Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
female audio erotica : Curling Iron | Erotica Listen to Curling Iron and female audio erotica new releases on your iPhone ...
female audio erotica : Curling Iron | Erotica Book #1 in the Bad Boyfriends Series ​ Kane leads a double life. By day, he ...
female audio erotica : Curling Iron | Erotica Written By: Nya Rawlyns. Narrated By: Michael Ferraiuolo Publisher: Authors ...
female audio erotica : Curling Iron | Erotica Download Full Version Curling Iron Audio OR Download Books Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

female audio erotica : Curling Iron | Erotica

14 views

Published on

Listen to Curling Iron and female audio erotica new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any female audio erotica FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

female audio erotica : Curling Iron | Erotica

  1. 1. female audio erotica : Curling Iron | Erotica Listen to Curling Iron and female audio erotica new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any female audio erotica FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. female audio erotica : Curling Iron | Erotica Book #1 in the Bad Boyfriends Series ​ Kane leads a double life. By day, he pumps iron, running a fitness center, where jocks and Cougar flock for the burn and the ‘tude. By night, it's something else entirely that gets pumped, as Kane swaps sweats for Armani to cater to an exclusive clientele, willing to pay well to indulge their special interests and tastes. His double life isn’t a problem until his conniving ex tightens the financial screws. ​ Finding and retaining suitable companions for his after-dark clients isn’t easy. David Black’s pole dancing performance at a friend's club hints that he might hit all the bullet points on Kane’s list of requirements, in a way that could mean something other than “just business.” ​ David is out of work and out of options, so when he’s offered the choice of starvation or performing both on and off the stage, it’s a no-brainer. Kane’s offer of a position with the escort service is as attractive as the man himself, and David agrees to a trial period involving certain conditions. He quickly finds that he’s out of his depth. ​ Confronted with unanticipated roadblocks, one thing is clear… neither man is taking no for an answer.
  3. 3. female audio erotica : Curling Iron | Erotica Written By: Nya Rawlyns. Narrated By: Michael Ferraiuolo Publisher: Authors Republic Date: October 2016 Duration: 3 hours 49 minutes
  4. 4. female audio erotica : Curling Iron | Erotica Download Full Version Curling Iron Audio OR Download Books Now

×