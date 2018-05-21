Synnopsis :

Paperback. Pub Date :2013-04-12 Pages: 1120 Language: English Publisher: Aspen Publishers Sports Law and Regulation: Cases. Materials. and Problems uses the leading historical and major recent sports law cases to illustrate developing legal principles governing the amateur and professional sports industries. Designed to raise some of the deeper philosophical. sociological. psychological. and economic policy issues that arise in sports context. the text mirrors the modern practice of law in the 21st century. A series of hypothetical problems and exercises in client counseling . negotiation. and document-drafting provide students with a means of applying their knowledge and developing skills. A flexible organization suits a variety of courses general Sports Law. Amateur Sports Law. or Professional Sports Law in a law school or graduate-level curriculum. The heavily revised Thi...



Author : Matthew Mitten

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Matthew Mitten ( 7✮ )

Link Download : https://onlinebk13.blogspot.ae/?book=1454810726

