Theory of demand unit-1 (3)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Learning Objectives What is Demand ?  Factors Affecting Demand .  Demand Function  Law of Demand  Movement Along the ...
Demand is regarded as the lifeline of a business enterprise in the following ways:- a. Demand analysis is required to iden...
Assume the following three scenarios:- • A person wants to buy a red Ferrari but can not afford to pay for it. •Another pe...
Demand • Demand means the willingness and the capacity to Pay. • Prices are the tools by which the market coordinates indi...
Types of Demand a. Price Demand :- Price demand expresses the relationship between the price and demand of a commodity, ot...
Cases of Income Demand with respect to Different Types of Goods a. Normal Goods like:- Led TV, Cars, Refrigerators, brande...
b. Inferior Good like:- Bajra , cable television, Inter-City bus service, Inexpensive –Cars. An inferior good is a type of...
Cross Demand like- Cinema Tickets and popcorn, Alternative brands of Chocolates like- Dairy milk silk and Ferrero Rocher I...
a. In case of Substitutes:- A product or service that satisfies the need of a consumer that another product or service ful...
a. In case of Complementary :- If two goods are complementary just as pant and shirt, Car and petrol etc., a fall in price...
Determinants of Demand  Price of the commodity.  Prices of Related Goods. Income of the consumer. Price Expectations ...
Demand Function It shows the functional relationship between quantity demanded of a good and its determinants. Dx = f( Px,...
Law of Demand :- According to Marshall “ It states that other things being equal(Ceteris Paribus) , the demand for a good ...
Other things remaining same or constant places the limitation on the application of law of demand. These factors may inclu...
What accounts for Law of demand ?  People tends to substitute for goods whose price has gone up.
Let us take hypothetical demand schedule for Mangoes Price (Rs.) Q.D (Per week)/kg 10 400 20 300 30 200 40 100 • Note that...
Demand Curve It is the graphic representation of the law of demand. • Demand curve slopes downwards to the right. • As the...
Demand and Quantity Demanded Demand refers to a schedule of quantities of a good that will be bought per unit of time at a...
Shifts in Demand versus Movements along the demand curve • A movement along a demand curve is a graphical representation o...
Change in Demand Change in Quantity Demanded
Movement along the demand curve or Change in Quantity Demanded Reason for Movements : Due to change in Price of the commod...
Shifts in Demand Curve or Change in Demand Reasons for Shift – Due to change in other factors price remaining the same. Ph...
Variables that cause shifts in Demand Curve Shifts the demand curve to Right An increase in Because the price of the subst...
Shifts the demand curve to Left An increase in Because Price of the complementary good Consumer buys less of complementary...
Reasons for downward sloping demand curve a. Substitution effect b. Income effect c. Different Uses d. New Buyers
Exceptions to law of Demand Ignorance
Speculative Effect
The Giffen Paradox
Veblen effect – Prestigious Goods
 Key Terms  Demand  Demand Function  Substitute Goods  Complementary Goods  Movement Along the Demand Curve  Shifts...
You can reach me at: veenapanjwani21@gmail.com Thank You!
Theory of demand unit-1 (3)
Theory of demand unit-1 (3)
Theory of demand unit-1 (3)
Theory of demand unit-1 (3)
Theory of demand unit-1 (3)
Theory of demand unit-1 (3)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
26 views
Jun. 22, 2021

Theory of demand unit-1 (3)

Theory of Demand

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Theory of demand unit-1 (3)

  1. 1. Learning Objectives What is Demand ?  Factors Affecting Demand .  Demand Function  Law of Demand  Movement Along the Demand Curve and Shifts in Demand Curve.  Exceptions to Law of Demand  Practical Importance of Demand.
  2. 2. Demand is regarded as the lifeline of a business enterprise in the following ways:- a. Demand analysis is required to identify and measure the forces that determine sales. b. Extent of production and cost allocation depends upon demand analysis. c. Demand analysis is essential for pricing and inventory holdings. d. Demand analysis helps in sales forecasting and profit planning. e. New product policy and advertising policy cannot be drawn without the analysis of demand. f. Research and development strategy can not be framed without demand analysis. g. Demand analysis is the basis of tracing the trend of the firm’s competitive position in the market.
  3. 3. Assume the following three scenarios:- • A person wants to buy a red Ferrari but can not afford to pay for it. •Another person can afford to buy a stake board but does not want one. •A third person want to buy a bicycle and can pay for it. Only the 3rd scenario the consumer would be considered part of the effective demand for that Good.
  4. 4. Demand • Demand means the willingness and the capacity to Pay. • Prices are the tools by which the market coordinates individual desire. “ The demand for a particular good is the amount that will be purchased at a given price and at a given time”.
  5. 5. Types of Demand a. Price Demand :- Price demand expresses the relationship between the price and demand of a commodity, other things being equal. Dx= f( Px) b. Income Demand:- Income demand expresses the relationship between Income of the consumer and quantity demanded of a commodity, other things remaining the same. Dx = f(Y)
  6. 6. Cases of Income Demand with respect to Different Types of Goods a. Normal Goods like:- Led TV, Cars, Refrigerators, branded clothes etc. In the case of Normal Goods with the rise in income of the consumer the demand of the commodity also increases.
  7. 7. b. Inferior Good like:- Bajra , cable television, Inter-City bus service, Inexpensive –Cars. An inferior good is a type of good whose demand declines when income rises. In other words demand for inferior goods is inversely related to the income of the consumer.
  8. 8. Cross Demand like- Cinema Tickets and popcorn, Alternative brands of Chocolates like- Dairy milk silk and Ferrero Rocher It expresses the relationship between the quantity demanded of good “x” and the price of related good “y” other things remaining the same. a. In case of Complementary :- If two goods are complementary just as pant and shirt, Car and petrol etc., a fall in price of one good y say car will raise the demand of good x (Petrol).
  9. 9. a. In case of Substitutes:- A product or service that satisfies the need of a consumer that another product or service fulfills. A substitute can be perfect or imperfect depending on whether the substitute completely or partially satisfies the consumer. A consumer might consider Pepsi to be perfect substitute for coke, or land O’Lakes butter to be perfect substitute for Kerry gold Irish butter.
  10. 10. a. In case of Complementary :- If two goods are complementary just as pant and shirt, Car and petrol etc., a fall in price of one good y say car will raise the demand of good x (Petrol). Some more examples like-  Printers and Ink Cartridges  DVD players and DVDs  Computer Hardware and Computer Software  Flashlight and Battery
  11. 11. Determinants of Demand  Price of the commodity.  Prices of Related Goods. Income of the consumer. Price Expectations  Taste and Preferences Population Discoveries  Government Policies.
  12. 12. Demand Function It shows the functional relationship between quantity demanded of a good and its determinants. Dx = f( Px, Pr, Y, T…….. etc.)
  13. 13. Law of Demand :- According to Marshall “ It states that other things being equal(Ceteris Paribus) , the demand for a good extends with a fall in price and contracts with a rise in price.” It is also known as the First Law of Purchase. It indicates the functional relationship between the price of the commodity and its quantity demanded in the market. The law of demand can be given in the form of the formula as under: P= 1/Q It is read as Q is inversely related to P. Here , P= Price of good Q= Quantity demanded.  Note that it is mandatory to use the term ceteris paribus or state all else being equal.
  14. 14. Other things remaining same or constant places the limitation on the application of law of demand. These factors may include changing tastes, prices of other goods, income , even the weather.
  15. 15. What accounts for Law of demand ?  People tends to substitute for goods whose price has gone up.
  16. 16. Let us take hypothetical demand schedule for Mangoes Price (Rs.) Q.D (Per week)/kg 10 400 20 300 30 200 40 100 • Note that while drawing demand graph Price is always represented on ox axis and quantity demanded on oy axis. Quantity demanded should always contain a time period say a day, a week, a month , or a year.
  17. 17. Demand Curve It is the graphic representation of the law of demand. • Demand curve slopes downwards to the right. • As the price goes up the quantity demanded goes down.
  18. 18. Demand and Quantity Demanded Demand refers to a schedule of quantities of a good that will be bought per unit of time at a various prices, other things remaining same. Quantity Demanded refers to a specific amount that will be demand per unit of time at a specific price. Graphically, it refers to a specific point on the demand curve.
  19. 19. Shifts in Demand versus Movements along the demand curve • A movement along a demand curve is a graphical representation of the effect of a change in price on the quantity demanded . •A shift in demand is the graphical representation of the effect of anything other than price on demand.
  20. 20. Change in Demand Change in Quantity Demanded
  21. 21. Movement along the demand curve or Change in Quantity Demanded Reason for Movements : Due to change in Price of the commodity other things remaining the same . Phases of Movements  Expansion Contraction
  22. 22. Shifts in Demand Curve or Change in Demand Reasons for Shift – Due to change in other factors price remaining the same. Phases a. Increase in Demand or Rightward shift b. Decrease in Demand or Leftward Shift
  23. 23. Variables that cause shifts in Demand Curve Shifts the demand curve to Right An increase in Because the price of the substitute good Consumer buys less of substitute goods and more of this good. Income (and the good is normal) Consumer spends more of the higher income on this good Taste for the good Consumers are willing to buy a larger quantity of the good at every price Population additional consumers result in greater quantity demanded at every price the expected price of the good in future Consumers buy more of the good today in order to avoid the higher price in future
  24. 24. Shifts the demand curve to Left An increase in Because Price of the complementary good Consumer buys less of complementary goods and less of this good. Income (good is inferior) Consumer spends less of their higher income on this good
  25. 25. Reasons for downward sloping demand curve a. Substitution effect b. Income effect c. Different Uses d. New Buyers
  26. 26. Exceptions to law of Demand Ignorance
  27. 27. Speculative Effect
  28. 28. The Giffen Paradox
  29. 29. Veblen effect – Prestigious Goods
  30. 30.  Key Terms  Demand  Demand Function  Substitute Goods  Complementary Goods  Movement Along the Demand Curve  Shifts in the Demand Curve  Snob Appeal  Veblen Effect  Normal Goods, Inexpensive Goods, Inferior Goods and Giffen Goods
  31. 31. You can reach me at: veenapanjwani21@gmail.com Thank You!

×