzare, ricontestualizzandolo, l...
Pochi concetti ma che possono essere utili per capire se quanto stiamo per condividere o postare susciterà o meno l’intere...
continua la tua formazione su www.venetoformazione.it/blog
I Social network: citizen journalism e storytelling aziendale

  1. 1. I SOCIAL NETWORK: CITIZEN JOURNALISM E STORYTELLING AZIENDALE Martina Perin
  2. 2. Al giorno d’oggi l’utilizzo dei canali social per informare su ciò che succede nel mondo è all’ordine del giorno. Perché allora non passare noi stessi dall’essere fruitori di informazioni a produttori di news e post informativi? 
  3. 3. Con le giuste dritte il passo è semplice, vale la pena però studiare bene il processo di produzione delle news perché può determinare o meno il successo del nostro canale, brand o profilo.
  4. 4. Noi in questo percorso di formazione ci siamo affidati a un libro di Diomira Cennamo e Carlo Fornaro. “Professione Brand Reporter: Brand journalism e nuovo storytelling nell’era digitale“ Edizioni Hoepli, che parte dalle basi del giornalismo per raccontare un moderno storytelling.
  5. 5. Sia che abbiate voglia di esprimere e condividere il vostro parere su un argomento sia che rappresentiate un’azienda e dobbiate alimentare un blog o i social aziendali vi riportiamo alcuni importanti criteri di notiziabilità che arrivano proprio dal mondo del giornalismo.
  6. 6. Novità, imprevedibilità e singolarità un avvenimento inedito, appena verificatosi o di cui non si è ancora data notizia.
  7. 7. Vicinanza fisica o culturale vicinanza alla comunità di riferimento.
  8. 8. Dimensione e prestigio sociale Dimensione del fenomeno o dell’evento e prestigio sociale delle persone coinvolte.
  9. 9. Esclusività può essere il risultato di inchieste o di ricezione di informazioni riservate, interviste esclusive e così via.
  10. 10. Effetti pratici Effetti pratici sulla vita delle persone che appartengono alla comunità di riferimento. Si può trattare di effetti positivi o negativi.
  11. 11. Interesse umano riguarda ciò che ha una carica emotiva.
  12. 12. Drammaticità e conflittualità le notizie negative sono spesso il termometro e la spia dei disagi o dei conflitti della comunità.
  13. 13. Dallo stesso studio emerge anche un ulteriore dato interessante, vale a dire il ciclo di vita della notizia. Essa può comprendere quattro stadi, non tutti necessariamente presenti:
  14. 14. Anteprima L’anticipazione di un evento che crea l’evento stesso.
  15. 15. Evento Ovvero il momento topico del fatto: un evento programmato, come per esempio una convention aziendale o un evento improvviso di qualche tipo che può determinare l’esplosione di una crisi aziendale.
  16. 16. Sviluppo L’evoluzione di un fatto (un processo, l’evolversi di una crisi aziendale, la gestione di un’emergenza sociale). È importante capire fino a dove spingersi con la coda dell’evento per evitare rumore (ossia la produzione di contenuti irrilevanti).
  17. 17. Anniversario La rievocazione di un evento rilevante, positivo o negativo, che può riattualizzare, ricontestualizzandolo, l’evento stesso.
  18. 18. Pochi concetti ma che possono essere utili per capire se quanto stiamo per condividere o postare susciterà o meno l’interesse dei nostri lettori. Seguendo questi criteri inoltre potremo agire sulla qualità dei nostri contenuti, andando facilmente a misurare gli effetti di quest’azione in termini di visualizzazioni, condivisioni e like.
  19. 19. continua la tua formazione su www.venetoformazione.it/blog

