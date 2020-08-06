Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Prescription 06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 1
Name: Veerpal Kaur Designation: Assistant Professor Department: Pharmaceutics E-mail: vkaur013@gmail.com ISF College of Ph...
CONTENTS 06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 3  Definition of Prescription  Parts of Prescription  Handling of Pre...
The Prescription 06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 4  A prescription is a written order from a registered medicina...
Parts of Prescription 06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 5 Parts of Prescription Heading Date Personal data of patie...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 6 1. Heading a) Date:  Every prescription must bear the date on which the partic...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 7 2. Body a) Superscription:  This part of the prescription is represented by Rx...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 8 In complex prescription in divided into following parts i. Base:- the active me...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 9 c) Subscription:  This part of the prescription contains directions of the pre...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 10  The instruction may include: i. The quantity to be taken or amount to be use...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 11 c) Signature, Address and Regd. No. of the prescriber:  The signature and Reg...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 12
Handling of a Prescription 06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 13  The following steps are to be followed during han...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 14 1. Receiving:  The prescription should be revised from the patient by the pha...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 15  What to check in a prescription… ?  Error in dosage  Wrong drug or dosage ...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 16 4. Collecting and weighing the material:  Before compounding the prescription...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 17 5. Compounding, labeling and packaging:  compounding should be carried out in...
Modern Methods of Prescribing 06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 18  Nowadays, majority of the drugs are available ...
Advantages 06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 19 1. It’s easy to remember proprietary because they are very catchy. ...
Disadvantages 06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 20 1. It is cheaper to prescribe the drugs by its official name. 2....
Care Required in Dispensing Prescription 06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 21 Following precaution should be taken ...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 22 3) Replace containers of stock preparation or drugs in their proper position a...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 23 7) Medicines which are uses externally such as lotions, liniments, paints, etc...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 24
SOUECES OF ERROR IN PRESCRIPTION 06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 25 1. Abbreviation:  Abbreviation presents a pr...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 26 3. Strength of preparation:  The strength of the preparation should be stated...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 27 6. Instructions for the patient:  The instructions for the patient which are ...
06-08-2020 ISF College of Pharmacy, MOGA 28
Prescription

