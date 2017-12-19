Download Read Large Address Book - Office/Desk 8.5 x 11: Teal (Big Trendy Address Books For Women) | Online PDF Free

Download Here http://olx.fubbooks.info/?book=1542887046

Large Address Book This large address book is a great alternative to impermanent digital records. Holds over 300 addresses Alphabetical Big and trendy Plenty of room: 3 contacts per page 110 pages (white paper) 8.5" x 11" extra large/ jumbo size Soft cover Featuring abstract teal pattern design Keep it on your office, display it on your desk Please visit our New Day Journals Amazon store for beautiful address books, gratitude journals, password books, dot grid notebooks and more. Please note: pages of this address book are alphabetically marked, but it does not have tabs.

