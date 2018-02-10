PDF Online PDF Online The Importance of Being Earnest (Student Editions) Any Format For Kindle



Wilde s "trivial play for serious people" is a sparkling comedy ofmanners. This hilariously absurd satire pits sincerity against style,barbed witticisms against ostentatious elegance. Wilde s brilliantlyconstructed plot and famous dialogue enrich the appeal of hiscelebrated characters, as he turns accepted ideas inside out andsituations upside down in this, his masterpiece.The Student Edition offers a plot summary, full commentary, characternotes and questions for study, besides a chronology and bibliography.

