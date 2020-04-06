Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sede ACarrera55 49 – 25 sur204 17 46 Sede B Carrera 59 52 A – 30 sur 710 63 72 coldivenecia6@educacionbogota.edu.co www.redacademica.edu.co/colegios/colegio-venecia-ied
  1. 1. Sede ACarrera55 49 – 25 sur204 17 46 Sede B Carrera 59 52 A – 30 sur 710 63 72 coldivenecia6@educacionbogota.edu.co www.redacademica.edu.co/colegios/colegio-venecia-ied COLEGIO VENECIA – NUEVO MUZÚ I.E.D. Reconocimiento Resolución 2373 de Agosto 14 de 2.002 Nit. 860.532.363-1 – DANE 111001010251 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- “FORM ACION, LIBERTAD Y COM PROM ISO PARA UN M UNDO M EJOR” GUIA DE TRABAJO AUTONOMO POR MEDIOS VIRTUALES Área/Asignatura: TECNOLOGIA E INFORMATICA Nombre del Docente: FANY GARZON CARDENAS Grado: OCTAVO Curso(s): 801, 802, 803, 804,805 Jornada: TARDE I.H.S. = 3 Semana No. 3 Eje temático: COMBINACION DE CORRESPONDENCIA Periodo II/2020 Objetivo: Desarrollar una habilidaden el uso de la herramienta combinación de correspondencia en el procesador de palabras Word para agilizar sus actividades. Y repasar conceptos básicos los tipos de productoras y su funcionamiento básico en electricidad. Descripción de las actividades: 1. Desarrollar la guía adjunta y enviarla al email. 2. Mire el siguiente sitio https://wordcolegiovenecia.blogspot.com 3. Luego de analizar y entender los videos allí publicados realice cada ejemplo de combinación de correspondencia con ayuda de los modelos anexos. Y enviar al correo fannygarzonfgc@gmail.com Y en el asunto colocar el curso. quien no lo haga no tendrá nota. Material de estudio sugerido: Lectura de guía anexa. https://wordcolegiovenecia.blogspot.com Proceso de Evaluación: Resolver la sopa de letras y los 3 dibujos en el cuaderno y tomarle una foto y enviarla al email Y con el resultado de realizar los 3 ejemplos sobre combinación de correspondencia enviar los 3 archivos con la s cartas respectivas al correo Anexos: GUIA 1 INTRODUCCION A LA ELECTRICIDAD. 1. Resuélvela.
  2. 2. Sede ACarrera55 49 – 25 sur204 17 46 Sede B Carrera 59 52 A – 30 sur 710 63 72 coldivenecia6@educacionbogota.edu.co www.redacademica.edu.co/colegios/colegio-venecia-ied COLEGIO VENECIA – NUEVO MUZÚ I.E.D. Reconocimiento Resolución 2373 de Agosto 14 de 2.002 Nit. 860.532.363-1 – DANE 111001010251 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- “FORM ACION, LIBERTAD Y COM PROM ISO PARA UN M UNDO M EJOR” 2. Realice la siguiente lectura y represente cada definición con un dibujo Estos son los tres grandes tipos de productoras y su funcionamiento básico. La electricidad se genera y hay que transportarla, adaptarla y distribuirla para que nos llegue y podamos consumirla sin problemas. ¿Pero cómo se genera? Centrales termoeléctricas En estas plantas generadoras, la energía eléctrica se obtiene a partir de calor. El calor puede producirse bien a través de combustibles fósiles (petróleo, gas natural o carbón), como de la fisión nuclear del uranio u otro combustible nuclear (plantas termonucleares) o de la energía solar (centrales solares termoeléctricas). Tanto las que utilizan combustibles fósiles como las que se basan en la fisión nuclear, generan gases y residuos contaminantes, un aspecto que habría que priorizar en lo que a mejoras se refiere. Centrales hidroeléctricas Estas centrales utilizan presas para generar electricidad aprovechando la potencia del salto de agua que se da en grandes desniveles. El agua que cae se conduce a través de una gran tubería de descarga que va a parar a la sala de máquinas de la central, dónde enormes turbinas hidráulicas convierten la fuera del agua en electricidad. El problema medioambiental de estas centrales es que necesitan la construcción de grandes embalses en los que almacenar el agua, además de que a veces esta agua es sustraída de otros usos. Una alternativa a estas centrales son las mareomotrices, que utilizan los movimientos de las mareas, cuya explotación comercial está en vías de desarrollo. Centrales basadas en energías renovables Estas plantas utilizan energías alternativas, limpias y lo que es más importante, renovables. Una de
  3. 3. Sede ACarrera55 49 – 25 sur204 17 46 Sede B Carrera 59 52 A – 30 sur 710 63 72 coldivenecia6@educacionbogota.edu.co www.redacademica.edu.co/colegios/colegio-venecia-ied COLEGIO VENECIA – NUEVO MUZÚ I.E.D. Reconocimiento Resolución 2373 de Agosto 14 de 2.002 Nit. 860.532.363-1 – DANE 111001010251 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- “FORM ACION, LIBERTAD Y COM PROM ISO PARA UN M UNDO M EJOR” las que más ha proliferado son las centrales eólicas, que generan energía mediante el movimiento de grandes molinos (o aerogeneradores), producido por el viento. El impacto medioambiental de estas centrales es muy bajo, salvo por las grandes extensiones de territorio que necesitan o por cómo pueden afectar a las aves de la zona. Otras de las grandes protagonistas de este apartado son las centrales a base de placas fotovoltaicas (energía solar), que funcionando a una escala suficientemente grande, pueden generar corriente continua que puede transformarse en corriente alterna. En este caso las principales desventajas son el elevado coste de producción y la dependencia de las condiciones climatológicas, algo que también pasa con las centrales eólicas. 3. Mire los siguientes videos sobre fuentes de energía y sorprendete. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzRQOmA8p30 ESTIMADOS ESTUDIATES EN EL EMAIL ESTAN SUS CORREOS RELACIONADOS PARA PODER CHATEAR. PIDO A DIOS Y A LA SANTISIMA VIRGEN MARIA QUE LOS BENDIGA LOS PROTEJA DE TODO MAL Y PELIGRO A CADA UNO DE USTEDES MIS QUERIDOS ESTUDIANTES QUE DIOS PUSO EN MI CAMINO. AL IGUAL QUE SUS FAMILIAS. BENDICIONES.

