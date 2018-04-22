Download Read CORBA 3 Fundamentals and Programming (OMG) | Online PDF Online

CORBA is arguably our most mature standard for sharing objects, and version 3.0 offers an even richer array of features for powering the next generation of distributed systems. CORBA 3 Fundamentals and Programming provides a comprehensive introduction to understanding and programming with CORBA. Mixing a high-level technology guide with an excellent hands-on tutorial for a sample project on today s most popular Object Request Brokers (ORBs), this title delivers a thorough and practical introduction to the latest in CORBA, suitable for both beginner and expert alike. This text first offers a nicely comprehensive tour of CORBA, from the basics of Interface Definition Language (IDL), ORBs, Portable Object Adapters (POAs), built-in CORBA services and an overview of the new CORBA domain-specific business objects (for such areas as finance and healthcare). Throughout the early sections of the book, the authors takes care to highlight new features of CORBA 3.0 for more experienced readers. But even if CORBA is brand new to you, this title will give you what you need to get started whether you use C++, Java (or even COBOL) to write business objects. Because CORBA is an open standard (defined with input from hundreds of vendors), it has always been something of a moving target. Particular ORB products may not implement every feature in the same way. The second half of this text looks at CORBA in the real world. First, the author surveys a half dozen current CORBA products, and then provides an excellent case study (for a point of sale system for a grocery shop) which is implemented in separate versions for C++, Java and COBOL. Better yet, the author gives you specific development and deployment hints for specific ORBs so you can run the sample code on your particular vendor s implementation of CORBA. In all, CORBA 3 Fundamentals and Programming is really two books in one--an excellent guide to basic and advanced CORBA, with special attention paid to new features in version 3.0--and a practical tutorial for building a small CORBA based system. It s a great choice for any software developer who wants to start using CORBA for real-world projects. --Richard Dragan, Amazon.com EBD

