5 REGOLE D’ORO DI PHOTOSHOP CHE DEVI CONOSCERE docente Giuseppe Burgio
CHIAMATELO, IL "GALATEO DI PHOTOSHOP". SEMPLICE DA RICORDARE E APPLICARE PRIMA DI INIZIARE UN NUOVO PROGETTO GRAFICO. DA N...
Vi è mai capitato di riaprire un file di Photoshop creato parecchio tempo prima, per apportare qualche modifica, e non rac...
Figuriamoci se dovete passare quel file psd a un collega o al reparto pre-stampa di una tipografia; se non vi capite voi, ...
Altre volte siamo noi che riceviamo un file psd creato da un collega, lo apriamo, e ci troviamo davanti a un guazzabuglio ...
Per evitare problemi di gestione degli elaborati (nostri e altrui) è quindi consigliabile seguire alcune semplici regole, ...
Come organizzare un file Photoshop
1- Nominate e ordinate i livelli Questa è la regola basilare. Ci vuole un attimo, ed eviterete di propinare ai vostri inte...
Alla fine eliminerete tutti i livelli inutili, e quelli vuoti. Un buon file deve contenere solo ciò che serve, compresi i ...
2- Seguite una logica nella denominazione del file Dovete aprire un file di Photoshop che si chiama “prova di ritocco_5 av...
3-  Attenti a non deformare le immagini Non modificate mai le immagini raster e le forme vettoriali a mano libera e senza ...
4-  Allineate gli elementi L’allineamento corretto degli oggetti è un fondamento del buon design. Servitevi del righello e...
5-  Organizzate la cartella Una volta che l’elaborazione è finita, assicuratevi di salvare il file Photoshop in una cartel...
La scelta di conservare tutti i passaggi intermedi, i tentativi, le esportazioni di verifica e le immagini scartate la las...
continua la tua formazione su www.venetoformazione.it/blog
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5 regole d’oro di photoshop che devi conoscere

27 views

Published on

Chiamatelo, il "Galateo di Photoshop". Semplice da ricordare e applicare prima di iniziare un nuovo progetto grafico. Da non dimenticare.

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

5 regole d’oro di photoshop che devi conoscere

  1. 1. 5 REGOLE D’ORO DI PHOTOSHOP CHE DEVI CONOSCERE docente Giuseppe Burgio
  2. 2. CHIAMATELO, IL "GALATEO DI PHOTOSHOP". SEMPLICE DA RICORDARE E APPLICARE PRIMA DI INIZIARE UN NUOVO PROGETTO GRAFICO. DA NON DIMENTICARE.
  3. 3. Vi è mai capitato di riaprire un file di Photoshop creato parecchio tempo prima, per apportare qualche modifica, e non raccapezzarvi più, perché le cose non sono state “lasciate in ordine”? Tranquilli, succede a ogni graphic designer.
  4. 4. Figuriamoci se dovete passare quel file psd a un collega o al reparto pre-stampa di una tipografia; se non vi capite voi, come può capirlo chi non ne conosce la storia e la struttura?
  5. 5. Altre volte siamo noi che riceviamo un file psd creato da un collega, lo apriamo, e ci troviamo davanti a un guazzabuglio di livelli, maschere e strumenti di difficile interpretazione, con tutte le conseguenti perdite di tempo e le imprecazioni irripetibili del caso.
  6. 6. Per evitare problemi di gestione degli elaborati (nostri e altrui) è quindi consigliabile seguire alcune semplici regole, che definiremo “Galateo di Photoshop”. Ce ne saranno grati i colleghi e quanti avranno occasione di collaborare al progetto.
  7. 7. Come organizzare un file Photoshop
  8. 8. 1- Nominate e ordinate i livelli Questa è la regola basilare. Ci vuole un attimo, ed eviterete di propinare ai vostri interlocutori una serie esponenziale di “copia di livello 1, 2, 3 ecc.” fastidiosa e indecifrabile. Poi, se i livelli sono numerosi, meglio organizzarli in cartelle per consentire di accenderli e spegnerli con facilità. I livelli che non devono essere spostati o modificati accidentalmente vanno bloccati con il lucchetto.
  9. 9. Alla fine eliminerete tutti i livelli inutili, e quelli vuoti. Un buon file deve contenere solo ciò che serve, compresi i campioni di colore nell’apposita paletta.
  10. 10. 2- Seguite una logica nella denominazione del file Dovete aprire un file di Photoshop che si chiama “prova di ritocco_5 avevo sonno_ultima più grande –  riprovaci.psd”… No, non ci siamo proprio. Una buona denominazione comincia con il nome del cliente o del progetto, poi le misure del quadro e infine la data: “sito bar luisa 1200×800 pixel 22 settembre 2016.psd”. In genere non serve altro, e la data farà fede sull’ultima modifica effettuata.
  11. 11. 3-  Attenti a non deformare le immagini Non modificate mai le immagini raster e le forme vettoriali a mano libera e senza premere il tasto shift. L’ideale è usare gli strumenti scala e trasforma. Il rischio di deformazioni involontarie è sempre dietro l’angolo: il nostro occhio potrebbe non coglierle, ma quello degli altri sì.
  12. 12. 4-  Allineate gli elementi L’allineamento corretto degli oggetti è un fondamento del buon design. Servitevi del righello e create le guide, lasciandole per futuri utilizzi, anche da parte di altri. Se volete esaminare il progetto senza che siano presenti, basta togliere la visualizzazione spuntando mostra > guide o la combinazione di tasti [cmd+shift+;]. Chi dovrà rimettere mano al progetto potrà così riattivarle e orientarsi correttamente.
  13. 13. 5-  Organizzate la cartella Una volta che l’elaborazione è finita, assicuratevi di salvare il file Photoshop in una cartella pertinente, con tutte le immagini e gli eventuali file accessori. Se la versione del programma di cui disponete lo permette, create il pacchetto. In questo modo tutti i file collegati e i font verranno raccolti in una cartella unica, e un domani eviterete di riaprire il file e scoprire che mancano delle immagini.
  14. 14. La scelta di conservare tutti i passaggi intermedi, i tentativi, le esportazioni di verifica e le immagini scartate la lascerei all’indole individuale. Io preferisco liberarmene, ma è probabile che ci sia una qualche Legge di Murphy che recita “Appena buttate via qualcosa, sicuramente subito dopo vi servirà”. Tenetene conto.
  15. 15. continua la tua formazione su www.venetoformazione.it/blog

×